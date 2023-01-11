ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Colony Beach, FL

‘Totally Unfair’: Cost of removing migrant boats abandoned on private property falls to property owners

By Karen Hensel, Daniel Cohen
WSVN-TV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlrn.org

Up to $100,000 per boat: The complex task of removing abandoned migrant vessels from Keys' fragile ecosystem

Nonstop arrivals of migrants from Cuba, Haiti and other countries in the Florida Keys overwhelmed federal law enforcement agencies as the new year began. Nearly 1,000 people arrived in the Keys by sea in dangerous — and illegal — trips between Christmas Eve and the first week of January. The Dry Tortugas National Park was forced to close for a week on Jan. 2, after some 400 Cubans had become stranded on the remote island.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
flkeysnews.com

Tourist bitten by a large shark while swimming at Key West beach, police say

A man was bitten by what Key West police said “appeared to be a large shark” while swimming off a beach on the Southernmost island last weekend. According to the incident report, the man, 34-year-old Nicolae Cioban, was swimming near the Outer Mole of Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park last Sunday around 2 p.m. when he was bitten. The report says he had lacerations to his thigh, knee and calf area.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

FIRE & FLOOD: DEMOLITION & REBUILD BEGINS AFTER KEY WEST FIRE

It’s been more than three months since a fire at Flagler Center, 3201 Flagler Ave., destroyed 14 residential units atop 10 or so ground-floor businesses. But work finally started last week, when crews from Key Iron Works began hauling away debris and demolishing all but the building’s concrete shell.
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

IN PICTURES: ANNUAL FLORIDA KEYS CELTIC FESTIVAL CELEBRATES HERITAGE

Where else in the Florida Keys can you feel like you are transported to another culture, and even another time, than at the Florida Keys Celtic Festival in Marathon? The lively event attracted thousands of visitors, including a slew of out-of-towners over the two-day weekend, with Scottish and Irish foods, entertainment, and even a bounce house for the little ones.
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

FEES EVERYWHERE: MARATHON COUNCIL DEBATES BPAS AND PERMIT PAYMENTS

Spirited debates abounded at the Marathon City Council’s Jan. 10 meeting as the council wrestled with fee reductions for building permits and BPAS points, many of which members of the community have overpaid for in the last few years. In an effort to reduce the city building department’s excessive...
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

KEY WEST TO LOSE LONGTIME STAFFERS TO RETIREMENT IN 2023

Will the last person to leave city hall please turn out the lights?. With Key West already in need of a city manager and a city attorney, longtime city clerk Cheri Smith and human resources director Samantha Farist are slated to retire this year. Farist retires April 7, according to...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

3 FINALISTS NAMED FOR KEY WEST CITY MANAGER

And then there were three — finalists, that is, for the Key West city manager job: David Burke, Thaddeus Cohen and Abe Conn, all of whom already live in the Florida Keys. Members of the local city manager search committee, appointed by the city commission, this week submitted their own recommendations of candidates who should be invited for in-person interviews.
KEY WEST, FL
WSVN-TV

25 migrants caught on camera arriving near Marathon

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - More migrants stormed ashore Wednesday morning on a beach in South Florida. Cellphone video captured the moments 25 migrants arrived on the shores of Duck Key near Marathon. According to authorities, the migrants are being processed, but further information has yet to be released. It’s the...
MARATHON, FL
keysweekly.com

DIVE MUSEUM SET TO UNVEIL NEW ‘EDGE OF THE SEA’ ART EXHIBIT

The History of Diving Museum will unveil its new community art exhibit celebrating the plants and animals that thrive where land meets the sea on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Members of the museum are free, and all locals receive $3 off the price of admission to see all exhibits, including “Dive into Art: Edge of the Sea.” Come enjoy artist and student interpretations of mangroves, wetlands, grass flats and the unique wildlife in these habitats. The exhibit will include art from 12 local schools.
ISLAMORADA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy