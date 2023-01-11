Read full article on original website
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Faulkner County, Mayflower police investigate shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Faulker County sheriffs responded to a shooting on the westbound ramp of I-40 in Mayflower at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Saturday. According to the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, multiple shots were fired and a male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police explain Little Rock school lockdowns
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A wanted teen remains on the run after the Little Rock Police Department was alerted of a possible sighting. Someone reported seeing Tyler Bland, 15, Friday morning, which led to the lockdown of Central High School and Stephens Elementary in the Little Rock School District.
Little Rock school lockdowns lifted as police continue search for suspect
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The lockdowns at Stephens Elementary and Central High have been lifted as police continue their search in the nearby area. Officials with the Little Rock Police Department confirmed that Stephens Elementary and Central High School are on lockdown after 15-year-old murder suspect Tyler Bland was reportedly spotted in the area this morning.
Suspect dead in crash after fleeing from North Little Rock police
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police is investigating the car crash of a suspect who fled from State Troopers and North Little Rock police on Thursday evening. Around 8 p.m., officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen silver Kia Sportage in the 2700...
KATV
Attempted traffic stop in North Little Rock ended with one dead
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police announced on Friday they are investigating a suspect who fled from troopers and ended up crashing. According to police at 8:22 p.m. Thursday night North Little Rock police officers tried to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the 2700 McAuthur Drive area.
Police: One dead after alleged burglary in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an incident that left one person dead around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, authorities arrived at Breckenridge Drive in response to a "burglary in progress." Once there, authorities were made aware of a person that was unresponsive in...
Stephens Elementary, Central High School off lockdown after LRPD searched for suspect accused of murder
A Friday-morning lockdown has been lifted at Stephens Elementary and Central High schools after police searched the area.
Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 39-year-old man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials in Pulaski County are looking for 39-year-old Cory Batchelor, who was reported missing on Jan. 11. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Batchelor was last seen walking from his residence on Gina Road, while wearing a black Royal Flush baseball cap, a blue Old Navy hoodie with white lettering, blue denim jeans and blue and grey steel toe work shoes.
KATV
Police search for Sherwood men after they left Walmart without paying, police say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police need your help identifying two men involved in a Sherwood Walmart theft. Officials said on Jan. 1, the two men exited the Walmart Neighborhood Market with approximately $200 worth of unpaid merchandise. If you are able to identify these men and know where they...
ASP: One dead after Thursday night North Little Rock pursuit ends in fiery Maumelle crash
Arkansas state troopers said that one person is dead after a North Little Rock police chase ended in a fiery crash in Maumelle Thursday night.
Silver Alert activated in search for North Little Rock man
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department has activated a Silver Alert for a missing man with dementia. 74-year-old Nathaniel Jackson was last seen at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11 leaving his residence on Citation Drive. He was driving a blue Cadillac CT displaying...
U.S. Marshals searching for 15-year-old wanted for capital murder in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At the request of the Little Rock Police Department, the United States Marshals are now searching for a 15-year-old that is wanted for capital murder. "We have a warrant for his arrest, and we're going to pursue him until we find him, and we're not going to stop," Deputy Jeremy Hammons said. "Doesn't matter where you go, where you run to, we will find you eventually."
Little Rock police investigate after man found dead
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is at the scene of a shooting that happened on Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, when officers arrived at the 7800 block of Nolen Drive they found a deceased Hispanic male with an apparent gunshot wound. The details of this...
Little Rock police conducting death investigation in southwest Little Rock
The Little Rock Department is investigating the death of a man found with a gunshot wound on Wednesday evening.
LRPD: Woman facing murder charges in connection to killing on Breckenridge Drive
Little Rock police arrested a woman who they believe is connected to a deadly burglary in the west side of the city.
Little Rock police investigating fatal pedestrian collision
Little Rock police have said they are on the scene of a fatal traffic collision Tuesday night
KATV
WATCH: NLRPD attempting to identify person who may have info on a Sherwood man's homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock Police are attempting to identify a person they believe may have information regarding the homicide of a missing Sherwood man. In a video released Tuesday, police said the subject observed was in the area around the same time 27-year-old Brock Welch was killed.
KTLO
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
Little Rock police searching for missing 57-year-old woman
The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 57-year-old Black woman. Rosa Swain was last seen in Little Rock and is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall and about 160 pounds. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, Detective...
ktoy1047.com
TAPD: Suspect flees through school campus, retrieved by K-9 unit
51-year-old Damarcus Weekly was initially approached by an officer around 2:17 p.m. yesterday at a residence in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue. The officer informed Weekly that there was an active felony warrant out for him from Pulaski County. Weekly fled on foot from the officer, running south on...
THV11
Little Rock, AR
