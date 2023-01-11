ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death of Former NFL Wide Receiver Charles Johnson Ruled Suicide

By Wilton Jackson
The former Steelers, Eagles, Patriots and Bills wideout was found dead in July.

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or at suicidepreventionlifeline.org .

Former NFL wide receiver Charles Johnson’s death was ruled a suicide after it was determined that he overdosed on drugs inside of a North Carolina hotel room, according to a report released by the state’s medical examiner’s office.

USA TODAY Sports obtained Johnson’s report and found that the 50-year-old was found dead, lying on the bed inside a room at Hampton Inn that was 6.5 miles from his home on July 17. A week before he died, the report stated that Johnson had been “acting strange” and had “purchased a funeral and cremation service.”

Raleigh police officers found Johnson when the hotel placed a call for a welfare check inside of a room that he failed to check out of on July 17. Per the report, Johnson purchased the room on July 15, went home and returned to the hotel without several important items that included his wallet, cell phone and keys.

Johnson also left his car at his residence. According to the report, the only items inside his hotel room were “two empty bottles of water, an empty travel container, a pair or sandals and a pair of eyeglasses.”

He also had not been taking any active prescription drugs and maintained a clean medical history. However, the report indicated “acute oxycodone, hydrocodone and mirtazapine toxicity” after Johnson died.

Johnson, a former standout wide receiver at Colorado, played five NFL seasons after he was drafted by the Steelers drafted Johnson in the 1994 NFL. After his stint in Pittsburgh, Johnson played for the Eagles from 1998 to 2000 before he joined the Patriots and won a Super Bowl during the ’01 season.

His last NFL stop was with the Bills in ’02 before retiring. He was the assistant athletic director at Heritage High School in Wake Forest, N.C. when he died.

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

