Courtney B. Vance was the ultimate ‘wife guy’ supporting Angela Bassett during her Golden Globes acceptance speech

Read full article on original website
Related
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Hudson At The ‘Golden Globe Awards’
Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicolas Cage releases statement on the passing of ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley
The world is still struggling to come to terms with the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley yesterday, with an outpouring of grief and tributes coming in from all corners of Hollywood. The singer and occasional actress was admitted to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, with the news of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Gerard Butler feels ‘complimented and humiliated’ after being called ‘King of the B-Movie’
Gerard Butler‘s name attached to a movie, there’s a 99 percent chance you’re going to get exactly what you’re expecting. The grizzled Scotsman has carved out a nifty little niche for himself as the purveyor of mid budget action thrillers that allow him to showcase his impeccably furrowed brow and penchant for mashing the faces of miscellaneous henchmen into mincemeat. It’s proven to be a worthy career path, then, but how does he really feel about it?
wegotthiscovered.com
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Better Midler, and more mourn the death of Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley passed away after suffering cardiac arrest in the early hours of Jan. 12, and when the heartbreaking news of her death was shared in the early evening, fans began sharing tributes online. Lisa Marie was a singer, songwriter, and the only daughter of world-renowned singer and performer Elvis Presley, paying tribute to his life throughout hers.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jon Bernthal agrees with the most unnecessary scene in the history of ‘The Walking Dead’
For a whopping 11 seasons, The Walking Dead offered fans an ensemble-led post-apocalyptic horror that reignited the zombie genre greatly. While there were a ton of seriously gritty scenes, emotionally stirring moments, and wildly interesting characters, there were a couple unnecessary asides that fans can’t help but troll online, and there’s one scene that caught the attention of Jon Bernthal.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner
Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance performing ‘Anti-Hero’ at The 1975’s show
Welcome to the stage…Taylor Swift. After earning a reputation for bringing everyone from Mick Jagger to Lena Dunham on stage as a special guest at her shows, Swift is returning the favor. The singer popped up at The 1975’s show at London venue the 02 to perform “Anti-Hero” and...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye West shockingly nominated for NAACP Image Awards despite prior antisemetic tirades
With awards season underway, nominations have been revealed for the NAACP’s 54th Image Awards. Despite absolutely torching his reputation in the back half of 2022, Kanye West has somehow managed to land himself a nomination. Specifically, his collaboration with Alicia Keys and Fivio Foreign, ‘City of Gods’, has been nominated in the category of Best Hip Hop Song.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Studio talks ‘terrifying’ ‘Black Panther 2’ on-set calamity as Ryan Reynolds promises ‘Deadpool 3’ will be so wrong it’s right
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is enjoying a bit of a high at the moment, following Angela Bassett breaking a major Marvel milestone at the Golden Globes, but things looked much bleaker for the sequel in the wake of a harrowing on-set accident that the studio is now opening up about. Elsewhere, Ryan Reynolds has shared some exciting (we think?) words about Deadpool 3 as Fantastic Four and Young Avengers theorizing reaches a fever pitch. Let’s dive in.
Romance Is in the Air for Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw According to ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Insider
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett will lock lips as Carrie and Aidan at least once more, that is, if an 'And Just Like That...' insider is to be believed.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 5 worst ‘Scooby-Doo’ movies and TV shows that make ‘Velma’ look top-tier
After a long and controversy-filled build-up, Velma has finally premiered on HBO Max — and, sure enough, it’s proving to anger the internet just as much as you’d think. Although the vast majority are totally OK with showrunner and star Mindy Kaling casting herself as the titular character, making this the first time the teen sleuth has been portrayed as of South Asian descent, the adult-oriented Scooby-Doo reimagining is offending people in a myriad of other ways.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ opponents preparing to sue if the trailer proves to be a red herring
Thanks to a potentially groundbreaking legal ruling made after two disgruntled Ana de Armas fans sued over her appearance in Yesterday being falsely advertised, studios will have to be extra careful when cobbling together trailers, because they can now be subject to a lawsuit if there proves to be too many red herrings. Kevin Feige is no doubt quaking in his boots, then, especially when Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters already have their doubts over Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
wegotthiscovered.com
A violently divisive and incredibly absurd revenge thriller dishes out streaming’s own brand of vigilante justice
Gerard Butler recently admitted that he felt equal parts complemented and humiliated after being called the “King of the B-Movie,” but if he wants to evolve into the Tom Hanks of the genre as he so boldly proclaimed, then maybe he’ll need to tackle more projects like Law Abiding Citizen.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ producer opens up on Letitia Wright’s on-set accident
For a film producer, there always comes a responsibility over not just the way the entire project is made, but also in the working conditions the cast and crew are in. For Nate Moore, producer of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and other live-action Marvel projects, there was one moment that understandably shook him to his core, and that’s Letitia Wright’s harrowing on-set accident.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn sneakily supports ‘The Suicide Squad’ star’s plans for a bright Marvel and DC future
We’re edging closer and closer to James Gunn and Peter Safran finally unveiling the first slate of projects to mark the beginning of a bold and brave new era for the DCU, but has the filmmaker already subtly hinted that he’s got plans in store for one of The Suicide Squad‘s youngest cast members?
wegotthiscovered.com
There’s a painfully obvious character for Jenna Ortega’s ‘Wednesday’ energy in the DCU
If Jenna Ortega wasn’t a household name before the smash-hit that was Netflix’s Wednesday, she has certainly become one in the months that have followed her debut as the sullen and angsty titular lead character of the show. Chalk it up to that already-iconic dance scene which spawned...
wegotthiscovered.com
DCU detractors already supremely confident that James Gunn will ruin ‘The Batman’ universe
James Gunn has barely even gotten his feet wet as the co-CEO of DC Studios, but the knives of his critics just keep on getting sharper and sharper, to the extent we’ve already reached the point where his detractors are confident the Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran will single-handedly ruin Matt Reeves’ The Batman mythos.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: MCU star hints a Phase 4 sequel could be coming in record time as Corey Stoll’s ‘Ant-Man’ return may fix an ‘Iron Man’ failure
The Golden Globes isn’t often a notable event for the Marvel universe, but it seems like things are changing as the franchise just broke the glass ceiling at this year’s historic 80th ceremony. Meanwhile, a sequel to one of Phase Four’s best films might already be on its way as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s other much-anticipated villain (sorry, Kang, we’re not talking about you for once) could rescue the reputation of an Iron Man 3 evil.
Comments / 1