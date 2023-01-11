Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Local lawmakers weigh in on sheriffs ‘not enforcing’ assault weapons ban
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A few days after the assault weapon ban was signed into law, some county sheriffs are still saying they won’t enforce the measure, with more joining on each day. Mason County Sheriff was the most recent addition to the list, joining counties like Woodford,...
New Secretary of State discusses plans for modernizing the office
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias highlighted his plans for modernizing the office while visiting a driver services facility in Bloomington Thursday. “We are looking at digital IDs, digital driver’s licenses, a skip the line program, we’re also looking at driving simulators,” Giannoulias said. After winning the 2022 midterm election, Giannoulias […]
wglt.org
New Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias visits Bloomington
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said to expect his tenure as the first new head of the office in 24 years to be "scandal-free" and lead to modernized services. Giannoulias gave the comments Thursday afternoon during a news conference at the driver services facility on Market Street in west Bloomington. He said the central Illinois stop was one of several planned across the state.
wglt.org
Unit 5 to specify cuts if voters say 'no' to a 2nd referendum
The second Unit 5 tax referendum campaign in six months will be a lot more specific on what happens if it doesn't pass than the first one was. Before the failed November referendum, school district leaders said they didn't want to get into the details of what they would do if it failed because they wanted to make a positive case for preserving the schools as they are.
Central Illinois sheriffs offer differing views on assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a law is found unconstitutional,” Heuerman said. “It isn’t our job to interpret […]
Central Illinois Proud
Local attorney announces Bloomington City Council bid
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Local attorney John Wyatt Danenberger announced Thursday that he is running for the open nonpartisan seat on Bloomington City Council, which represents Ward 4. Currently the Ward 4 seat is held by Julie Emig, who is on medical leave and not seeking another term. Danenberger...
25newsnow.com
Tazewell County becomes first in state to digitize all board minutes
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - Tazewell County is the first in Illinois to digitize all of the board minutes since it became a county, nearly 200 years worth. In addition to increasing the availability of these documents to the public, making them available online will add security against any disaster that may involve the physical records. A backup drive of the digital records will also be held within a disaster-proof case by the county IT department.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington man spits out illegal gun mod, gets federal prison
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Bloomington man has been sentenced to 33 months for possessing a Glock “switch”, an aftermarket attachment that converts handguns into fully automatic machine guns. According to a DOJ press release, 22-year-old Javares Hudson of the 600 block of W. Monroe St., will also...
25newsnow.com
Public hearing set for pot dispensary in northeast Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - It’s up to the local government whether Normal will soon get its second dispensary selling cannabis for recreational use. Normal’s Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing next Thursday, Jan. 19 to consider a special use permit for a dispensary where the Mandarin Garden Restaurant now stands on Mall Drive near the corner of East College Avenue and Veterans Parkway in Northeast Normal.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files indictments in four recent shooting cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury this week filed charges in connection with four shooting incidents that occurred in recent months, according to court records. The grand jury filed charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking against Patrick Meyer, 24, Manito (pictured above). While the indictment acknowledges the shooting...
wjbc.com
Prison sentence given to Bloomington shooting victim who tried to hide gun part in his mouth
PEORIA – The reported victim in a gang-related shooting a year ago in Bloomington is himself going to prison for trying to hide evidence in his mouth when he was in the hospital. U.S. District Judge James E. Shadid sentenced Javares Hudson, 22, of Bloomington to two-years and nine-months...
Central Illinois Proud
Man in viral animal abuse video sentenced
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Dunlap man at the center of an animal abuse scandal last summer was sentenced to four years in prison Friday. Nicholas Prince, 39, was in court and pleaded guilty to animal torture regarding an incident captured on video of him beating a 13-month-old German Shepherd named Mika.
wglt.org
50+ gunfire incidents in Bloomington-Normal recorded in 2022
There were at least 53 gunfire incidents in Bloomington-Normal in 2022, including five people who were killed and another 12 who were injured, according to police tallies and WGLT reporting. That’s the most shooting incidents in at least four years. 2018 remains the worst year for gun violence in Bloomington-Normal...
wglt.org
Bloomington man sentenced for machine gun device
A federal judge in Peoria has sentenced a 22-year-old Bloomington man to just under three years in prison for having a "switch" that turned a Glock pistol into a fully automatic weapon. Hospital staff in Bloomington found the conversion device after Javares Hudson went to the emergency room when he...
starvedrock.media
New Drug Charges For Streator Woman
On probation for drug dealing, a Streator woman faces new drug charges. Twenty-seven-year-old Janessa Phillips was in an Ottawa courtroom Tuesday morning hearing that she's charged with two felony counts of dealing cocaine. The alleged sales happened in June. Phillips is being jailed on a million dollars bond. She was...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: UAW prepares Caterpillar workers for potential strike
PEORIA, Ill. – The union representing Caterpillar workers in the Peoria area says they don’t want to have to strike, but they want to be ready to do so anyway. United Auto Workers Local 974 is sending letters this week to union members indicating contract talks will start soon, ahead of the current deal expiring in the Spring.
1470 WMBD
PPD’s first Anti-Violence Initiative special detail of the year held
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the first special detail of the new year that’s part of his Anti-Violence initiative is complete. The chief says seven people were arrested Wednesday, 54 vehicles were stopped, a gun and illegal drugs were seized, and 39 officers from local and state police took part.
25newsnow.com
Overdose deaths lead to Narcan givewaway
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Creve Coeur saw a twenty-percent overdose fatality increase caused by fentanyl in 2022, and the village is taking action tomorrow with a Narcan giveaway. Several sources told us this public health crisis is the deadliest overdose chain they have ever seen. In fact, the strength...
25newsnow.com
Peoria man indicted for aggravated vehicular hijacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria County grand jury indicted 24-year-old Patrick Meyer on one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking. Meyer is accused of shooting a man while stealing his car from the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska on December 14. Police say both the victim and Meyer...
Here's Why Flags in Illinois Are Flying at Half-Staff
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has decreed that all individuals and entities covered by the state’s Flag Display Act are to fly flags at half-staff in honor of a downstate fire chief who passed away last week. According to the proclamation, flags were to be lowered to honor Maroa Fire...
