Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Ninja training facility, with extensive obstacle course equipment, opens in Quakertown
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A new facility in Quakertown is helping individuals take their physical fitness to the next level while also having fun. Power Parkour Ninja, offering open gym sessions and group training in ninja, a growing sport featuring unique obstacle course competitions, held a grand opening Dec. 30 at 18 S. Fifth St., Suite 200.
Pa. cafe blames embezzlement as it closes after employees unionize
The Washington Square West, Philadelphia, outpost of Good Karma Cafe closed indefinitely this weekend. It is the third branch to shutter since Good Karma workers unionized last March. One shop, at Broad and Spruce, remains open. According to a note posted to the door on Friday, the Pine Street location...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
Police search for suspect after man stabbed in Allentown, Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed in Allentown and the suspect is still on the loose.It happened at 9th and Liberty Streets around 11:30 p.m. Friday.Police say the victim was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.It's not yet clear what led to the attack.The search continues for a suspect and motive.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Coffee Shops in Bucks County, PA
You won't want to miss the local coffee shops when you're in Bucks County. With their scenic countryside surroundings and small-town charm, coffee shops in the area are an excellent way to unwind after a long day. Bucks County Coffee Shops. While many coffee shops in the region are great,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bryan Kohberger's Pa. public defender opens up about what happened in the Poconos, what's next
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - 69 News is learning new details from the Pennsylvania public defender who represented the Monroe County man accused of killing four Idaho college students. "I actually hung up on my office one time because I did not believe that they were telling me the truth," said Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar.
WFMZ-TV Online
Walmart unveils remodeled Quakertown store
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. — Walmart on Friday unveiled its newly remodeled Quakertown Supercenter in Richland Township, Bucks County, showcasing improvements that include immersive shopping experiences and a larger pharmacy. The "store of the future" remodel adds interactive technology combining online and in-person shopping along with other upgrades that will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Work progressing on community-owned grocery store in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Co-Op, a group bringing locally-sourced food to the community, is moving ahead with its biggest plan. Things are progressing on a new community-owned grocery store. Crews are working along East Broad Street in Bethlehem. The new store will be open year-round, and sell fresh, locally-produced...
WFMZ-TV Online
$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
The Flying V serves up delicious poutine and sandwiches
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Our good friends from The Flying V visited the Sunrise kitchen Friday morning, making their signature poutine and steamy hotdog. The Flying V has a food truck and a new restaurant location in Bethlehem. They serve a variety of poutine feasts, including a breakfast poutine with fresh...
sauconsource.com
Lower Saucon Residents File Appeal Over Landfill Rezoning
A group of Lower Saucon Township residents who oppose a rezoning amendment adopted by township council that paves the way for an expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill filed an appeal in the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas Friday. The appeal filed by Easton attorney Gary Asteak on behalf of...
West Easton joins Easton and Wilson Borough in recent vehicle theft trend
West Easton police on Saturday reported a series of vehicle thefts in the borough. Two Kia models have been stolen, and the police department warns that vehicle thieves are exploiting a flaw in Kia and Hyundai, according to a message posted to the borough’s Facebook page. Wilson Borough last...
Luzerne County water main break repaired
UPDATE: A Luzerne County water main break that affected several communities has been repaired. NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break in Luzerne County affected service for several townships in Luzerne County throughout the day on Saturday. Pennsylvania American Water alerted the public to a water main break in the Nanticoke area at […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church
READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire tears through house in Hanover Twp.
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Officials are investigating a fire that tore through a Lehigh County home. Firefighters were called around 3:15 p.m. Friday to a house in the 1600 block of Irving Street in Hanover Township. Thick flames and heavy smoke were seen billowing out of the home. It's not...
Popular Smoothie and Juice Chain Opens Their Latest Location in Langhorne
The smoothie spot recently opened its doors, and local residents are excited about their new food spot. A township in Bucks County is now home to a new smoothie and juice bar, offering healthy food options to both locals and visitors. Middletown Township is celebrating the opening of a new...
WFMZ-TV Online
Wife: Worker hurt in Allentown trench collapse has 'extensive' injuries
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The wife of the man who was trapped when a trench collapsed in Allentown on Wednesday says her husband has a long road to recovery. In a post on GoFundMe, Ivy Hansell says her husband Jason is in the critical care unit at the hospital with extensive injuries.
theodysseyonline.com
The ABC's of the Lehigh Valley
How could we be famous without the help of Billy Joel. I encourage you to talk to anyone not from the Lehigh Valley and say you're from Allentown and almost every person will bring up the song. While Bethlehem Steel is what influenced this famous song and isn't about Allentown at all, Joel has said he thought "Allentown" sounded better and was easier to rhyme. Thanks Billy Joel for making my hometown famous!
LehighValleyLive.com
Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured.
2-alarm fire displaces residents of Lehigh County home. Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured. Get Photo. 4 / 8. 2-alarm fire...
