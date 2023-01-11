Read full article on original website
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The richest woman in Philadelphia, PennsylvaniaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Top Poli-Sci Expert and Former Professor Compares and Contrasts the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks Crime
Philly Squatter Issue PersistsAlexCapPhiladelphia, PA
High school basketball, wrestling rankings: Week 6
Boys Basketball Week 6 Rankings by Jason Winchell Ranking School Record Last Week’s Ranking Comments 1 Tower Hill 5-1 1 Plays Sanford & Caravel 2 Middletown 8-1 2 Big Win over Seaford 3 Howard 4-1 4 Faces Appo 4 Seaford 6-1 5 Lost to Middletown 5 Caravel 5-2 6 Host Tower Hill 6 Appoquinimink 7-1 7 Away at Howard ... Read More
No. 1 Tower Hill completes comeback on the road
Two top 5 teams in the state of Delaware met up Thursday night in Bear in what would be a 4 quarter battle. Both teams came into the contest at 5-2 but only one would leave with their 6th win. Tower Hill looking to rebound from a recent loss to Sanford and Caravel still hadn’t dropped a game to an ... Read More
multihousingnews.com
Landmark to Develop Philly Student Housing Tower
The high-rise will provide residences for University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University students. Real estate development, construction and investment management firm Landmark Properties will develop The Mark Philadelphia, a towering student housing community in Philadelphia’s University City district. The 909-bed development at 3615 Chestnut St. will rise within walking distance of the campuses of University of Pennsylvania, located just southeast of the development, and Drexel University, situated just northeast of the building. The Mark Philadelphia will welcome initial move-ins in autumn of 2026.
Phillymag.com
Is Johnny Doc Broke? Sure Sounds Like It.
Plus: Bucks County continues to be a terrible place to live. And is Philly really the 8th worst city in the world for traffic?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the...
This Famous Joint In Philadelphia Arguably Offers The Best Steak And Signature Dishes
It is renowned for delivering craveable experiences, intuitive hospitality, soulful food, and shared values. Stepping into the restaurant induces a feeling of delight and excitement that happens when you’re about to experience true hospitality.
wilmingtonde.gov
Mayor Mike Purzycki Appoints Donald Patton to Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s (WLC) Governing Council
The longtime educator will begin his 4-year term on Friday, January 13; Mayor thanks Governor Carney and school districts for bringing the WLC to fruition. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said today he is pleased to announce the appointment of Donald B. Patton to serve as his representative on the newly formed Wilmington Learning Collaborative’s 12-member governing council. Patton, who was born and raised in Wilmington, is a former teacher and school principal with an extensive background in education as well as 20 years of experience working in corporate America. He currently serves a Member for the Christina School District Board. As a member of the WLC’s governing council, Donald Patton will help to oversee the executive director and a small administrative staff as well as be responsible for oversight of schools participating in the collaborative. As the Mayor’s appointee, Patton will serve a 4-year term beginning this Friday, January 13, 2023.
Donation Honors Dr. Trout, Victim of Springfield Mall Shooting
Dr.Trout, a Springfield doctor who died from the Springfield Mall attacks of 1985 was remembered recently when an anonymous donor gave $15,000 for emergency equipment to Springfield police, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. E. Earl Trout was a beloved physician injured Oct. 30, 1985 when Sylvia Seegrist, who...
WDEL 1150AM
Avelo ready to say 'hello' to Wilmington
Avelo Airlines officials say they're ready to take to the skies out of the Wilmington Airport, and, in the process, ease fears of another failed airline. In May, Frontier stopped flying out of Wilmington, less than two years after returning to Delaware commercial air service. Avelo spokesperson Jim Olson told...
Warehouse announced on 28 acres in First State Crossing
A developer has sold 28 acres in First State Crossing, a multiuse Claymont site that once housed a steel plant, and the buyer will build a 358,000-square-feet warehouse there. First Industrial Realty Trust is planning a rear-load facility with 68 dock door positions, a 40-foot clear height and parking for 241 trailers and 289 cars. The land is on the ... Read More
Pa. cafe blames embezzlement as it closes after employees unionize
The Washington Square West, Philadelphia, outpost of Good Karma Cafe closed indefinitely this weekend. It is the third branch to shutter since Good Karma workers unionized last March. One shop, at Broad and Spruce, remains open. According to a note posted to the door on Friday, the Pine Street location...
abc27.com
Delaware man allegedly stole $850 in video games from Lancaster Target
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Delaware man allegedly stole 15 videos games valued at nearly $850 from a Target in Lancaster. It was later found he had allegedly attempted to or stole nearly $30,000 in merchandise from several Target stores. According to the Manheim Township Police Department, 27-year-old Juan...
phillyvoice.com
Strip down to your underwear for charity during one-mile Cupid's Undie Run
Runners can leave their pants at home if they're planning to sign up for the Cupid's Undie Run at Xfinity Live! next month. More than 15,000 people are expected to strip down to their skivvies in cities across the country this February to help find a cure for neurofibromatosis, a group of genetic disorders that can cause tumors to grow on the brain, spinal cord and nerve tissue.
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot near 29th & N. Tatnall Streets in Wilmington
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting in the 2,900-block of North Tatnall Street that sent a 22-year-old man to a hospital. Police said the victim was reported to be in stable condition. The shooting was reported at about 2:47 p.m. Thursday. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to...
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Colonial Schools Superintendent addresses gun incident at William Penn HS
The Superintendent of the Colonial School District, Dr. Jeffrey Menzer, said the district is working with Delaware State Police to determine if any students were connected with Tuesday's firing of a gun at William Penn High School. "We will follow the provisions of the student code of conduct in addressing...
NBC Philadelphia
4 Firefighters Hurt After Floor Collapses During Delaware Townhome Fire
Four firefighters were injured after the floor of a townhome collapsed during a fire in New Castle County, Delaware, on Thursday. The flames broke out late in the morning along the 3200 block of Champion Drive near Doral Drive in the Fairway Falls Townhouse community in Wilmington. “Soon as I...
3 firefighters hospitalized after multi-alarm fire in Delaware
PIKE CREEK, Del. (CBS) -- Three New Castle County firefighters are recovering in the hospital after they suffered multiple injuries battling a townhome fire. The fire happened just before 12 p.m. off the 3200 block of Champions Drive in Pike Creek.The three firefighters are expected to be OK.Neighbors helped evacuate people from their homes and tell CBS Philadelphia that they have never seen a fire that intense before.Cellphone shot by neighbor Norman Custis Sr. showed flames shooting out of a New Castle County townhome."It was so engulfed in flames," Custis said. "I never seen nothing like that up close"Firefighters from...
Delaware Man Robs Woman Pumping Gas In Chesco: Police
A Delaware man sits in a Pennsylvania jail cell for robbing a Chester County woman while she fueled up, authorities say. The victim was standing near a pump at the Sunoco gas station at 8955 Gap Newport Pike in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a man ran up and wrestled away her wallet, Southern Chester Regional Police said.
Secret Service Continues Investigating Summer Rash of Funny Money at Pa. Casinos, Including Valley Forge’s
Incidents of counterfeit money being used for casino bets in Montgomery County (and elsewhere) are under continual investigation by the U.S. Secret Service. The U.S. Secret Service is investigating a recent rash of gamblers who spent last summer trying to swindle area casinos by betting with funny money. Targets included the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, reports Ed Silverstein for Casino.org.
Drivers involved in fight after crashes in both Delco and Philly, police say
One of the vehicles hit a Philadelphia police building, and the drivers involved got into a fistfight, police say.
