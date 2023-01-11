ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

CBS Philly

Police search for suspect after man stabbed in Allentown, Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed in Allentown and the suspect is still on the loose.It happened at 9th and Liberty Streets around 11:30 p.m. Friday.Police say the victim was rushed to a hospital in serious condition.It's not yet clear what led to the attack.The search continues for a suspect and motive.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Coffee Shops in Bucks County, PA

You won't want to miss the local coffee shops when you're in Bucks County. With their scenic countryside surroundings and small-town charm, coffee shops in the area are an excellent way to unwind after a long day. Bucks County Coffee Shops. While many coffee shops in the region are great,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Walmart unveils remodeled Quakertown store

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. — Walmart on Friday unveiled its newly remodeled Quakertown Supercenter in Richland Township, Bucks County, showcasing improvements that include immersive shopping experiences and a larger pharmacy. The "store of the future" remodel adds interactive technology combining online and in-person shopping along with other upgrades that will...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Work progressing on community-owned grocery store in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Co-Op, a group bringing locally-sourced food to the community, is moving ahead with its biggest plan. Things are progressing on a new community-owned grocery store. Crews are working along East Broad Street in Bethlehem. The new store will be open year-round, and sell fresh, locally-produced...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

The Flying V serves up delicious poutine and sandwiches

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Our good friends from The Flying V visited the Sunrise kitchen Friday morning, making their signature poutine and steamy hotdog. The Flying V has a food truck and a new restaurant location in Bethlehem. They serve a variety of poutine feasts, including a breakfast poutine with fresh...
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

Lower Saucon Residents File Appeal Over Landfill Rezoning

A group of Lower Saucon Township residents who oppose a rezoning amendment adopted by township council that paves the way for an expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill filed an appeal in the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas Friday. The appeal filed by Easton attorney Gary Asteak on behalf of...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County water main break repaired

UPDATE: A Luzerne County water main break that affected several communities has been repaired. NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break in Luzerne County affected service for several townships in Luzerne County throughout the day on Saturday. Pennsylvania American Water alerted the public to a water main break in the Nanticoke area at […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church

READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire tears through house in Hanover Twp.

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Officials are investigating a fire that tore through a Lehigh County home. Firefighters were called around 3:15 p.m. Friday to a house in the 1600 block of Irving Street in Hanover Township. Thick flames and heavy smoke were seen billowing out of the home. It's not...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
theodysseyonline.com

The ABC's of the Lehigh Valley

How could we be famous without the help of Billy Joel. I encourage you to talk to anyone not from the Lehigh Valley and say you're from Allentown and almost every person will bring up the song. While Bethlehem Steel is what influenced this famous song and isn't about Allentown at all, Joel has said he thought "Allentown" sounded better and was easier to rhyme. Thanks Billy Joel for making my hometown famous!
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured.

2-alarm fire displaces residents of Lehigh County home. Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured. Get Photo. 4 / 8. 2-alarm fire...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA

