WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Looking at the weekend forecast
INDIANAPOLIS — The scattered snow showers from Friday will end overnight and it will be a cold start to the weekend. Temperatures will be in the 20s early Saturday. Expect some sun on Saturday, but it will be a cold day with highs in the 30s. Forecast highs are...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Widespread rain returns
INDIANAPOLIS — It was a typically cold January day today, with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark under cloudy skies. It will be mostly cloudy this evening, with temperatures falling into the low 20s. The wind will shift out of the south on Sunday. Temperatures will rebound into the...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wet winter so far
INDIANAPOLIS — It'll be a seasonal start to the weekend with temperatures right where they should be this time of year - in the mid 30s. We're starting with cloudy skies with only slight clearing this afternoon. Skies stay partly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s overnight. Sunday...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Looking and feeling more like winter
INDIANAPOLIS — It's almost the middle of January and it has been a mild month so far. The average mean temperatures, where the high and low temperatures are averaged, in January 2023 have been running in the top five for the warmest since 1897. Friday will feel more like...
INDOT plans 56th Street ramp closure Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — The East 56th Street ramp to northbound Interstate 465 is scheduled to close after the morning rush hour on Monday, Jan. 16 and will remain closed through 2024, according to INDOT. The long-term ramp closure is needed for Clear Path construction plans to add travel lanes to...
I-70 east through downtown Indianapolis expected to reopen this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to reopen eastbound Interstate 70 through the North Split interchange in downtown Indianapolis this weekend. Crews are scheduled to begin moving barrels and putting down new pavement markings Friday night. During the process, drivers should plan for multiple short-term lane restrictions.
A push for answers after man hit, killed along 465 on New Year's Day
INDIANAPOLIS — "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to deal with," said Nakiesha Robinson, Terrance Simmons' eldest daughter. We're now 13 days into the new year. But Friday afternoon, family and friends of Simmons are coming together to remember him and what happened in the early hours of New Year's Day.
Eric Church to perform at Ruoff Music Center in August
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Country music singer-songwriter Eric Church will be headlining outdoor venues across the U.S. this summer for "The Outsiders Revival Tour", which includes a stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. Kicking off June 22, the Live Nation-produced tour will take Church to 26 cities across the...
WTHR
Pets of the week: 1-14-23
INDIANAPOLIS — Our 13 to the Rescue series features adoptable pets from local shelters each week. Breeze lives up to his name with his easy, breezy personality. Even at 53 pounds, he's a lap dog who loves to snuggle. He is playful with other dogs but requires an introduction before adoption to make sure it's a good fit.
1 killed in fire at Madison County campground
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A person died Saturday morning when a camper caught fire at a Madison County campground. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. at Glo Wood Campground, located at 9408 West 700 South, which is south of Lapel and west of Pendleton. When firefighters arrived,...
13News anchors, reporter speak at Indy Maven event
INDIANAPOLIS — Three women on the 13News team spoke Thursday night at an event hosted by Indy Maven. Anchors Felicia Lawrence and Anne Marie Tiernon and reporter Emily Longnecker talked about women in the media at the gathering. They spoke about getting into the business, effective communication, mental health and remaining unbiased.
IMPD investigates multiple shootings Saturday morning; 2 dead, 3 injured
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly shooting with multiple victims at an east side motel early Saturday. Officers were called to the Budget 8 Inn on 21st Street near Shadeland Avenue at 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police arrived and found two men with gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced...
WTHR
Lemon Drop | Good News With Dave Calabro
Lemon Drop is an institution in Anderson. Dave Calabro went there to check out the good news.
1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died in a shooting that happened early Friday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on Windsong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, the officers found a man in a vehicle who had apparently been shot.
Tell Us Your Good News: Dave visits The Lemon Drop in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — Dave Calabro brought his search for good news to an Anderson institution this week. Dave visited The Lemon Drop, which has been serving food for generations. The restaurant has served notable guests from Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck to Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.
WTHR
What to buy in January, what to skip
INDIANAPOLIS — January sales are here. But just because there is a sale price doesn't mean it's a good time to buy the item. Here are the categories worth considering, according to Offers.com:. Beauty gift sets: Stores sell holiday season gift sets and shortly after, need to offload them.
1 killed in shooting on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed Saturday night in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis, police said. IMPD officers were called to a report of shots fired just before 4 p.m. in the 8800 block of Rawles Avenue, near the intersection with South Post Road. When officers...
December prices declined. Here's why you won't notice
INDIANAPOLIS — From November to December, prices are down 0.1% on all items. The driving force behind the drop? Gas. However, you probably won't notice the decline because key areas, such as groceries, increased. Yearly comparison. When you compare December 2021 to December 2022, all items are up 6.5%.
IFD firefighters rescue woman from Fountain Square embankment
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is safe after firefighters rescued her from an embankment near Fountain Square Thursday. IFD crews said the 60-year-old woman fell down the slope near South State Avenue and Pleasant Run Parkway South Drive around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Her husband said he tried to help her for hours before finally calling 911 around 9 a.m. Thursday.
Check Up 13: Gas City mom experiences 'awakening' after gastric bypass surgery
GAS CITY, Ind. — Excess weight and obesity is an issue that threatens the health and life expectancy of Americans. The State of Obesity 2022: Better Policies for a Healthier America report found that 4 in 10 American adults are obese, and rates are climbing. The report, based in...
