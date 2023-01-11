NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Brechtel Hospitality – who develops and manages many of New Orleans’ top hospitality and entertainment concepts – announced today expansion plans currently underway for its Poydras Street Property brands including Copper Vine Winepub and Vintage Rock Club. Copper Vine’s expansion will evolve the brand into Copper Vine Winepub & Inn, a ‘restaurant-first’ take on a traditional bed-and-breakfast with 11 rooms and increased restaurant floor plan for expanded dining and private events. Vintage Rock Club will double in size with the addition of a second dance floor, bar and video wall to enhance the private events and guest experience. Brechtel is also building a 6,000 sq/ft indoor/outdoor rooftop venue with full kitchen and private elevator entrance on Rampart Street. Renovations are expected to be complete by the end of this year.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO