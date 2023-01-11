Read full article on original website
Watch Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Intimate Kiss as She Congratulates Him Post Golden Globes Win
The pair embraced after the Elvis star took home a win for best actor in a drama movie at Tuesday's awards show There was certainly "A Little Less Conversation" when Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber locked lips after the Elvis star's Golden Globes victory this week! After Butler won the award for best actor in a drama movie — thanks to his portrayal of the King in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic — Gerber waited outside the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton and embraced her partner with a hug...
Selena Gomez Seemingly Responds to Body-Shaming Comments After 2023 Golden Globes Appearance
Selena Gomez appeared to react to her online critics with a laugh. After attending the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday, the Only Murders in the Building star apparently received comments from internet users regarding her physical appearance while posing for the cameras at the event. Wearing a show-stopping Valentino design...
Pregnant Keke Palmer Shows Baby Bump in New Photos for W Magazine's Best Performances Portfolio
Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson are expecting their first baby together Keke Palmer is continuing to show off her chic maternity style. The pregnant Nope star, 29, is featured in W Magazine's 2022 Best Performances Portfolio, where she poses for a series of new photos modeling different looks accentuating her baby bump. In one photo, Palmer, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, wears a form-fitting white Proenza Schouler dress that hugs her stomach. The mock-neck mini dress features bell sleeves with beautiful black trim. A second...
Idris Elba and Wife Sabrina Wear Complimenting Ensembles at Gucci Fashion Show in Milan
Idris Elba attended the Gucci's Men's Fall Winter 2023 Show on Friday alongside his wife and fellow stars Percy Hynes White and Jeremy O. Harris Idris Elba is starting 2023 with a dapper look and his wife close to his side. The actor, 50, and his wife Sabrina attended the Gucci's Men's Fall Winter 2023 Show on Friday, when they wore outfits that complimented each other. For the night out, PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 2018 wore a head-to-toe turquoise suit with black leather shoes and a metallic onyx...
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Tori Spelling Shares Photo of Daughter Stella, 14, in the Hospital: 'Hits Just Keep Coming'
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott share sons Beau, 5, Finn, 10, and Liam, 15, and daughters Hattie, 11, and Stella, 14 Tori Spelling is undergoing another health scare with one of her kids. The mom of five shared a photo on her Instagram Story late Wednesday showing daughter Stella, 14, hooked up to different wires while lying in a hospital bed, in a gown and a face mask. "The hits just keep coming😭," she captioned the photo, tagging Stella and offering no further information about what the teen is being treated for. In addition...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Robert Downey Jr. Is Unrecognizable as He Transforms into Balding Redhead for HBO's The Sympathizer
The Iron Man star altered his look to tackle multiple roles in the upcoming spy thriller Robert Downey Jr. appears to be going all out for his new HBO series, The Sympathizer. The actor, 57, looked completely unrecognizable as he was snapped on the show's Los Angeles set. While sporting receding, curly red hair and bleached eyebrows, he donned the familiar old-man attire of a burgundy jacket and pink shirt with a white T-shirt peeking out. He also had on navy pants and brown shoes. The historical drama-thriller...
Liam Hemsworth's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Celebrates His 33rd Birthday with a Beach Photo
To some, it may be just another day...but to Gabriella Brooks, it's Liam Day!. Brooks took to her Instagram stories on Friday to pay tribute to her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth on his 33rd birthday. The actress, 32, celebrated his special day on social media by posting a beachy photo of...
Shakira Throws Shade at Ex Gerard Piqué in Spicy New Song Lyrics: 'I'm Too Good for You'
Shakira and Piqué announced their separation last year Shakira is taking aim at her ex, Gerard Piqué, in the cutthroat lyrics of her latest song. The Colombian superstar, 45, unveiled a new collaboration with Argentine producer Bizarrap titled "BZRP Music Session #53" on Thursday, which features specific lyrics about their split, its aftermath and Piqué's current girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. "Sorry, I already took another plane / I'm not coming back here / I don't want another disappointment," sings Shakira on the upbeat Spanish-language track, per a translation from Billboard, seeming to reference...
Jamie Lee Curtis Turned Co-Star Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globes Win Moment Meme Into a Shirt
"A moment of natural exuberance and joy, became some sort of a symbol for women supporting other women," Curtis wrote on Instagram Some moments are worthy of being worn! Jamie Lee Curtis showed off a new shirt on Instagram Saturday — featuring an image of her reaction to Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globes win earlier in the week. The image, of course, went viral after Yeoh's victory in the category for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy. Before taking her trophy for...
Are Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Dating? 'Outer Banks' Actor Posts Cozy Photo with Country Star
Stokes posted a snap of himself getting close with a blonde he tagged as Ballerini on his Instagram Is Kelsea Ballerini ready to "jump right in" with Chase Stokes? The "Heartfirst" singer, 29, and Outer Banks actor, 30, were spotted getting cozy at Monday's Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Fans initially took note of an Instagram post from Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves featuring a group of musicians, actors and influencers he hosted in his suite for the playoff game, which Georgia won...
Lisa Marie Presley Said She Was 'So Happy' During Final Public Appearance at Golden Globes Before Her Death
Presley appeared excited to give support to Elvis actor Austin Butler Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, made her final public appearance at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, just days before suffering a possible cardiac arrest and dying on Thursday. Lisa Marie, 54, was at the show, along with her mother Priscilla Presley, to cheer on Austin Butler, who won best actor in a drama that evening for his portrayal of Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann film of the same name. Butler and Lisa Marie appeared...
Nordstrom's Secret Sale Section Includes Over 3,000 Deals — Here Are the 25 Best Fashion and Beauty Finds
Score up to 60 percent off of Adidas, Free People, and True Botanicals while you can We're here to let you in on a little secret: Nordstrom has a secret sale section, and it's teeming with deep discounts on so many coveted brands. The Limited-Time Sale section is hiding in plain sight at Nordstrom, and it includes up to 60 percent off of Sorel, Nike, and Adidas shoes, Free People and Good American clothing, and skincare products from brands like Sunday Riley, True Botanicals, Kiehl's, and Clinique. The...
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Finally Reunite — and Walk Hand-in-Hand! — on the Set of AJLT
"Shh. Don’t tell anyone," the And Just Like That… Instagram account shared alongside first-look photos of Parker and Corbett filming the HBO Max revival of Sex and the City And just like that… Carrie and Aidan have reunited! On Friday, the official And Just Like That... Instagram account shared several photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett holding hands as they walked down the street in New York City while filming the series. The post was captioned, "Shh. Don't tell anyone." "Shhhh. X, SJ," Parker, 57, replied in...
Rihanna Is 'Crushing Hearts and Snappin' Necks' in Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day Campaign
On Thursday, the singer and lingerie brand released the sexy ad campaign across social media Rihanna is ready for Valentine's Day. On Thursday, the 34-year-old musician shared a steamy video announcement for Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day campaign where she posed seductively in a black lace see-through bodysuit. A s the words "V-DAY 2023" came on screen, the video cut to different poses of Rihanna as the sound of glass breaking played in the background against a mid-tempo beat. "phuck yo roses ♥️," wrote Rihanna as the lingerie brand also...
Ant Anstead Confirms He's Decided Not to Sell Laguna Beach Home After Listing It in October: 'It's a Special Place'
The British car expert told PEOPLE exclusively that he "decided to stay" after fans were speculating about his plans on Instagram Ant Anstead has decided he's not ready to let go of his stunning Laguna Beach, Calif. home. Despite listing the home for $3.3 million in October 2022, the Celebrity IOU Joyride host, 43, is no longer looking to sell the beachfront property that he nicknamed "Temple House," PEOPLE can confirm. "I decided to stay," he tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It's a special place." Fans speculated he'd had a change of...
Amy Robach Spotted Out in NYC with Estranged Husband Andrew Shue amid T.J. Holmes Romance
Amy Robach and estranged husband Andrew Shue were captured meeting on the streets of New York City on Thursday. Photos of the exes showed a downcast Robach handing off their shared family dog to Shue in what appeared to be an emotional exchange. In the images, Shue holds the little dog's leash and stands a few feet away from his former partner, as they both engage in conversation outside on the sidewalk.
Kylie Jenner Shares Comparison Photos of Herself and Mini-Me Daughter Ahead of Stormi's Birthday
Kylie Jenner is marveling at the similarities between her and daughter Stormi ahead of the little girl's 5th birthday Kylie Jenner loves how much she and her daughter look alike! The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a side-by-side photo of herself and daughter Stormi, at around the same age. Though Stormi will celebrate her 5th birthday next month, the photo appears to be from sometime in her toddler years, where she wears a purple princess dress and a tiara. The close-up of Stormi's face is next to a sepia-toned photo...
Lori Harvey Appears to Shut Down Rumor That She Dated Both Diddy and His Son: 'Absolutely Not True'
Lori Harvey is clearing up some misconceptions about her love life. The model and entrepreneur, 26, sat down with E! News host Adrienne Bailon in a video interview released Thursday and said she often hears claims that she is in a relationship with someone whom she hasn't even met in person.
