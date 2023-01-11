ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelley, ID

Idaho8.com

Sports Line Friday Night: January 13th, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Spud Kings tried to extend their win streak, and high school basketball season continues to heat up!. KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
hstoday.us

TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint. Idaho’s...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Wreck shuts down Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police have shut down Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot following a Friday morning crash. The wreck involving a truck occurred around 10:30 a.m. south of Blackfoot and at least one person is believed to be injured. An emergency helicopter has landed on the freeway's southbound lanes to transport accident victims to the hospital. Interstate 15 southbound traffic is backed up for more than a mile because of the crash and motorists are being advised to avoid the area until further notice. Idaho State Police are expected to release more information about the wreck soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local contractor dies at PMC day after falling off roof near Pocatello

POCATELLO—A contractor who fell from the roof of a home under construction earlier this week has died, authorities said. Juan Sanchez, 52, of Shelley, passed away at Portneuf Medical Center on Wednesday night, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office reported. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Moonlight Mine Road east of Pocatello when Sanchez slipped and fell from the roof while carrying shingles, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man rushed to PMC after being shot at north Pocatello home

POCATELLO — A man was shot on the city's north side late Wednesday night, Pocatello police said. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on the 400 block of West Griffith Road and the wounded man fled the scene on foot, police said. Pocatello police located the man minutes later on the nearby 900 block of McKinley Avenue. The man was subsequently transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man dies after sliding off US Highway 26

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho — A 60-year-old man from Thayne, Wyoming died after he slid off US Highway 26 at milepost 366 in Bonneville County on Wednesday. The man was headed eastbound, driving a 2005 Peterbilt semi. According to Idaho State Police, the man suffered a medical issue and went off the road into a snowbank. The police have notified his next of kin.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Resident shoots intruder during Pocatello home invasion

POCATELLO—An intruder was shot by a local resident during a home invasion on the city’s north side late Wednesday night, Pocatello police said. The shooting occurred during a home invasion by two adult male suspects around 10:30 p.m. at a residence on the 400 block of West Griffith Road, police said. The suspects were confronted by the man who resides at the home and he subsequently shot one of the...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Car crashes into Rexburg pharmacy

REXBURG — The driver of a Toyota Corolla crashed into the entrance of a Rexburg pharmacy Thursday afternoon. It happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and North 2nd West. Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com the driver of a vehicle appears to have...
REXBURG, ID

