ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Golden Globes winners 2023: The complete list

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJsNt_0kAQwInx00

Awards season is in full gear with the arrival of the Golden Globes .

After a year off the air following a boycott from several high-profile celebrities, including Tom Cruise, the event has returned, and will be attended once again by many of its nominees.

The event honours the best in film and television, and this year’s nominations will see Top Gun: Maverick and Everything Everywhere All at Once and Elvis battling The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans for the top prizes.

Television wise, drama series House of the Dragon , Black Bird and the final season of Better Call Saul will face of alongside comedy shows Abbott Elementary and Hacks . Meanwhile, in the limited series category, The White Lotus is expected to reign supreme.

Find live updates from the ceremony here.

The Independent will list the winners below as they’re announced live.

Movies

Best Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans WINNER

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin WINNER

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Glass Onion : A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9HTf_0kAQwInx00

Best Actress– Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett TÁR WINNER

Olivia Colman Empire of Light

Viola Davis The Woman King

Ana de Armas Blonde

Michelle Williams The Fabelmans

Best Actor– Motion Picture, Drama

Austin Butler Elvis WINNER

Brendan Fraser The Whale

Hugh Jackman The Son

Bill Nighy Living

Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0CD2_0kAQwInx00

Best Actress – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

Lesley Manville – Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu

Emma Thompson Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh Everything Everywhere All at Once WINNER

Best Actor – Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

Diego Calva – Babylon

Daniel Craig Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver White Noise

Colin Farrell The Banshees of Inisherin WINNER

Ralph Fiennes The Menu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19pPpk_0kAQwInx00

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever WINNER

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt Babylon

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once WINNER

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3STk_0kAQwInx00

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Schienert, Daniel Kwan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann Elvis

Martin McDonagh The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg The Fabelmans WINNER

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field – TÁR

Daniel Schienert, Daniel Kwan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin WINNER

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lolPD_0kAQwInx00

Best Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio WINNER

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Picture – Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front – Germany

Argentina, 1985 – Argentina WINNER

Close – Netherlands, France, Belgium

Decision to Leave – South Korea

RRR – India

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AriBn_0kAQwInx00

Best Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinochhio

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon WINNER

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Best Song – Motion Picture

“Carolina” – Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa” – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand” – Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” – RRR WINNER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J2RNl_0kAQwInx00

TV

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon WINNER

Ozark

Severance

Best Musical/Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary WINNER

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnDRH_0kAQwInx00

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus WINNER

Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain George & Tammy

Julia Garner Inventing Anna

Lily James Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried The Dropout WINNER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Xbqi_0kAQwInx00

Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Taron Egerton Black Bird

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story WINNER

Sebastian Stan Pam & Tommy

Best Television Actress – Drama Series

Emma D’Arcy House of the Dragon

Laura Linney – Ozark

Imelda Staunton The Crown

Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily

Zendaya Euphoria WINNER

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d4AGY_0kAQwInx00

Best Television Actor – Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone WINNER

Diego Luna – Andor

Bob Odenkirk Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary WINNER

Kaley Cuoco The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega Wednesday

Jean Smart Hacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14JXuf_0kAQwInx00

Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series

Donald Glover Atlanta

Bill Hader Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear WINNER

Best Supporting Actress – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

Jennifer Coolidge The White Lotus WINNER

Claire Danes Fleishman is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash – Dahmer– Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza The White Lotus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38xsP9_0kAQwInx00

Best Supporting Actor – Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

F Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird WINNER

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen Pam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress – Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki The Crown

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Julia Garner – Ozark WINNER

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZOZa_0kAQwInx00

Best Supporting Actor – Television Series

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

John Turturro – Severance

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary WINNER

Henry Winkler – Barry

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Says He And Kelly Reilly Are Completely Different From Rip And Beth

Taylor Sheridan's cowboy-centric show, "Yellowstone," is full of volatile relationships, but none have tested each other's nerves more than the one between Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). Since the beginning, the dirty right hand of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has fallen in and out of love with his boss' dysfunctional daughter, who has her own issues. Even so, both have helped fuel some of the show's most dangerous and dramatic moments during its five seasons so far.
Decider.com

Golden Globes Winners List 2023: Live Updates Of 80th Golden Globes Awards Winners

The Golden Globes have long been known as Hollywood’s favorite party, but the wind has gone out of this particular party’s sails over the last few years — first due to COVID-19 (not their fault) and then charges of racism, sexual misconduct, and general corruption (very much their fault). After taking last year off, the party is BACK ON now that it’s 2023 … but is anyone — stars OR viewers — going to show up to said party? Tom Cruise and Brendan Fraser are two big stars that are very publicly boycotting the 2023 Golden Globes, but the rest of the...
TheDailyBeast

Eddie Murphy Delivers Perfect Will Smith Joke at Golden Globes

It was perhaps the least funny acceptance speech from one of the funniest people who’s ever lived.For several minutes at Tuesday night’s Golden Globes, Eddie Murphy sincerely thanked his family, collaborators, and others during a staid acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement on the screen. Even during a very funny introduction, he only cracked a smile when Tracy Morgan joked about Murphy’s 10 children by saying, “Your pullout game is weak.”“I’ve been doing this for a long time so I could literally stand up here and keep saying thank you until they play the piano,”...
wegotthiscovered.com

Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next

With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
People

Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas

"I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas, for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde Colin Farrell may have won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes, but he started his speech with a rave about presenter Ana de Armas. "I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas — who was nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde — before accepting his award. "I cried myself to...
Variety

‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past

While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
POPSUGAR

Rihanna Makes Her Golden Globes Debut Alongside A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has been hard at work prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show, but on Tuesday, she took a break to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old singer looked radiant in an opulent black gown as she sat in the audience with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and linked up with Angela Bassett for a cute photo. Rihanna's glamorous appearance marked her first time at the ceremony.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theplaylist.net

‘Black Panther’: Danai Gurira Says A Deleted Scene Reveals Okoye‘s Left The Dora Milaje & Wakanda

Many details have been coming out about the making of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this week. Director Ryan Coogler has slowly been revealing details about the original version of the screenplay written before Chadwick Boseman‘s died—a version he was sadly too sick to read and never got the chance to do so. And recently, Coogler disclosed the full original version of the story beat for beat in a new post-mortem interview.
GoldDerby

2023 Oscars guild awards scorecard: ‘Elvis’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ are 9 for 10

On January 9, we heard from the first three guilds — art directors, cinematographers and sound editors — with their nominees for the best of the year in their respective fields. On Jan. 10, it was the turn of the casting directors and sound mixers to weigh in with their choices. The actors, directors, and makeup artists & hairstylists were heard from on Jan. 11. And the costume designers and producers piped in just as Oscar nominations voting kicks off on Jan. 12. Two films reaped bids from nine of these 10 precursor prizes: “The Batman,” “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” The...
GoldDerby

Golden Globes winners list in all 27 film and TV categories

The Golden Globes were presented on Tuesday night, January 10, 2023, after a year off the air. So who were the big winners at these awards honoring both film and television achievements? Scroll down for the complete list in all 27 categories, updating throughout the night as winners are announced. These awards are handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, an organization of around 100 international entertainment journalists. But the group has come under fire over the years for their voting practices. The last straw came in 2021 when a report revealed that the HFPA didn’t have a single Black...
GoldDerby

SAG Awards nominations predictions: Our official odds in 13 film and TV categories

This year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards may not have a TV home just yet (TNT and TBS said no thanks to airing the 29th ceremony), but that won’t stop us from predicting who we think will be nominated on the morning of Wednesday, January 11. Scroll down for Gold Derby’s 2023 SAG Awards nominations predictions in 13 film and TV categories, with our projected winners highlighted in gold. Our official odds are based on the combined predictions in film and in television from thousands of Gold Derby users, including Expert journalists from major media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round...
POPSUGAR

Rihanna Wears a Dramatic Off-the-Shoulder Gown For Surprise Golden Globes Debut

Trust Rihanna to sneak into the Golden Globes in an incredible look. On Jan. 10, the multihyphenate arrived fashionably late to the ceremony with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, skipping the stylish red carpet beforehand. Though a low-key arrival, the upcoming Super Bowl performer turned heads in her black velvet Schiaparelli gown with dramatic puff sleeves. Paired with matching opera gloves and a floor-length train, the off-the-shoulder neckline also highlighted her opulent diamond statement necklace from Cartier. She completed the look with earrings from the jeweler, Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and a cube purse from Roger Vivier.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy