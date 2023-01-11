Read full article on original website
Fire crews rescue person trapped on roof of Marion home
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews were dispatched to a home Saturday morning in Marion regarding an injured person trapped on the roof, according to Marion Fire Rescue. It happened at 11:13 a.m. on the 400 block of Clifton Street, MFR said. When crews arrived, the person trapped on the roof did not appear to need […]
SCHP: 1 Texas man dead, 1 hospitalized following Darlington County crash after hitting disabled vehicle, several trees
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tractor-trailer driver has died and another person has been hospitalized following a crash in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The tractor-trailer driver was identified as Asim Balcinovic, 53, of Summerset, Texas, according to the Darlington County Coroner. It happened at about 6:20 a.m. Saturday on […]
WRDW-TV
Amtrak riders spend unexpected time in Bamberg County
DENMARK, S.C. (TMX) - Hundreds of passengers on an Amtrak train traveling from the Washington, D.C., area to Florida were stuck on board in Bamberg County for nearly a full day due to a CSX freight train derailment. The Amtrak Auto Train departed Lorton, Va., at 5 p.m. Monday with...
wpde.com
Driver dead after tractor-trailer sideswipes disabled vehicle in Darlington Co.: Troopers
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died in a crash Saturday morning near mile marker 133 on I-20 east in Darlington County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. when the tractor-trailer heading east drove off the road to the right, sideswiped an...
wpde.com
Crews respond to deadly structure fire near Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A person has died after a residential structure fire in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Claridy Rd. in Conway for a residential structure fire at 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The fire is under control as of 8:30 p.m. More details will be provided...
counton2.com
SCHP investigating fatal auto-vs-pedestrian crash in Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a fatal Friday night collision involving a pedestrian. According to SCHP, the incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Highway 41 near Hemingway, SC. SCHP said that the 42-year-old victim was trying to cross Highway 41 when...
wpde.com
One dead, another hospitalized following early morning crash in Darlington Co.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man from Texas is dead following a traffic incident in Darlington County. According to county coroner JT Hardee, the incident occurred Saturday around 6:30 a.m. on I-20 at mile marker 133. A tractor-trailer exited the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach PD fur-ever grateful for K9 Kelly; Pup retires from force
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — K9 Kelly has served the Myrtle Beach community for the past seven years on the Myrtle Beach PD K-9 Unit. Now, the law-enforcing pup is retiring. K9 Kelly was donated to the department by the Myrtle Beach Women's Club in 2014. NEW: VIDEO: January...
WMBF
LOOK: Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flurries have made their way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as temperatures fell overnight. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold saw some of the wintry weather in Myrtle Beach early Saturday. WMBF News viewer Mike Watts also saw them in Conway early Saturday.
WMBF
SCHP: Driver killed after truck overturns in ditch in Marlboro County
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Marlboro County Friday night. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene around 7 p.m. Friday night. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said a 73-year-old driver from Cheraw was driving eastbound on Adamsville Road, approximately half...
wpde.com
19K Myrtle Beach drivers stopped in 2022; officer educates violators on traffic laws
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach Police said as we're living in a post pandemic era, they're seeing more people, whether it be residents or tourists, get back on the road. Right here in our area, they said it's fueling higher rates of traffic violations. After a ride...
wpde.com
15-year-old mistaken for intruder in Georgetown Co. home shot in the leg: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 15-year-old was shot early Saturday morning when someone in the home thought they were an intruder. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Myrtle Street in Andrews. Deputies added the person in the home heard someone entering his house through...
wpde.com
Pawleys Island residents share mutual concerns over possible new gas station
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Another gas station could be making its way to Pawleys Island at the corner of Highway 17 and Ford Road and residents are speaking out about their disapproval. Every resident ABC15 spoke with on Friday said they don't want this gas station to be...
wach.com
Lanes reopening after a crash on I-26 East near Irmo
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Traffic is moving again after an accident on I-26 around 5:30 had all lanes blocked. The crash was in the eastbound direction near mile marker 101/102 at Broad River Road had all lanes blocked. The backup will be slow to breakdown with some extra congestion...
Two occupied homes struck by gunfire in Georgetown County, deputies investigating
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired on two separate residences and a vehicle Friday morning. A Fair Lane residence with two people inside was struck by bullets around 2:30 a.m., followed by another instance of shots fired into a home on Lot Drive with several […]
Lawsuit: Horry County Schools student fell out of moving bus at 20+ mph
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools student fell out of a moving bus at a speed of at least 20 mph because the bus driver allegedly wasn’t paying attention, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the student’s mother. On Feb. 15, 2022, the bus driver, identified in the lawsuit as John […]
wpde.com
2nd employee charged after long-term care facility resident dies in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A second employee was arrested Thursday after a resident at a long-term care facility was found dead, according to a release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office. Myasia Toya Mccoy is charged with abuse or neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult.
live5news.com
Deputies investigating early-morning shooting of teen in Andrews
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a 15-year-old boy was wounded early Saturday in the Andrews area. Deputies responded at about 4:30 a.m. to a home on Myrtle Street where they learned a resident heard someone entering his home through a window and fired a handgun. The victim...
wpde.com
Pawleys Island lost pup reunites with West Virginia family
MINERAL WELLS, WV (WPDE) — After nearly 3 years, Roscoe has been reunited with his best friend and owner, Calvin. ABC 15 shared with you Roscoe's story. He and his owner were in the Myrtle Beach area roughly two years ago when they were separated. Recently, an effort on...
Several Florence County roads blocked, closed on Tuesday
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roads were left either blocked or closed Tuesday afternoon in Florence County, according to a Florence County Emergency Management Facebook post. Alligator Road in Florence is closed at the bridge across Interstate 95, the post reads. Bridle Path Lane is also closed and there are detours in place for […]
