Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite

KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
Bold WWE Royal Rumble Prediction #1: Sasha Banks and Naomi Return

And I know, she did return. To wrestling. In Japan. But this was just a door opening to her WWE return during the Women’s Royal Rumble. Hear me out. “Mercedes Moné” returns to the WWE. Sasha Banks and the WWE both know that Sasha will not be...
Santino Marella at Impact Hard To Kill PPV, Becomes Director of Authority

Former WWE star Santino Marella (Anthony Carelli) made his Impact Wrestling debut Friday night at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Carelli can use the name “Santino Marella” because WWE abandoned the trademark some time ago, and it was registered last month by attorney Mike Dockins. Marella walked out...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Successful Surgery (Photos)

Stephanie McMahon had successful ankle surgery this week. This morning, McMahon, who resigned from her position as chairwoman and co-CEO of the WWE this week, announced on Twitter that she had surgery performed by Dr. Waldrop at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. Kevin Wilk of Champion Sports Medicine is overseeing her rehab.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Mickie James Crowned Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion, New #1 Contender Revealed

Mickie James has been crowned the new Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion. The main event of Friday night’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view featured James defeating Jordynne Grace in a Career vs. Title match to win the Knockouts World Title. This is James’ fifth reign as champion. Grace began...
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (1/11/2023)

Only two weeks into the new year and AEW are running very well with another great show this week. The best of seven came to an end in an incredible way and some great matches outside of the trios match too. A huge return to talk about as well. Hangman...
Adam Cole Returns to AEW on Dynamite and Makes Big Announcement

Adam Cole made his return to AEW Dynamite on this week’s episode. This is his first appearance in several months following concussion issues. Cole stated that the events of the last few months have given him a newfound appreciation for life. Cole stated that he has had MRIs and seen numerous doctors, as well as dizzy spells and vomiting.
MLW Superfight 2023 To Feature Promotional Debut Of B3CCA

The debut of B3CCA is set for the Major League Wrestling event coming up next month. Ahead of the 2/4 MLW Superfight 2023 event, the promotion has announced the debut of B3CCA for the event, which goes down in Philadelphia, PA. Check out the complete announcement below. (PHILADELPHIA) — Major...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Top Stars Pulled From WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, Updated Line-Up

The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary show no longer features Ronda Rousey in the advertising. The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia updated their listing today, and Rousey and Matt Riddle were removed, which was somewhat expected given his WWE status. Rousey’s name was also removed from the WWE Events website.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Brody King Talks About 1-Year Anniversary In AEW, CM Punk Comments

Brody King has spent one year as a member of the All Elite Wrestling talent roster. On Thursday, The House of Black member took to social media to acknowledge the one-year anniversary of becoming “#AllElite.”. “I worked in the Forum parking lot for 8 months almost 15 years ago...
New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up

Two more top Superstars have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown opener, he retained his title over Braun Strowman. Rey Mysterio announced his...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Producers from This Week’s AEW Dynamite Revealed (1/11/23)

Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles had the following producers and coaches, courtesy of Fightful Select. Click here for our Dynamite recap:. * Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page was produced by Senior Producer Dean Malenko. * Big Bill and Lee Moriarty vs. Jungle Boy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWE Main Event Results – January 12, 2023

Akira Tozawa lands an open hand shot and Odyssey Jones just laughs at him. Tozawa works a side headlock and that gets reversed easily. Tozawa gets caught with an inverted atomic drop and a clothesline turns him inside out. Jones carries Tozawa around the ring above his head and slams him to the mat.

