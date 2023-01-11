Jefferson County Crime Report: Violent crime down five percent in 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The 2022 crime report is in for Jefferson County and the numbers involving violent crime in the unincorporated areas of the county are trending down.

In the report sent out by the sheriff’s office Tuesday, the numbers show an overall five percent reduction in major crimes for 2022 compared to 2021.

Deputy Chief David Agee said staying up on technology and having a way to stop a problem before it happens is the key to their success. He attributes lower numbers to the Metro Area Crime Center and community engagement.

“We’re trying to stay ahead of the criminals,” Agee said. “That’s working and we’re going to keep it going.”

Agee said the Metro Area Crime Center plays a key role in staying ahead.

“They do a lot of research and monitoring of our young people and sometimes we can find out about these retaliation shootings and these gang fights,” Agee said. “If we know about it we can get there first and prevent a lot of bad things from happening.”

Compared to 2021, the report said homicides are down 38 percent, hitting a five-year low.

“We want people to feel comfortable telling us about things,” Agee said. “If they’ll let us know that there’s going to be trouble, then we can prevent it and prevention is always better.”

Agee said working together with neighboring departments ultimately locks up the bad guys.

“Criminals do not respect any boundaries,” Agee said. “We all share criminals so we all work together to arrest them and put them into jail.”

Agee says continuing into 2023, the department will continue to invest in the best and latest technology to keep an eye on the county. He also said you are likely to know if something will happen before them and encourages you to call the office at 205-325-1450 and they’ll take it from there.

Although violent crime trended down in 2022, car break-ins and thefts are on the rise. Agee said it’s important to always lock your car.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.