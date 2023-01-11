ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Smyrna Beach, FL

New Smyrna Beach City Commission approves moratorium on certain developments in flood zones

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
VIDEO: New Smyrna Beach City Commission approves moratorium on certain developments in flood zones

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach City leaders voted to pause certain types of development in the town’s flood zones Tuesday evening.

It applies to projects that are 10-acres in size or more.

City commissioners say the decision was necessary to allow them time to study flood prone areas impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The city experienced 21 inches of rain in less than 24 hours from Hurricane Ian and more than 800 homes were flooded.

Residents have wondered whether development to the West contributed to the flooding.

The city has said that the moratorium would allow it time to seek out those answers through a comprehensive study.

However, some developers are said to have spent millions of dollars and put countless hours into the projects that will be halted.

The moratorium will last until June 27, 2023 at which point the city commissioners say they’ll return to review the findings of their study.

