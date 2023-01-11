ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MN

fox9.com

Teen charged as an adult in deadly South St. Paul shooting that claimed life of another boy

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen is being charged as an adult in a fatal shooting in South St. Paul last spring that appears to stem from a marijuana sale gone wrong. Casimir Semlak, who is now 18 but was 17 at the time of the shooting, is charged with murder for the deadly shooting last May outside a home on Conver Avenue on May 8, 2022. He was certified on Tuesday to stand trial as an adult.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

North Minneapolis shooting, crash leaves teen dead Friday night

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say a teenager died from a shooting in North Minneapolis on Friday night. Minneapolis Police officers responded to the report of a crash on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North around 6:30 p.m. Shortly after, the call was updated to include that someone had been shot.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Eli Hart killing: Mom now charged with first-degree murder

SPRING PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eli Hart's mother has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder in the killing of her son on May 20, 2022. Julissa Thaler, 28, of Spring Park, was initially charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Eli Hart, but after turning down a plea deal charges against her were upgraded to first-degree murder.
SPRING PARK, MN
fox9.com

One person killed in rollover crash in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park early Saturday morning. Brooklyn Park Police said law enforcement responded to a crash just after 1 a.m. on westbound Highway 610 past the Highway 252 split. Upon arrival, authorities found...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Man found dead in snowbank after apparent hit-and-run in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash near Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis on Thursday morning, officials say. The Minneapolis Police Department said the man was found in a snowbank around 7:10 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Truffle Hill Chocolates burglary: 2 men arrested

EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement announced the arrest of two people in connection to the November burglary of the Truffle Hills Chocolates shop in Tonka Bay. The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday saying a 19-year-old man from Shorewood and a 20-year-old man from Minnetonka will be charged after allegedly confessing to burglarizing the chocolate shop right before the holidays.
EXCELSIOR, MN
fox9.com

Brooklyn Center police investigating fatal shooting

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Center police are investigating a shooting Friday that left one in critical condition. Just after 3:15pm, Brooklyn Center Police responded to a parking lot in the 6900 block of Brooklyn Blvd to investigate the report of a shooting. Responding officers located an adult...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
fox9.com

Mankato authorities ask for help finding missing woman

MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, a 21-year-old Asian woman, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday near the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato, according to a news release. She is...
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis endures a spate of violent crime to start New Year

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Over the course of seven days in Minneapolis, 16 people have been shot in the city. Those numbers include a deadly shooting Wednesday night that left two victims of an apparent attempted carjacking injured and one of the suspects dead. "Just shows the, you know, the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Need for volunteers to help hospice care patients greater than ever

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Each and every Wednesday, volunteer Sheila Johnson wears many hats inside Brooklyn Park's J.A. Wedum Residential Hospice. "I put this upon myself. No one ever asked me to do it, and I do it with love, because I love doing it," Sheila told FOX 9. "I kind of pretend this is my house when I get here. I do some laundry, I make some coffee, I water all the plants."
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

How did Dave Hutchinson get his job back?

Disgraced Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson has been rehired to his old position due to a loophole in Minnesota statute allowing elected officials to return. FOX 9’s Theo Keith examined the roots of the law to learn exactly where it came from.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN

