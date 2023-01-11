Read full article on original website
JAMNOLA to Offer Louisiana Residents 50% Off Thursday Tours
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – JAMNOLA, (Joy, Art, Music, New Orleans) New Orleans cultural funhouse, offers Louisiana residents another reason to re-discover their “JAM.” Starting Wednesday, Jan. 18, Louisiana residents will be able to purchase a special Thursday Only (Local’s Discount Tickets) for 50 percent off regular ticket prices. The Adult Thursday’s Only ticket will run $15.00 before taxes and fees and the Kid’s (3-13) Thursday’s Only ticket will cost $10.00.
Galatoire Foundation Announces Annual Mardi Gras Table Auction
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Galatoire’s Restaurant and Galatoire Foundation are pleased to announce the date of the annual Mardi Gras table auction to benefit local nonprofits Monday, Jan. 30. Recipients chosen are Louisiana Museum Foundation on behalf of the New Orleans Jazz Museum, Shepherding Hope Foundation and Galatoire Foundation.
Byblos Mediterranean Grill Announces “12 Months of Giving”
METAIRIE, La (press release) – Byblos Mediterranean Grill is ready to give back to the community that has given so much to it over the years — for an entire year. In 2023, Byblos will donate 20 percent of the day’s sales at its Elmwood location every third Tuesday of every month, beginning January 17. Each month will feature a different charitable organization that has meant a lot to Byblos and the community.
Black History 365 – Black Inventors and Inventions Spelling Bee
The second annual ‘Black Inventors and Their Inventions,’ Spelling Bee, developed to create an atmosphere for young students to gain additional knowledge into African-America inventions, was recently held at the Community Rehabilitation Center. Supporters and family cheerleaders were in attendance to witness the registered students compete in the annual spelling bee to spell an extensive selection of words. Judges presented the words and students had the opportunity to recite, then spell the word for clarity. Students showed their confidence and expansive wordsmith knowledge to engage with contestants for the winning word and trophy.
Brechtel Hospitality Announces Major Renovations to Concepts Copper Vine and Vintage Rock Club
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Brechtel Hospitality – who develops and manages many of New Orleans’ top hospitality and entertainment concepts – announced today expansion plans currently underway for its Poydras Street Property brands including Copper Vine Winepub and Vintage Rock Club. Copper Vine’s expansion will evolve the brand into Copper Vine Winepub & Inn, a ‘restaurant-first’ take on a traditional bed-and-breakfast with 11 rooms and increased restaurant floor plan for expanded dining and private events. Vintage Rock Club will double in size with the addition of a second dance floor, bar and video wall to enhance the private events and guest experience. Brechtel is also building a 6,000 sq/ft indoor/outdoor rooftop venue with full kitchen and private elevator entrance on Rampart Street. Renovations are expected to be complete by the end of this year.
Haunted by Hubig’s
Until two weeks ago, I’d never eaten a Hubig’s pie. Since the 2019 comeback announcement, the New Orleans fervor had me as excited as someone who grew up with it. Is there such a thing as a phantom craving?. Hold that thought. Not long after that original announcement,...
Fire reported at a recycling center in the Lower Ninth Ward
NEW ORLEANS — A fire has been reported in the Lower Ninth Ward at EMR Southern Recycling on Friday evening. It is unknown if anyone was injured or the cause of the fire. Stay tuned with WDSU as this is a developing story.
Jazz Fest 2023 lineup announced today… Lizzo? Dead & Company?
The 2023 iteration of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Fest will announce their lineup for the seven-day festival this morning. WWL got a preview of whom we can expect…
For Mardi Gras season 2023 in New Orleans, extra police to be paid $50 to $75 an hour
Mardi Gras season krewes looking to restore the full length of their parade routes in New Orleans this year learned new details Thursday of what City Hall requires. Mayor LaToya Cantrell had already announced that krewes would need to find law enforcement officers to supplement the understaffed Police Department, and that City Hall would pay for the extra staffing. Administration officials, including chief administrative officer Gilbert Montaño and interim Police Chief Michelle Woodfork, told the Mayor's Mardi Gras Advisory Committee on Thursday that supplemental officers:
A Louisiana Felon Has Been Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison After Being Spotted with a Firearm by Police
A Louisiana Felon Has Been Sentenced to Ten Years in Prison After Being Spotted with a Firearm by Police. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana felon has been sentenced to ten years in prison for two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm. On Friday, January...
Surveillance cameras recorded you. Who should be able to see?
NEW ORLEANS – As local law enforcement collects more and more video surveillance footage from public spaces, government agencies are being forced to grapple with whether the public should be allowed to see it. And not everyone is on the same page. “It’s a really tough issue, and most public bodies haven’t figured it out […] The post Surveillance cameras recorded you. Who should be able to see? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
'Only In Your State' Says This is Best All-You-Can-Eat Catfish in Louisiana
The respected website onlyinyourstate,com claims to have found the best-fried catfish all-you-can-eat catfish special in Louisiana.
Stately Washington Ave. mansion listed for $2.25 million in New Orleans' Irish Channel
The majestic Italianate home at 1006 Washington Ave. stands as a corner sentinel in New Orleans' Irish Channel neighborhood, the proud double-galleried, L-shape porches wrapping the white building in grand style. Bristling with embellishments on the outside as well as the interior, the 1860s home is part of a compound...
New Orleans hosts the Miss Universe pageant this week. Here's what to know.
The Miss Universe 2023 competition is being held in New Orleans this week, with the pageant culminating Saturday night. Harnaaz Sandhu of India is the reigning Miss Universe and will crown her successor at the end of the event. Some of the events are open to the public if you...
Die hards celebrate Mardi Gras at their same parade spot on St. Charles Ave. despite no parades
NEW ORLEANS– Even though there weren’t any Mardi Gras parades on Mardi Gras Day rolling down St. Charles Avenue— there were a few die hards who still went to the spot where they typically watch the parades and they celebrated in their own way. “It is in...
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme
Former Louisiana State Senator Sentenced to Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Fraud Scheme. Former Louisiana State Senator and State Political Party Chair Sentenced to 22 Months in Prison for Role in Nearly Seven-Year Defrauding Campaign Entity, Donors, and Political Party Organization. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Former Louisiana State...
Chick-fil-A to open in Algiers this Saturday
Chick-fil-A reports that the third Chick-fil-A in New Orleans will open in Algiers on Saturday. According to Chick-fil-A, the location at 4130 General DeGaulle Drive will open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Sentenced to Three Years on Federal Firearms Charges
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Sentenced to Three Years on Federal Firearms Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Friday, January 13, 2023, United States District Judge Susie Morgan sentenced Kareem Madison, 29, of New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 10, 2023, to thirty-seven months (3 years, 1 month) in the Bureau of Prisons for a violation of the Federal Gun Control Act, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
JPAS fundraiser Saturday night in Metairie is canceled
The Jefferson Performing Arts Society has canceled its fundraiser "JPAST & Present: Party For the Performing Arts," previously planned on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The event was to have included a patron party, dinner, show tunes, an after-party and an auction. Visit jpas.org...
Irvin Mayfield out of prison after pleading guilty to stealing from the New Orleans Public Library Foundation
A famed New Orleans musician has been released from prison on Jan. 9. Irvin Mayfield spent nearly a year in federal prison for pleading guilty to diverting $1.3 million in New Orleans Public Library Foundation money to other accounts for personal use. As part of their plea deal, he and...
