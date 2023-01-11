Holmes scores 32 to lead Flyers to 7th straight win, 82-58 over Fordham

BRONX, N.Y. – DaRon Holmes II’s 32 points, backed by Toumani Camara’s 15 and Koby Brea’s 12, propelled theUniversity of Dayton to its seventh straight win Tuesday night, an 82-58 win at Fordham.

Holmes matched his career high, set two games ago at Davidson. He and Camara combined to score 33 points in the second half (18 by Holmes, all 15 by Camara). Brea, playing in front of a couple hundred hometown fans, was four-forfour from the field (all three pointers), with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Dayton is now 12-5 on the season, and 4-0 in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

