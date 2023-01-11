MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fans are loyal to their own, but when they feel that loyalty has been breached, they’ll let you know about it. Every time Jalen Bridges touched the basketball in Baylor’s win over West Virginia, he was greeted with a torrent of boos from the Mountaineer student section. From their perspective, it’s an understandable response as the Fairmont native had been one of them just months prior, entering the portal and landing at a conference rival.

