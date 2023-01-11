Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball roundup: Saline girls get hot from long distance
The 3-pointers came early and often for Saline’s girls basketball team on Friday. Led by Kate Stemmer, the Hornets used nine 3-point makes to hold off Brownstown Woodhaven 54-41 to move to 10-1 on the year.
MLive.com
FGR guard claims first Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week honor for 2023
ANN ARBOR – The readers have spoken, and Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard’s Vanessa Rodriguez is the first winner of the winter sports Athlete of the Week poll for 2023. The FGR girls basketball guard claimed the honor after receiving nearly 65% of the total votes, which surpassed more than 8,000.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area boys basketball rankings, teams on the rise
ANN ARBOR – The top boys basketball teams in the area are beginning to separate themselves from the pack. MLive has listed xx teams that trending up as well as the Top 10 rankings for the week of Jan. 9. Check out the rankings and the teams on the rise below.
MLive.com
Here are scores from around the Jackson area for Friday, January 13
JACKSON -- Here are the scores from Jackson-area games from Friday, January 13. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
MLive’s 2023 Mr. Basketball watch list update for Jan. 13
Anthony Benard has been an exceptional athlete for Grosse Pointe South ever since he arrived at the schools. A standout in both football and basketball, he will pursue the latter at Mercer Univeristy. At the end of last week, Benard made sure he’d leave a lasting legacy by becoming the...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball’s toughness, depth on display in rivalry win
ANN ARBOR -- The play that inspired perhaps the most emotion from a Wolverine on Saturday wasn’t a made 3 or a block or even the final buzzer on Michigan’s 70-55 victory over rival Michigan State. It was an offensive foul call after Michigan senior Maddie Nolan drew...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Columbia Central edges Hillsdale in overtime
The Columbia Central boys basketball team trailed by seven at one point but came back to beat Hillsdale 58-57 in overtime on Friday. Derek Sanders had 15 points for the Golden Eagles. Connor Cole added nine.
MLive.com
Defense leads the way for Jackson in win over Pioneer
JACKSON -- At times on Friday, the shots just weren’t falling for the Jackson boys basketball team. The Vikings missed their first four shots of the game from the field, struggled through another shooting lull in the second quarter, then another early in the fourth. But what was there,...
MLive.com
Howell wins title at Jim Dewland Classic, Western second, Portage Central third
PARMA -- Howell won the team title at the 59th Annual Jim Dewland Classic on Saturday, picking up 256.5 points to beat out second-place Western by 53 points. Portage Central took third with 201. The Highlanders stood atop the podium in.
MLive.com
Here are the latest power rankings and trending teams for boys basketball in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Things are heating up in boys basketball around the Jackson area. Napoleon and Jackson both seem to be rolling, no one can figure out how to score against Jonesville, and Hanover-Horton returned from its three-week hiatus and didn’t seem to have any rust.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball beats sloppy Michigan State at raucous Crisler Center
ANN ARBOR -- In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd mostly wearing maize, Round 1 of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry went to the home team. The Michigan women’s basketball team beat Michigan State 70-55 on Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center. Michigan’s Leigha Brown led all players with 17 points...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Zoie Bamm sets another record in Columbia Central win
Columbia Central senior post player Zoie Bamm has reached yet another milestone. The 1,000-point mark and the girls basketball program’s all-time scoring record already behind her, Bamm on Thursday passed former boys basketball player Charles Richardson’s mark of 1,187 points to become the most prolific scorer, male or female, in Columbia Central basketball history.
MLive.com
Michigan State fades late as win streak snapped at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Here was Michigan State, once again down by five points in the second half of a back-and-forth Big Ten road game. This time, though, it ran out of heroics late and couldn’t pull off another upset win. Michigan State faded in the final four minutes...
MLive.com
Chelsea boys flex muscles late to fend off rival Dexter and remain unbeaten
DEXTER – Andrea Cabana knows her team will get everyone’s best shot and that couldn’t have been truer on Friday night. The first-year Chelsea boys basketball coach watched her team struggle offensively early but then flip a switch when it mattered most en route to a 59-50 win over rival Dexter on the road.
MLive.com
Former Forest Hills Northern, MSU standout drafted to Portland Thorns FC
Former Forest Hills Northern and Michigan State University soccer standout Lauren Kozal will be taking her talents to the professional level next season. The goaltender for the Spartans was selected in the third round (No. 32 overall) in the National Women’s Soccer League draft by the Portland Thorns FC on Thursday. Kozal was a two-time All-American selection during her career at Michigan State and helped the team earn a regular-season Big Ten Conference championship this fall and reached the second round of the 2022 NCAA tournament.
MLive.com
Another Malik Hall injury proves costly for Michigan State vs. Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Michigan State players and coaches this season have repeatedly described the calming affect Malik Hall brings when the senior forward steps onto the court. On Friday night, with , the Spartans could have used a calming influence. But like he has been too often this season, Hall was confined to the bench.
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Running out of gas vs. Illinois, schedule thoughts
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Some familiar things and some unfamiliar things happened in Michigan State’s Friday night loss to Illinois. For the familiar: Michigan State forward Malik Hall spent the end of the game on the bench after suffering an ankle injury. The unfamiliar: Michigan State didn’t make a...
MLive.com
‘Best point guard in the state’: Leila Wells leads Chelsea girls to revenge win over Dexter
DEXTER – Tony Scheffler has no doubts about how good Leila Wells is as a basketball player. And the Chelsea girls basketball coach didn’t shy away from giving his star player recognition after the Bulldogs topped rival Dexter, 62-47, on Friday.
MLive.com
Michigan State freshman makes the most of surprise role vs. Wisconsin
EAST LANSING – Most nights this season, Carson Cooper has spent the evening watching from the Michigan State bench, with a few stray minutes mostly at the end of games. But on Tuesday night, he stepped in to play double-digit minutes and help Michigan State earn a come-from-behind win over a ranked team on the road.
MLive.com
Ohio State long snapper transferring to Michigan State
Michigan State is adding more special teams depth through the portal. Ohio State long snapper Mason Arnold announced his transfer commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Saturday. The redshirt freshman entered the portal on Jan. 1, a day after the Buckeyes lost to Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
