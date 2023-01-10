Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cornelius man pleads guilty to stabbing wife to death
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Cornelius man has pleaded guilty to murdering his wife last September. Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, entered the plea Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says that on Sept. 11, 2021, at 12:45 a.m. his wife Sonia Bahena called police because Torres-Amaro had turned violent during an argument.
POLICE: Man recently released from prison arrested for Felon in Possession of Firearms
EUGENE, Ore. — Just after midnight, Thursday morning, Eugene Police stopped a Toyota Rav4 in the 500 block of Tyler Street. According to EPD, the driver, Jabari Lee Arbogast, Sr., 41, of Salem, got out of the car and attempted to flee the scene on foot. A Eugene Police officer challenged Arbogast before additional officers arrived to help take him into custody. EPD says he was just a short distance from his vehicle when he was apprehended.
Gov. Kotek, Sen. Wyden joined SOLVE volunteers to pick up trash around Ventura Park in SE
PORTLAND, Ore. — Governor Tina Kotek and Senator Ron Wyden, along with other community members gathered at Ventura Park in Southeast Portland for a SOLVE community cleanup event Saturday morning. Despite rainy conditions, the new Oregon governor helped pick up trash at the park with SOLVE volunteers and SOLVE...
Dallas Zoo's missing clouded leopard 'safely secured,' investigation underway
DALLAS (TND) — The Dallas Zoo said Nova, a clouded leopard that was missing from its habitat for several hours on Friday, has been "safely secured." The Zoo temporarily closed "due to a serious situation," noting that the animal had been unaccounted for. But she was later found at...
Volunteers form 'frog taxi' in Northwest Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — You've heard of Uber and Lyft, but what about the "frog taxi?" This is an actual thing, and it's just as strange as it sounds. The Oregon Zoo says this is the time of year when red-legged frogs are on the move, going from Forest Park, where they live, to the Harborton wetlands, where they breed.
One fatality in three vehicle crash at Marion County intersection
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — One person was killed in a three vehicle crash on Hwy 214 at the intersection with Downs Rd NE in Marion County Wednesday, the Oregon State Police reported in a news release. At about 9:40 a.m., 19-year-old Diceon M. Macias of Salem, driving a Honda...
Priced-out Oregon tenant pushing state lawmakers to close loopholes to rent cap laws
SALEM, Ore. — A Sherwood resident is calling on state lawmakers to close loopholes in Oregon’s rent cap laws after she says she was priced out of her home. Like many Oregonians during the pandemic, Jessica Israel and her family ran into some hard times. “My husband had...
Oregon Zoo surpasses 2 million followers on TikTok
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Zoo hit a social media milestone this week, surpassing 2 million followers on TikTok along with over 40 million likes, according to a press release form the Oregon Zoo. “This is an exciting milestone because it means our conservation and animal care stories are...
Oregon Brewers Festival cancels 2023 run, will return 'when the time is right'
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Brewers Festival announced it would cancel its July 2023 event, with organizers saying the fest would return “when the time is right.”. In its 33 years, the four-day Oregon Brewers Festival brought tens of thousands of visitors to Portland’s downtown core. A study from 2015 found that the festival brought more than $30 million to the state's economy.
Teams from the Pacific Northwest head to Sandy for annual robotics tournament
SANDY, Ore. — Teams from Oregon and Washington arrived at Sandy High School for the 14th annual VEX Robotic tournament held Saturday, January 14. Over 70 robotics teams from Seattle to Klamath Falls made the trip. Winners of each division receive a bid to the state tournament. First-place winners...
High avalanche danger for Mt. Hood's back country
PORTLAND, Ore. — GOVT. CAMP, Ore. – Mount Hood faces "dangerous avalanche conditions" in backcountry areas Thursday, the Northwest Avalanche Center said, adding that “your best bet will be to avoid all slopes greater than 35 degrees.”. The Northwest Avalanche Center said Mount Hood is facing high...
