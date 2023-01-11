BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police have shut down Interstate 15 southbound near Blackfoot following a Friday morning crash. The wreck involving a truck occurred around 10:30 a.m. south of Blackfoot and at least one person is believed to be injured. An emergency helicopter has landed on the freeway's southbound lanes to transport accident victims to the hospital. Interstate 15 southbound traffic is backed up for more than a mile because of the crash and motorists are being advised to avoid the area until further notice. Idaho State Police are expected to release more information about the wreck soon so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.

BLACKFOOT, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO