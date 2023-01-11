Woman charged in death of son, 5, in Ohio

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A woman has been charged in the death of her five-year-old son in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police.

Police responded to a call Monday from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, stating the child had been pronounced dead at 12:52 p.m.

While interviewing the child’s mother, Saado Mohamed Adam, 44, police learned the boy had been sick for several weeks, was not eating regularly, and had not been walking since November, according to court records.

Saado Mohamed Adam

Adam told police she did not provide medical services for her son because she “heard voices that told her not to take her son to the doctor,” court records state.

According to court records, a doctor with Nationwide Children’s told police the boy appeared to be from “prolonged starvation or massively inadequate feeding.”

Adam was arrested Tuesday and is facing a felony child endangerment charge. Police said additional charges may be filed after consulting the county prosecutor’s office.

Adam appeared in court Tuesday and was released on bond. Her next scheduled court appearance is Jan. 19.

Columbus police said the department will be requesting additional charges pending a meeting with the prosecutor’s office.

Comments / 9

Rick Hershberger
3d ago

deeply saddened. that poor little boy suffering from lack of food and medical care for months. cannot imagine the pain and agony he felt as his body withered away from malnutrition and lack of a true mother's love and nurturing. he's with God now. RIP young man.

Mary
3d ago

If voices were telling her not to get him medical care why was she not placed on a psychiatric hold?

seabird1
3d ago

this is so horribly sad. that child slowly starved to death and it sounds like it was very slowly. he must have cried at some point that he wanted to eat. 😭 why did she take him in after it was too late and then claim voices told her not to previously. didn't those "voices" tell her not to take him in then either? I hope the prosecutors can poke holes through her bs story and she gets jail justice served on her.

