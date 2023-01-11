ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Family speaks out after deadly 21st birthday shooting in Huntsville

By Deidra Brisco
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WHy0C_0kAQwF9m00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. ( WHNT ) — Family members are issuing a desperate plea after two people were killed during a shooting at a 21st birthday party in Madison County last weekend.

The shooting happened late Saturday night at Legacy Events on Highway 72, east of Ryland Pike. Nine people were injured — and two died — 20-year-old Quantasia Grant and 20-year-old Kaitlyn Jenkins.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue responds to nearly 400 calls in the first week of 2023

Grant’s cousin Kimkeshia Johnson told News 19 she moved to Alabama a few years ago for something new after graduating high school. Now, her loved ones say they will never get to see her take those next steps in life.

“They said that someone was having a party, someone’s birthday party,” Johnson said. “This happening too much… right here in the City of Huntsville.”

Saturday night, Johnson said her two sons planned to go to a party with Grant. Grant moved in with the family after graduating high school in Sarasota, Fla. with plans to open her own beauty shop in the Rocket City.

“Of course, anytime your children leave and go you’re [going to] worry about them,” Johnson explained. “You pray for their safe return. Never in a million years would I have thought that I would receive that call.”

New Market man pleads guilty to securities fraud

Johnson said shortly after the trio arrived at the party, the shooting started. Her sons were separated from Grant, but it wasn’t until they saw her shoes that they realized what happened.

“We won’t be able to see her get married,” Johnson said. “I’ll never be able to hold one of her children or go to the hospital with her as she gives birth to her first child. All of that has been taken away from us.”

Grant’s family has a message for young people with guns.

“What you’re doing when you go out and kill somebody, you have ruined a family for the rest of their life, not only that family’s life you’ve taken — but you’ve ruined your life,” Johnson continued.

Alabama NAACP leader reacts to deadly shooting at Huntsville birthday party

Grant’s mother, Antoinette, still lives in Florida where the funeral will be held.

Her mother said she set up a GoFundMe to help hold a proper homegoing ceremony for her 20-year-old daughter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT-TV

Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone County Teen

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens on Friday. Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone …. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Funeral held for man killed in ‘deputy-involved shooting’

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Questions still linger in the case of a deputy-involved shooting leading to the death of a Hazel Green man. However, family and friends came together Friday afternoon to remember the impact 50-year-old Ray King had on so many lives. Dozens of family members and loved...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
WHNT-TV

Two Arrested in Derrick Street Shooting

Two men are now facing murder charges after a deadly shooting on Derrick Street in Huntsville Tuesday. Two men are now facing murder charges after a deadly shooting on Derrick Street in Huntsville Tuesday. Newson Road Shooting being Investigated as Homicide. Huntsville police confirm the victim in Friday night's shooting...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting

Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Aerospace engineer killed in Huntsville shooting ‘had tons of potential’

Emma Daniel, The Decatur Daily, Ala (TNS)Tribune Media Services. Jan. 6—A former Decatur resident and active member of a Decatur church died after someone shot through the window of his Huntsville apartment early Wednesday morning, according to Huntsville police, and his friends remember him for his faith and intelligence.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Newson Road shooting victim dies in hospital

The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department says that all three juveniles are 16 and will be facing gun-related charges. Boy with a knife allegedly stood up to shotgun-wielding father. Updated: 4 hours ago. The father was arrested and charged...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Athens PD searching for burglary suspect

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a worksite on Dec. 31. According to a Facebook post by the police department, the burglary happened at Old Black Bear’s worksite on Marion Street. If you have any information about this incident,...
ATHENS, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy