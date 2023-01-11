ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, SC

WBTW News13

Fire crews rescue person trapped on roof of Marion home

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews were dispatched to a home Saturday morning in Marion regarding an injured person trapped on the roof, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at 11:13 a.m. on the 400 block of Clifton Street, MFR said. When crews arrived, the person trapped on the roof did not appear to need […]
MARION, SC
WBTW News13

SCHP: 1 Texas man dead, 1 hospitalized following Darlington County crash after hitting disabled vehicle, several trees

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tractor-trailer driver has died and another person has been hospitalized following a crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The tractor-trailer driver was identified as Asim Balcinovic, 53, of Summerset, Texas, according to the Darlington County Coroner. It happened at about 6:20 a.m. Saturday on […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Amtrak riders spend unexpected time in Bamberg County

DENMARK, S.C. (TMX) - Hundreds of passengers on an Amtrak train traveling from the Washington, D.C., area to Florida were stuck on board in Bamberg County for nearly a full day due to a CSX freight train derailment. The Amtrak Auto Train departed Lorton, Va., at 5 p.m. Monday with...
DENMARK, SC
wpde.com

Crews respond to deadly structure fire near Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A person has died after a residential structure fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Claridy Rd. in Conway for a residential structure fire at 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The fire is under control as of 8:30 p.m. More details will be provided...
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

SCHP: Driver killed after truck overturns in ditch in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Marlboro County Friday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene around 7 p.m. Friday night. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said a 73-year-old driver from Cheraw was driving eastbound on Adamsville Road, approximately half...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Lanes reopening after a crash on I-26 East near Irmo

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Traffic is moving again after an accident on I-26 around 5:30 had all lanes blocked. The crash was in the eastbound direction near mile marker 101/102 at Broad River Road had all lanes blocked. The backup will be slow to breakdown with some extra congestion...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating early-morning shooting of teen in Andrews

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a 15-year-old boy was wounded early Saturday in the Andrews area. Deputies responded at about 4:30 a.m. to a home on Myrtle Street where they learned a resident heard someone entering his home through a window and fired a handgun. The victim...
ANDREWS, SC
wpde.com

Pawleys Island lost pup reunites with West Virginia family

MINERAL WELLS, WV (WPDE) — After nearly 3 years, Roscoe has been reunited with his best friend and owner, Calvin. ABC 15 shared with you Roscoe's story. He and his owner were in the Myrtle Beach area roughly two years ago when they were separated. Recently, an effort on...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WBTW News13

Several Florence County roads blocked, closed on Tuesday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roads were left either blocked or closed Tuesday afternoon in Florence County, according to a Florence County Emergency Management Facebook post. Alligator Road in Florence is closed at the bridge across Interstate 95, the post reads. Bridle Path Lane is also closed and there are detours in place for […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

