UVALDE, Texas – “There, all done,” Caitlyne Gonzales said while tying a balloon to Jackie Cazares’ cross. Jackie was one of 21 victims killed at Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022. The cross memorial in the Uvalde downtown plaza is where Caitlyne comes to visit and feels most connected to her best friend.

UVALDE, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO