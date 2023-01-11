ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Lieutenant Governor discusses priorities for Texas legislative session

DALLAS — When the 88th Texas legislature convenes, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick says there are many ways lawmakers can help Texans. He says his biggest priority will be lowering their property taxes. The Republican wants to raise the homestead exemption for Texas homeowners from $40,000 to $60,000, maybe even...
Dallas County Democrat focused on improving education in upcoming legislative session

DALLAS — As lawmakers prepare to return to Austin for the 88th Texas Legislature, State Rep. Victoria Neave Criado has plenty of priorities. But the Dallas County Democrat, and recently elected chair of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, says she’s primarily focused on helping Texans through educational improvements, such as increasing teacher pay and making college more affordable.
Fort Worth resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery prize

FORT WORTH, Texas — Someone in Fort Worth tried their luck and is officially rolling in dough!. Texas Lottery said a resident in the area claimed one of four $1 million top prizes from the scratch ticket $1,000,000 Diamond Riches. The winner got their ticket from the Star Food...
