Golden Globes winners 2023: The complete list
Awards season is in full gear with the arrival of the Golden Globes .
After a year off the air following a boycott from several high-profile celebrities, including Tom Cruise, the event has returned, and will be attended once again by many of its nominees.
The event honours the best in film and television, and this year’s nominations will see Top Gun: Maverick and Everything Everywhere All at Once and Elvis battling The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans for the top prizes.
Television wise, drama series House of the Dragon , Black Bird and the final season of Better Call Saul will face of alongside comedy shows Abbott Elementary and Hacks . Meanwhile, in the limited series category, The White Lotus is expected to reign supreme.
Find live updates from the ceremony here.
The Independent will list the winners below as they’re announced live.
Movies
Best Picture – Drama
Elvis
The Fabelmans WINNER
TÁR
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Picture – Musical/Comedy
The Banshees of Inisherin WINNER
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Glass Onion : A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Best Actress– Motion Picture, Drama
Cate Blanchett – TÁR WINNER
Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Actor– Motion Picture, Drama
Austin Butler – Elvis WINNER
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Hugh Jackman – The Son
Bill Nighy – Living
Jeremy Pope – The Inspection
Best Actress – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy
Lesley Manville – Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once WINNER
Best Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy
Diego Calva – Babylon
Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver – White Noise
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin WINNER
Ralph Fiennes – The Menu
Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever WINNER
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan – She Said
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt – Babylon
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once WINNER
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Best Director – Motion Picture
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Schienert, Daniel Kwan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans WINNER
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Todd Field – TÁR
Daniel Schienert, Daniel Kwan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin WINNER
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Best Picture – Animated
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio WINNER
Inu-Oh
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Picture – Non-English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front – Germany
Argentina, 1985 – Argentina WINNER
Close – Netherlands, France, Belgium
Decision to Leave – South Korea
RRR – India
Best Score – Motion Picture
Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinochhio
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon WINNER
John Williams – The Fabelmans
Best Song – Motion Picture
“Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” – RRR WINNER
TV
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
House of the Dragon WINNER
Best Musical/Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary WINNER
Only Murders in the Building
Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus WINNER
Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts – Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout WINNER
Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Colin Firth – The Staircase
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story WINNER
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy
Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Laura Linney – Ozark
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
Zendaya – Euphoria WINNER
Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Kevin Costner – Yellowstone WINNER
Diego Luna – Andor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary WINNER
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Jean Smart – Hacks
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear WINNER
Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus WINNER
Claire Danes – Fleishman is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash – Dahmer– Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture
F Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird WINNER
Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress – Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Julia Garner – Ozark WINNER
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actor – Television Series
John Lithgow – The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
John Turturro – Severance
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary WINNER
Henry Winkler – Barry
Comments / 0