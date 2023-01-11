ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Holmes scores 32 to lead Flyers to 7th straight win, 82-58 over Fordham

By Jack Pohl
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O0dCM_0kAQvn0Z00

BRONX, N.Y. – DaRon Holmes II’s 32 points, backed by Toumani Camara’s 15 and Koby Brea’s 12, propelled theUniversity of Dayton to its seventh straight win Tuesday night, an 82-58 win at Fordham.

Holmes matched his career high, set two games ago at Davidson. He and Camara combined to score 33 points in the second half (18 by Holmes, all 15 by Camara). Brea, playing in front of a couple hundred hometown fans, was four-forfour from the field (all three pointers), with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Dayton is now 12-5 on the season, and 4-0 in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Allen leads Dunbar past Pickerington North 58-53

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Dunbar boys basketball rallied back to defeat Pickerington North 58-53 at the 20th annual Flyin’ to the Hoop Invitational at Fairmont’s James S. Trent Arena on Saturday afternoon. Antone Allen led the Wolverines with 15 points, capped off with a monster, one-handed dunk in the second half. Dunbar improves to 11-3 […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
WDTN

Vehicle crashes into house, leaves in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle crashed into a building overnight in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a vehicle struck a house in the 1200 block of Watervliet Avenue in Dayton. Authorities tell 2 NEWS police were dispatched to the scene around 2:45 a.m., where a vehicle had reportedly hit a building and […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

One shot in Dayton after early morning shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was injured after being shot in Dayton on Saturday. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1000 block of Danner Avenue in Dayton at 5:51 a.m. on Saturday. Police say one person was shot and CPR was performed. At this time, the condition of the […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

The Wienermobile rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The iconic hot dog on wheels is making a few stops in the Miami Valley this weekend! According to a release from Oscar Meyer, the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will be making two stops in Dayton on Saturday, January 14. From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the 27-foot hotdog on wheels will […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

MLK Day celebrations around Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Are you looking for an event to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day? 2 NEWS has compiled a list of events happening around the Dayton area for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. From marches to keynote speakers, the community has several ways to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

The Divide: Funding for HBCUs and non-HBCUs

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio is home to two Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs), both located within the Miami Valley. The two area HBCUs, Wilberforce University is in Wilberforce and Central State University, are both located in Wilberforce. The difference of funding when comparing the financial aspects of how much funds the schools receive […]
WILBERFORCE, OH
WDTN

Bengals will rely on O-line replacements to slow down Ravens

CINCINNATI (AP) — With guard Alex Cappa now sidelined, the Cincinnati Bengals are faced with starting two backups on the right side of the offensive line for Sunday’s playoff game. Coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Cappa’s injury, suffered in last week’s game, will keep him out of at least the opening playoff game against […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

2 injured after crash in Logan County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured after a crash in Logan County on Friday. According to the Marysville Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, two vehicles crashed around 4:12 p.m. on Friday, January 14. The crash occurred on US 33 at the intersection of County Road 57. OSP says in the release the […]
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Luggage Drive: How to help Montgomery County youth

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Juvenile Court is looking for luggage donations to provide to juveniles at a treatment facility. “A trash bag should never be a child’s suitcase, but it’s an unfortunate reality,” the juvenile court writes in a post on social media. “Local youth often leave the Nicholas Residential Treatment Center […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

41K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy