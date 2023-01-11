How could we be famous without the help of Billy Joel. I encourage you to talk to anyone not from the Lehigh Valley and say you're from Allentown and almost every person will bring up the song. While Bethlehem Steel is what influenced this famous song and isn't about Allentown at all, Joel has said he thought "Allentown" sounded better and was easier to rhyme. Thanks Billy Joel for making my hometown famous!

