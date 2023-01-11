Read full article on original website
Byblos Mediterranean Grill Announces “12 Months of Giving”
METAIRIE, La (press release) – Byblos Mediterranean Grill is ready to give back to the community that has given so much to it over the years — for an entire year. In 2023, Byblos will donate 20 percent of the day’s sales at its Elmwood location every third Tuesday of every month, beginning January 17. Each month will feature a different charitable organization that has meant a lot to Byblos and the community.
Haunted by Hubig’s
Until two weeks ago, I’d never eaten a Hubig’s pie. Since the 2019 comeback announcement, the New Orleans fervor had me as excited as someone who grew up with it. Is there such a thing as a phantom craving?. Hold that thought. Not long after that original announcement,...
JAMNOLA to Offer Louisiana Residents 50% Off Thursday Tours
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – JAMNOLA, (Joy, Art, Music, New Orleans) New Orleans cultural funhouse, offers Louisiana residents another reason to re-discover their “JAM.” Starting Wednesday, Jan. 18, Louisiana residents will be able to purchase a special Thursday Only (Local’s Discount Tickets) for 50 percent off regular ticket prices. The Adult Thursday’s Only ticket will run $15.00 before taxes and fees and the Kid’s (3-13) Thursday’s Only ticket will cost $10.00.
The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Announces the 2023 Lineup
NEW ORLEANS – On Jan. 13, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival announced the lineup for the 2023 festival that will take place April 28 – May 7. On Jan. 12, the news broke that singer Lizzo would be a headliner, as the artist’s website listed the city and dates of Jazz Fest on her tour page, as well as links back to the festival’s website.
Galatoire Foundation Announces Annual Mardi Gras Table Auction
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Galatoire’s Restaurant and Galatoire Foundation are pleased to announce the date of the annual Mardi Gras table auction to benefit local nonprofits Monday, Jan. 30. Recipients chosen are Louisiana Museum Foundation on behalf of the New Orleans Jazz Museum, Shepherding Hope Foundation and Galatoire Foundation.
Brechtel Hospitality Announces Major Renovations to Concepts Copper Vine and Vintage Rock Club
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Brechtel Hospitality – who develops and manages many of New Orleans’ top hospitality and entertainment concepts – announced today expansion plans currently underway for its Poydras Street Property brands including Copper Vine Winepub and Vintage Rock Club. Copper Vine’s expansion will evolve the brand into Copper Vine Winepub & Inn, a ‘restaurant-first’ take on a traditional bed-and-breakfast with 11 rooms and increased restaurant floor plan for expanded dining and private events. Vintage Rock Club will double in size with the addition of a second dance floor, bar and video wall to enhance the private events and guest experience. Brechtel is also building a 6,000 sq/ft indoor/outdoor rooftop venue with full kitchen and private elevator entrance on Rampart Street. Renovations are expected to be complete by the end of this year.
Chasing Dong Phuong
Tuesday was Cecilia’s 26th birthday. When she was a child every year for her birthday Andrew, and I would throw a large kiddie bash that would hold her over until the following year. The highlight of the kiddie party was always the king cake that served as her birthday cake. Back then king cake varieties were pretty much limited to Haydel’s, Randazzo’s, and Rouses, all good but a small sliver of the varieties available today.
