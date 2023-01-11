ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Faulkner County, Mayflower police investigate shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Faulker County sheriffs responded to a shooting on the westbound ramp of I-40 in Mayflower at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Saturday. According to the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office, multiple shots were fired and a male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
MAYFLOWER, AR
THV11

Police explain Little Rock school lockdowns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A wanted teen remains on the run after the Little Rock Police Department was alerted of a possible sighting. Someone reported seeing Tyler Bland, 15, Friday morning, which led to the lockdown of Central High School and Stephens Elementary in the Little Rock School District.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock school lockdowns lifted as police continue search for suspect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The lockdowns at Stephens Elementary and Central High have been lifted as police continue their search in the nearby area. Officials with the Little Rock Police Department confirmed that Stephens Elementary and Central High School are on lockdown after 15-year-old murder suspect Tyler Bland was reportedly spotted in the area this morning.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Attempted traffic stop in North Little Rock ended with one dead

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police announced on Friday they are investigating a suspect who fled from troopers and ended up crashing. According to police at 8:22 p.m. Thursday night North Little Rock police officers tried to make a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the 2700 McAuthur Drive area.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police: One dead after alleged burglary in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an incident that left one person dead around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, authorities arrived at Breckenridge Drive in response to a "burglary in progress." Once there, authorities were made aware of a person that was unresponsive in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Pulaski County sheriffs looking for missing 39-year-old man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials in Pulaski County are looking for 39-year-old Cory Batchelor, who was reported missing on Jan. 11. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Batchelor was last seen walking from his residence on Gina Road, while wearing a black Royal Flush baseball cap, a blue Old Navy hoodie with white lettering, blue denim jeans and blue and grey steel toe work shoes.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

U.S. Marshals searching for 15-year-old wanted for capital murder in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At the request of the Little Rock Police Department, the United States Marshals are now searching for a 15-year-old that is wanted for capital murder. "We have a warrant for his arrest, and we're going to pursue him until we find him, and we're not going to stop," Deputy Jeremy Hammons said. "Doesn't matter where you go, where you run to, we will find you eventually."
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock police investigate after man found dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is at the scene of a shooting that happened on Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, when officers arrived at the 7800 block of Nolen Drive they found a deceased Hispanic male with an apparent gunshot wound. The details of this...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers

A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
THV11

Little Rock police searching for missing 57-year-old woman

The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a 57-year-old Black woman. Rosa Swain was last seen in Little Rock and is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall and about 160 pounds. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404-3016, Detective...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ktoy1047.com

TAPD: Suspect flees through school campus, retrieved by K-9 unit

51-year-old Damarcus Weekly was initially approached by an officer around 2:17 p.m. yesterday at a residence in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue. The officer informed Weekly that there was an active felony warrant out for him from Pulaski County. Weekly fled on foot from the officer, running south on...
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy