Lawsuit filed against former Camp Kieve employee
NOBLEBORO, Maine — A lawsuit filed Thursday in Lincoln County Superior Court accuses a former employee of a well-known summer camp of childhood sex abuse, dating back to 1976. Camp Kieve, located in Nobleboro, is not named in the case. A 58-year-old man alleges the incident happened when he...
lcnme.com
GSB Cancels Classes Due to Hoax
(Updated) For the second time in two months, Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta received an emailed bomb threat hoax that forced the closure of the school. Classes at GSB were canceled Friday, Jan. 13 after the school received an email referencing bombs being placed in the school as well as the homes of four specific employees, according to a press release from the Damariscotta Police Department. The hoax threat closely resembles an incident from Dec. 21, when the school received an email about a bomb being placed in the building and in the homes of four employees.
WMTW
University of Maine School of Law holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate relocation
PORTLAND, Maine — University of Maine School of Law held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the completion of renovations on a new location at 300 Fore Street. The law school was previously located on the University of Southern Maine campus. School officials say the new centralized location,...
Maine Law opens new Portland campus
PORTLAND, Maine — The University of Maine School of Law celebrated the opening of its new campus on Thursday. The school, now located at 300 Fore St. in Portland, held an open house. Maine Law faculty, members of the public, as well as Gov. Janet Mills, attended the event.
Central Maine Event Center Closing Permanently
In addition to all of the death and turmoil, the pandemic upended so many great businesses. And, it appears, that trend continues. According to the KJ, The Elm event center will close its doors permanently. The owner of the building. Bill Mitchell, bought the old Bourque-Lanigan American Legion Post 5...
Maine Police Departments Should Adopt This Hysterical Training Happening in Missouri
Police officers have to deal with some wild stuff so I can only imagine what their training looks like. You can never fully predict what situations they will find themselves in, so training needs to be comprehensive and when possible, hands-on. A Missouri sheriff’s office in Jefferson County has been...
mainepublic.org
University of Maine faces $15 million budget shortfall as enrollment plummets
The University of Maine is looking into tapping campus reserve funds to help deal with a larger-than-anticipated budget shortfall. At a University of Maine System meeting this week, President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said that, with enrollment significantly lower than expected, the school is projecting to bring in about $15 million less in tuition revenue this year.
WMTW
Homeless Mainers evicted from hotels face legal fight for shelter
PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of homeless Mainers are facing eviction from numerous hotels acting as temporary homeless shelters within the greater Portland area, and many of them face eviction court hearings to determine their fate. Pine Tree Legal has been providing free legal services to those facing eviction, and...
wabi.tv
98 Maine military families relocated as Togus-operated home closes
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 98 military families have been relocated after a house in Central Maine for veterans receiving medical care has temporarily closed. A spokesperson confirmed the Fisher House, part of Togus Veterans Affairs in Augusta, has been closed since October. They say the VA is evaluating the Fisher...
They met in kindergarten. 70 years later, these seven women are still best friends.
YARMOUTH, Maine — It’s a question we’re asked a lot on 207 — "Where do you get your ideas for stories?" The idea for this story came from 207 alumna Peggy Keyser, who had gotten to know Sheila Alexander at the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals, where Peggy now works.
wabi.tv
Buxton Police Chief resigns after weeks of paid administrative leave
BUXTON, Maine (WMTW) - After being placed on administrative leave in mid-December, Troy Cline has resigned as the chief of Buxton Police. During a meeting on Wednesday, the Select Board voted unanimously to accept his resignation, effective immediately. Cline was put on leave on Dec. 15, with Select Board Chair...
This Biddeford bakehouse is rising again
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Kerry Hanney and her team at Night Moves, a bakery in Biddeford, have spent years trying to find the perfect new location for the business to grow after struggling through the pandemic. They didn't think it would be in a former motorcycle repair shop. "You...
Former Maine Police Chief Writes Memoir of Husbands Battle With Mental Illness
Lisa Beecher is a former police chief at the University of Southern Maine and a retired detective at the Portland Police Department with thirty-three years in law enforcement. She also happens to be the mother of Karen Goldberg and mother-in-law to Lee Goldberg of News Center Maine along with being the grandmother to more kids than we can count in this article.
I Met An Extremely Talented Mainer in The Bathroom At a Local Bar
This Wednesday, I went to Mainely Brews in Downtown Waterville to enjoy my friend Ashley and Rob Burnell sing for open mic night but while I was there, something truly awesome happened. Many times when we're out and about, we meet all sorts of enticing people but I wasn't expecting...
Phys.org
Study analyzes why Black people in Maine are more likely than white people to be arrested in traffic stops
Why are Black people three to four times more likely than white people to be arrested in Portland and South Portland, Maine?. That question arises from new Northeastern research led by Jack McDevitt, emeritus professor of the practice, in partnership with the Roux Institute. McDevitt believes the study is a first step that can help resolve the issues of racial disparities—and offer far-reaching solutions that may be applied throughout Maine.
Three police shootings ruled justified by Maine attorney general
MAINE, USA — The Office of the Maine Attorney General has ruled on three separate officers' use of deadly force. In all three cases, the attorney general's office determined the officer's use of deadly force was necessary as a means of self-defense and the defense of others. Two of...
Is Elite Airways Headquartered in Portland, Maine Out of Business?
Elite Airways is the only commercial airline headquartered in Maine and they've stopped flying. According to Aviation Pros (sourced by the Portland Press Herald), no one knows exactly what's going on and Elite Airways executives aren't talking. Until recently Elite was a huge help for Mainers who love Florida. They...
'We will not give up on Marden's': Rumford official speaks out after sudden closure
RUMFORD, Maine — On Wednesday, Marden's announced the closure of its Rumford location, citing "ongoing serious facility safety issues with the landlord." The Maine-based surplus and salvage store said its decision came after "exhausting all efforts" to resolve the issue, according to a Facebook post made on Wednesday. The...
pureoldies1055.com
Maine AG: Use of deadly force against teenager was justified
Maine’s Attorney General says the fatal shooting of a teenager by a deputy at a dollar store in 2019 was justified. 16-year-old Christopher Camacho was seen on surveillance video walking into the Dollar General in Limerick in December 2019 holding a machete and pointing a gun at the cashier, which later turned out to be a revolver-style pellet gun.
truecountry935.com
RSU 10 School Vandal Being Sought
Regional School Unit 10 officials are asking for help to identify the person who recently broke into the Hartford-Sumner Elementary School and smashed windows. Broken were windows in a gym door and windows in two school buses. The break-in happened on Dec. 22. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
NEWS CENTER Maine
