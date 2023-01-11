Read full article on original website
WOWK
Mountaineers Welcome No. 18 Baylor for Annual “I Belong” Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team concludes its two-game homestand on Sunday, Jan. 15, as the Mountaineers play host to No. 18/18 Baylor for the annual “I Belong” Diversity & Inclusion Game, presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. Tipoff against the Lady Bears is set for 3 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
WOWK
WVU takes fifth straight loss to OU in Norman
Another game, another heartbreaking loss for West Virginia. The Oklahoma Sooners pulled off a near wire-to-wire victory over WVU in Norman, Oklahoma on Saturday. But, as the 77-76 scoreline might indicate, the contest was a struggle to the bitter end as the Mountaineers squandered multiple opportunities to overtake the Sooners for their first conference win.
WOWK
Huggins on final shot: “I’m not sure LeBron would have made that one”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia had everything it needed to close a two-point gap at Oklahoma: the ball and 25 seconds on the clock. As Joe Toussaint received the inbound from Kedrian Johnson, Erik Stevenson cut under the basket and squeezed between a pair of screeners hoping to get open for a jump shot. The Sooners were quick to realize the ploy and CJ Noland switched off and got a hand in Stevenson’s face.
WOWK
Amid adversity, WVU travels to Norman to face OU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball is back on the road on Saturday when the Mountaineers square off against Oklahoma at the Sooners’ Lloyd Noble Center. Tip-off is set for noon ET on ESPN2. WVU heads west without a Big 12 win and a shortened bench,...
WOWK
West Virginia brings 0-4 league record to Oklahoma
Despite his team’s 0-4 start to conference play, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins remains confident in his team. “I think this team is going to be a good team,” Huggins said. “I think it’s going to be an NCAA Tournament team.”. Point guard Kedrian Johnson is...
WOWK
WVU men’s hoops at Oklahoma: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hits the road to face Oklahoma for its fifth Big 12 game on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know. WVU men’s basketball at Oklahoma game information. Date: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2022. Time: 12 p.m. ET. Location: Lloyd Noble...
WOWK
Montre Miller signs with West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Montre Miller is officially a Mountaineer. Miller, a fifth-year cornerback, signed a grant-in-aid on Friday to transfer to WVU from Kent State. He has one year of eligibility remaining. Miller played for Kent State from 2018-2022, appearing in 41 games as a Golden Flash. He amassed...
WOWK
Kole Taylor signs with West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU’s Christmas gift officially inked his papers to become a Mountaineer. Kole Taylor, a transfer tight end from LSU, signed a grant-in-aid and will officially join West Virginia, according to WVU coach Neal Brown. He joins the Mountaineers with two years of eligibility. Taylor committed...
WOWK
WVU adds transfer kicker Michael Hayes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There’s a new leg coming to Morgantown. WVU coach Neal Brown announced Friday that Michael Hayes, a redshirt junior transfer kicker, signed a grant-in-aid to join West Virginia. He has two years of eligibility. Hayes spent four years at Georgia State, playing three seasons after...
WOWK
WVU returns to action at Nittany Lion Challenge
The West Virginia University track and field team returns to action in the 2022-23 indoor season on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Nittany Lion Challenge hosted by Penn State University at the Horace Ashenfelter III Indoor Track in University Park, Pennsylvania. Saturday’s action begins at 11 a.m. ET, with field...
WOWK
WVU rifle Falls to Alaska-Fairbanks
The No. 5-ranked West Virginia University rifle team fell to No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks, 4736-4744, on Friday evening at the E.F. Horton Rifle Range in Fairbanks, Alaska. “We would have loved to have won today, but there were a lot of positives and good performances,” coach Jon Hammond said. “UAF shot an excellent match, and while we made it close, it wasn’t enough.”
WOWK
Gabrielle Robinson taken in 2nd round of NWSL Draft
Robinson becomes first Mountaineer taken in this year's NWSL draft. Nikki Izzo-Brown will have to replace multiple key players heading into the upcoming season, as multi-year starters exit the program after a successful run with the Mountaineers. Standout center-back Gabrielle Robinson is one of those players, and she is headed to the next level to begin her pro soccer career.
WOWK
WVU rifle opens spring schedule at Alaska-Fairbanks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The No. 5-ranked West Virginia University rifle team opens its spring schedule on Friday, Jan. 13, as the Mountaineers travel to Fairbanks, Alaska, to take on No. 2-ranked University of Alaska-Fairbanks. WVU concludes the weekend on Saturday, Jan. 14, when the squad faces Alaska-Fairbanks, No. 3 Kentucky and No. 16 Georgia Southern.
WOWK
WVU parts ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia athletics announced Thursday that it has parted ways with men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison came to West Virginia with head coach Bob Huggins in 2007 after spending eight seasons with Huggins at Cincinnati. He started his tenure with the Mountaineers as an assistant coach and was elevated to the role of associate head coach in 2010.
WOWK
Divers conclude day one to open Backyard Brawl
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s diving teams wrapped up day one of competition against Pitt at Trees Pool in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday evening. The Mountaineers claimed two top-five finishes in the women’s 3-meter, and one top-three finish in the men’s 1-meter. WVU senior...
WOWK
Nester announces return for 2023
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is getting one of its starting guards back for next season. Senior Doug Nester announced Thursday that he will return for the 2023 campaign as a fifth-year senior. Nester walked for Senior Day but will utilize his final year of eligibility in the upcoming season.
WOWK
Bridges praises hostile environment as “one of the best in our sport”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fans are loyal to their own, but when they feel that loyalty has been breached, they’ll let you know about it. Every time Jalen Bridges touched the basketball in Baylor’s win over West Virginia, he was greeted with a torrent of boos from the Mountaineer student section. From their perspective, it’s an understandable response as the Fairmont native had been one of them just months prior, entering the portal and landing at a conference rival.
WOWK
Mazey Adds In-State Transfer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University baseball coach Randy Mazey has announced the addition of freshman infielder Michael McKinney to the program. A native of Sophia, West Virginia, McKinney arrives from NC State, where he spent the Fall 2022 semester. As a mid-year enrollee, he is not eligible for competition during the 2023 season.
