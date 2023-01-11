Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
A trifecta of local squads pace the first boys basketball media polls this season
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Hillcrest, Teton and Rockland all lead in their respective polls, the first media polls of the boys basketball season. Hillcrest is unbeaten at 11-0 at the top of 4A, and the also unbeaten Pocatello Thunder follow in 2nd at 13-0. Teton improved to 11-1 Thursday...
Idaho8.com
Sports Line Friday Night: January 13th, 2023
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Spud Kings tried to extend their win streak, and high school basketball season continues to heat up!. KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
South Idaho Hunter Starts Group For Those New To Hobby To Meet Up
Idaho is a huge hunting state. I know several hunters, and I've learned that many who take the time to pack and head out into the state's backcountry choose to accompany those they trust and share similar techniques with. I don't hunt. It's nothing against those who do, it's just...
School Closures – January 10, 2023
We have a few school closures this morning. The post School Closures – January 10, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
UPS driver from Pocatello dies in crash on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT—A UPS driver is dead after crashing his truck on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot on Friday morning, Idaho State Police said. The UPS truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which occurred around 10:30 a.m. south of Blackfoot. State police said the deceased UPS driver was a 46-year-old man from Pocatello but they have not yet released his name. ...
hstoday.us
TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint. Idaho’s...
eastidahonews.com
Man who spent hours trying to rescue sister and kids in the snow is honored for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email several months ago about a man named Chase who came to the rescue at a time of...
Wreck shuts down Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police have shut down Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot following a Friday morning crash. The wreck involving a truck occurred around 10:30 a.m. south of Blackfoot and at least one person is believed to be injured. An emergency helicopter has landed on the freeway's southbound lanes to transport accident victims to the hospital. Interstate 15 southbound traffic is backed up for more than a mile because of the crash and motorists are being advised to avoid the area until further notice. Idaho State Police are expected to release more information about the wreck soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
Officials identify contractor who died after falling off roof
Condolences are being offered by the Bannock County Coroner's Office.
Idaho Falls warehouse could be Amazon’s
A large warehouse under construction during the last several months is nearing completion.
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) Pocatello police are investigating a shooting last night that sent one man to the hospital. Police say that it appears a man broke into a home on the 400 block of W. Griffith Road just after 10: 30, possibly for an attempted robbery. Two or three people were in the home at
Local contractor dies at PMC day after falling off roof near Pocatello
POCATELLO—A contractor who fell from the roof of a home under construction earlier this week has died, authorities said. Juan Sanchez, 52, of Shelley, passed away at Portneuf Medical Center on Wednesday night, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office reported. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Moonlight Mine Road east of Pocatello when Sanchez slipped and fell from the roof while carrying shingles, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said. ...
Man dies after sliding off US Highway 26
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — A 60-year-old man from Thayne, Wyoming died after he slid off US Highway 26 at milepost 366 in Bonneville County on Wednesday. The man was headed eastbound, driving a 2005 Peterbilt semi. According to Idaho State Police, the man suffered a medical issue and went off the road into a snowbank. The police have notified his next of kin.
Police are no longer searching for person
The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls.
Police: Resident shoots intruder during Pocatello home invasion
POCATELLO—An intruder was shot by a local resident during a home invasion on the city’s north side late Wednesday night, Pocatello police said. The shooting occurred during a home invasion by two adult male suspects around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on the 400 block of West Griffith Road, police said. The suspects were confronted by the man who resides at the home and he subsequently shot one of the...
eastidahonews.com
Car crashes into Rexburg pharmacy
REXBURG — The driver of a Toyota Corolla crashed into the entrance of a Rexburg pharmacy Thursday afternoon. It happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and North 2nd West. Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com the driver of a vehicle appears to have...
