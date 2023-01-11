ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Lawsuit filed against former Camp Kieve employee

NOBLEBORO, Maine — A lawsuit filed Thursday in Lincoln County Superior Court accuses a former employee of a well-known summer camp of childhood sex abuse, dating back to 1976. Camp Kieve, located in Nobleboro, is not named in the case. A 58-year-old man alleges the incident happened when he...
NOBLEBORO, ME
lcnme.com

GSB Cancels Classes Due to Hoax

(Updated) For the second time in two months, Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta received an emailed bomb threat hoax that forced the closure of the school. Classes at GSB were canceled Friday, Jan. 13 after the school received an email referencing bombs being placed in the school as well as the homes of four specific employees, according to a press release from the Damariscotta Police Department. The hoax threat closely resembles an incident from Dec. 21, when the school received an email about a bomb being placed in the building and in the homes of four employees.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Law opens new Portland campus

PORTLAND, Maine — The University of Maine School of Law celebrated the opening of its new campus on Thursday. The school, now located at 300 Fore St. in Portland, held an open house. Maine Law faculty, members of the public, as well as Gov. Janet Mills, attended the event.
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Event Center Closing Permanently

In addition to all of the death and turmoil, the pandemic upended so many great businesses. And, it appears, that trend continues. According to the KJ, The Elm event center will close its doors permanently. The owner of the building. Bill Mitchell, bought the old Bourque-Lanigan American Legion Post 5...
WATERVILLE, ME
mainepublic.org

University of Maine faces $15 million budget shortfall as enrollment plummets

The University of Maine is looking into tapping campus reserve funds to help deal with a larger-than-anticipated budget shortfall. At a University of Maine System meeting this week, President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said that, with enrollment significantly lower than expected, the school is projecting to bring in about $15 million less in tuition revenue this year.
ORONO, ME
WMTW

Homeless Mainers evicted from hotels face legal fight for shelter

PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of homeless Mainers are facing eviction from numerous hotels acting as temporary homeless shelters within the greater Portland area, and many of them face eviction court hearings to determine their fate. Pine Tree Legal has been providing free legal services to those facing eviction, and...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Buxton Police Chief resigns after weeks of paid administrative leave

BUXTON, Maine (WMTW) - After being placed on administrative leave in mid-December, Troy Cline has resigned as the chief of Buxton Police. During a meeting on Wednesday, the Select Board voted unanimously to accept his resignation, effective immediately. Cline was put on leave on Dec. 15, with Select Board Chair...
BUXTON, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

This Biddeford bakehouse is rising again

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Kerry Hanney and her team at Night Moves, a bakery in Biddeford, have spent years trying to find the perfect new location for the business to grow after struggling through the pandemic. They didn't think it would be in a former motorcycle repair shop. "You...
BIDDEFORD, ME
Phys.org

Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops

Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Is Elite Airways Headquartered in Portland, Maine Out of Business?

Elite Airways is the only commercial airline headquartered in Maine and they've stopped flying. According to Aviation Pros (sourced by the Portland Press Herald), no one knows exactly what's going on and Elite Airways executives aren't talking. Until recently Elite was a huge help for Mainers who love Florida. They...
PORTLAND, ME
pureoldies1055.com

Maine AG: Use of deadly force against teenager was justified

Maine’s Attorney General says the fatal shooting of a teenager by a deputy at a dollar store in 2019 was justified. 16-year-old Christopher Camacho was seen on surveillance video walking into the Dollar General in Limerick in December 2019 holding a machete and pointing a gun at the cashier, which later turned out to be a revolver-style pellet gun.
LIMERICK, ME
truecountry935.com

RSU 10 School Vandal Being Sought

Regional School Unit 10 officials are asking for help to identify the person who recently broke into the Hartford-Sumner Elementary School and smashed windows. Broken were windows in a gym door and windows in two school buses. The break-in happened on Dec. 22. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
OXFORD COUNTY, ME
