Golden Globes: Dahmer's Evan Peters Wins Best Actor in a Limited Series

Evan Peters struck gold this year at the Golden Globes : The American Horror Story veteran won the Globe for best actor in a limited series for playing the title role in Netflix’s Dahmer .

Peters thanked Netflix, executive producer Ryan Murphy, the cast and crew and his family and friends before adding: “Last and most importantly, I want to thank everyone out there who watched this show. It was a difficult one to make, a difficult one to watch, but I sincerely hope some good came out of it.” He topped fellow nominees Taron Egerton ( Black Bird ), Colin Firth ( The Staircase ), Andrew Garfield ( Under the Banner of Heaven ) and Sebastian Stan ( Pam & Tommy ) in the category.

Dahmer (full title: Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story ) starred Peters as the infamous serial killer, who murdered and mutilated 17 men in Wisconsin between 1978 and 1991. ( Dahmer was also nominated for a Globe this year for best limited series.) The series tried to shine a light on Dahmer’s victims as well as the law enforcement blunders that let him go on killing for so long.

Niecy Nash co-starred as Dahmer’s neighbor Glenda Cleveland, with Richard Jenkins and Molly Ringwald as Dahmer’s father and stepmother. Murphy co-created the series as well as serving as an EP. The 10-episode series debuted on Netflix in September, topping the streaming charts while also drawing significant backlash from the families of Dahmer’s victims. Murphy pushed back on the criticism , saying: “What are the rules now? Should we never do a movie about a tyrant?”

This is Peters’ first win at the Golden Globes. He also won an Emmy in 2021 for his role opposite Kate Winslet in the HBO limited series Mare of Easttown .