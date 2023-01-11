ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

KBTX.com

Mother of Uvalde school shooter arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KBTX) - The mother of the Uvalde school gunman was arrested this week in Oklahoma City following a domestic violence-related incident, according to police. Jail records obtained from the Oklahoma County jail show Adriana Martinez Reyes was arrested and charged with Threaten to Perform Act of Violence...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

