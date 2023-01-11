‘Totally Unfair’: Cost of removing migrant boats abandoned on private property falls to property owners

The History of Diving Museum will unveil its new community art exhibit celebrating the plants and animals that thrive where land meets the sea on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Members of the museum are free, and all locals receive $3 off the price of admission to see all exhibits, including “Dive into Art: Edge of the Sea.” Come enjoy artist and student interpretations of mangroves, wetlands, grass flats and the unique wildlife in these habitats. The exhibit will include art from 12 local schools.

ISLAMORADA, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO