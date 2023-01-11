Read full article on original website
Newton PD chief shot while assisting on eviction: "It's a very dangerous job"
NEWTON COUNTY — Newton police have released the names of a Newton County man and woman accused of firing shots at officers who were serving an eviction notice on the couple. L.C. Gosey, Jr. and Betty Richards are in jail and awaiting formal charges. Police say one bullet hit...
Beaumont police investigate crash involving motorcycle
BEAUMONT — Paramedics transported a motorcyclist to the hospital after a crash near a busy intersection in Beaumont. The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at College and 11th Street. A wrecker towed a car involved in the crash. A person on a motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according...
Intruder shoots two Newton residents including a teenage girl
NEWTON — Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
BREAKING: Newton Police Chief shot but not seriously hurt while assisting with eviction
NEWTON COUNTY — Newton Police Chief Will Jackson was shot in the back while assisting with an eviction Saturday morning in the Call area, but he was wearing a ballistic vest and is not seriously hurt, according to information Precinct 1 Constable Colton Havard and Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
The Giving Field working to recover from driver crashing into garden on New Year's Day
BEAUMONT — A non-profit organization that operates a garden to provide produce for the needy is cancelling an event this month after a driver crashed into The Giving Field early New Year's Day. At about 1 a.m. January 1, a driver lost control on the Maury Meyers Bridge and...
Aerial view of raging house fire in Kirbyville
KIRBYVILLE — Firemen from Kirbyville and three other departments battled a large house fire that broke out shortly before noon at the intersection of South Elizabeth and Doel Bean Street, just south of the downtown area, according to Mike Lout with our media partner, KJAS. Investigators are working to...
Popular Beaumont business offering sweet treats bounces back after break-in
BEAUMONT — A break-in sidelined the mobile aspect of a popular family business. However, the business Mabel's Treats is back on track. The business will take one of its food trailers to an event for the first time in three weeks. Vania Castelan says she and her family always...
JCSO: Investigation shows 'no credible threat' at Buna High School
JASPER COUNTY — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office tells KFDM/Fox 4 it investigated a 'possible threat' involving Buna High School and determined it was not credible. Karli Cherry with the Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Thursday morning to assist the Buna ISD Police Department to investigate the possible threat.
New Beaumont PD officer comes from family with legacy of serving and protecting the public
BEAUMONT — One of the new Beaumont police officers who was sworn in Wednesday comes from a family with a legacy of serving and protecting the public. Heath Holmes is a graduate of Port Neches Groves High School. After graduation, Heath joined the United States Marines, where he served four years.
Three men in Beaumont accused of breaking into cars facing charges
BEAUMONT — Three young men in accused of breaking into cars in a Beaumont neighborhood are facing charges. Police say 18-year-old Jaden Horde, 20-year-old Jakorey Grant, and 19-year-old Victor Stotts are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. On Wednesday around 2:30 a.m., police got a call about a...
Women's organization provides blankets for women and children's shelter in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — An organization that provides shelter to woman and children fleeing domestic danger is on the receiving end of an important community outreach. The women's organization from Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church delivered blankets today to the Women & Children’s Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Shelter, which is operated by Family Services of Southeast Texas.
Man sentenced to federal prison for stealing mail in Beaumont
A judge has sentenced a man to federal prison for stealing mail. Authorities say 23-year-old Dontae McGee pleaded guilty to theft of mail. On Wednesday, a judge sentenced McGee to a little more than three and a half years in prison. A court ordered him to pay more than $55,000...
Beaumont residents give input on what they want to see in downtown
BEAUMONT — The city of Beaumont is looking to revitalize the downtown area. Officials have discussed bringing the Battleship Texas to the city and what to do with Riverfront Park. On Thursday night, the Downtown Development Committee wanted to hear from residents about what they would like to see...
December's freeze affecting Beaumont Farmers Market produce availability
BEAUMONT — The popular Beaumont Farmers Market kicks off this weekend with the promise of fresh, regionally produced food and other products. However, every farmer knows the weather can change everything. December's freeze hit some Southeast Texas farmers hard, and they are still dealing with devasting crop losses. KFDM/Fox...
Pastor running for Ward 3 council seat and challenging incumbent Audwin Samuel
BEAUMONT — A pastor in Beaumont is running for the Ward 3 council seat held by longtime incumbent Audwin Samuel, who tells KFDM/Fox 4 he's running for re-election and looking forward to winning another term. Dr. Carlton Sharp has been the pastor at Faith Christian Center Church in Beaumont...
Woman and man arrested after heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines found in home
ORANGE COUNTY — A man and woman are free on bond after investigators say they discovered heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamines inside their camper. Glen Earl Horton Jr. and Paula Yvette Wilcox posted a total bond of $20,000 each and were released from the Orange County Jail on Friday. The...
Landmark BBQ restaurant in Orange closes its doors after 50 years
A landmark barbeque restaurant in Orange has closed its doors after 50 years of serving the Southeast Texas community. In 1972, on a Friday the 13th, J.B. Arrington opened J.B.'s Barbeque. And, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, the restaurant closed its doors. The business is located along Highway 90 at...
