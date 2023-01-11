ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lake, MN

2 sentenced for Red Lake fentanyl trafficking conspiracy

Jan. 13—MINNEAPOLIS — Two men from Detroit, Mich., have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a fentanyl trafficking operation targeting the Red Lake Nation. According to court documents, in March 2021, 32-year-old Douglas Edward McClendon and 41-year-old Christopher Douglas Richard conspired with others to distribute fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and cocaine on the Red Lake Nation.
DETROIT, MI
How a traffic stop led to police solving a decades-old assault case in Mount Laurel

MOUNT HOLLY - A traffic stop in 2019 has led to a prison term for a man accused of raping a woman in her Mount Laurel home 25 years ago. Rodolfo Vasquez, 63, of Pennsauken was ordered to give a DNA sample as a result of the Cinnaminson traffic stop, and that evidence connected him to the previously unsolved sexual assault, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
Feds investigating Picuris Pueblo homicide

Jan. 12—A man was found dead Wednesday in a residence in Picuris Pueblo and federal authorities are investigating it as a homicide. The man was found after Bureau of Indian Affairs police conducted a welfare check at the home. The BIA and the FBI are investigating, said Frank Fisher, a spokesman for the FBI office in Albuquerque.
‘Operation Ghost Busted:’ 76 charged in one of state’s largest-ever drug trafficking indictments

The Federal Bureau of Investigation indicted 76 people in Georgia in what officials are describing as one of the largest-ever indictments in the state. According to United States Attorney David H. Estes, the newly unsealed federal indictment, USA v. Alvarez et. al describes a massive drug trafficking investigation tied to the Ghost Face Gangsters criminal street gang white supremacist criminal street gang and includes allegations of multiple deaths from illegal drug overdoses.
GEORGIA STATE
Family of Earl Moore Jr. retains attorney Ben Crump to represent them

The family of a Springfield man who died Dec. 18 after being transported by two LifeStar Ambulance Service Inc. workers is retaining the services of a noted civil rights attorney who has represented the families of those killed in police brutality incidents. Ben Crump of Tallahassee, Florida-based Ben Crump Law...
SPRINGFIELD, FL

