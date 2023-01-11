PHOTOS: LSU basketball falls at home against Florida

The Tigers couldn’t get it done in their return to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, losing a winnable game against the Florida Gators 67-56. With the loss, LSU falls to 1-3 in SEC play ahead of an absolutely brutal four-game stretch.

The Tigers got 23 points out of forward KJ Williams, but not much else was clicking offensively. They had a crucial four-minute stretch where they didn’t make a bucket, and they gave Florida a lot of opportunities at the free-throw line.

At 12-4 on the year, LSU still has a good overall record. But if things are going to stay that way, it will need to pull off several upsets in the next couple of weeks.

Here were the best photos from Tuesday’s loss.