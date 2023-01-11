Read full article on original website
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
George "The Hot Dog Man" Weckman (1951 - 2009)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Professor Fired for Showing Medieval Paintings of Prophet MuhammadPrateek DasguptaSaint Paul, MN
fox9.com
Anoka man sentenced to 40 years for murder of woman who opened her heart to him
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An Anoka man, with a troubling history of drugs, guns and mental illness, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the July 2022 slaying of a woman he once dated, a woman who tried to help him find his way. "I am forever broken," said...
fox9.com
Teen charged as an adult in deadly South St. Paul shooting that claimed life of another boy
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen is being charged as an adult in a fatal shooting in South St. Paul last spring that appears to stem from a marijuana sale gone wrong. Casimir Semlak, who is now 18 but was 17 at the time of the shooting, is charged with murder for the deadly shooting last May outside a home on Conver Avenue on May 8, 2022. He was certified on Tuesday to stand trial as an adult.
fox9.com
North Minneapolis shooting, crash leaves teen dead Friday night
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say a teenager died from a shooting in North Minneapolis on Friday night. Minneapolis Police officers responded to the report of a crash on the 4000 block of Dupont Avenue North around 6:30 p.m. Shortly after, the call was updated to include that someone had been shot.
fox9.com
Eli Hart killing: Mom now charged with first-degree murder
SPRING PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eli Hart's mother has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder in the killing of her son on May 20, 2022. Julissa Thaler, 28, of Spring Park, was initially charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Eli Hart, but after turning down a plea deal charges against her were upgraded to first-degree murder.
fox9.com
Man dies in hospital after shooting in Brooklyn Center parking lot
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man died in a hospital after being shot in a Brooklyn Center parking lot Friday afternoon. Brooklyn Center Police said officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 3:15 p.m. in a parking lot on the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.
fox9.com
Michael Klinger apologizes for killing woman in emotional sentencing hearing
Michael Klinger shot and killed his one-time girlfriend Katie Ann Fredrickson in Brooklyn Center on July 31, 2022. On Jan. 12, 2023, he was sentenced to 40 years in prison during an emotional hearing in which Fredrickson's family members testified.
fox9.com
One person killed in rollover crash in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A person was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park early Saturday morning. Brooklyn Park Police said law enforcement responded to a crash just after 1 a.m. on westbound Highway 610 past the Highway 252 split. Upon arrival, authorities found...
fox9.com
Man tied up workers, took over 78k during Inver Grove Heights bank robbery: Charges
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man faces felony charges for his alleged role in an Inver Grove Heights bank robbery where workers were restrained with zip ties, and a large amount of cash was taken. Prosecutors charged Deundrick Damon McIntosh, 44, with one count of aggravated robbery...
fox9.com
Man found dead in snowbank after apparent hit-and-run in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash near Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis on Thursday morning, officials say. The Minneapolis Police Department said the man was found in a snowbank around 7:10 a.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway.
fox9.com
Truffle Hill Chocolates burglary: 2 men arrested
EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement announced the arrest of two people in connection to the November burglary of the Truffle Hills Chocolates shop in Tonka Bay. The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday saying a 19-year-old man from Shorewood and a 20-year-old man from Minnetonka will be charged after allegedly confessing to burglarizing the chocolate shop right before the holidays.
fox9.com
Brooklyn Center police investigating fatal shooting
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Center police are investigating a shooting Friday that left one in critical condition. Just after 3:15pm, Brooklyn Center Police responded to a parking lot in the 6900 block of Brooklyn Blvd to investigate the report of a shooting. Responding officers located an adult...
fox9.com
Deshaun Hill shooting: Change of venue requested days before trial begins
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Defense lawyers for the man accused of fatally shooting Minneapolis North student-athlete Deshaun Hill have requested a change of venue just four days before his trial is set to begin, citing concerns over a new Showtime documentary featuring the athlete. Cody Fohrenkam is facing a charge...
fox9.com
1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting in parking lot outside Minneapolis market
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting outside a market in Minneapolis, that may have occurred during a potential attempted carjacking, left one person dead and two others injured, while police are searching for a suspect. Officers responded to shots fired around 8:20 p.m. at a parking lot off Lowry Avenue...
fox9.com
Mankato authorities ask for help finding missing woman
MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Mankato Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. Kathleen Jo Gimenez, a 21-year-old Asian woman, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday near the 500 block of Record Street in Mankato, according to a news release. She is...
fox9.com
Minneapolis endures a spate of violent crime to start New Year
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Over the course of seven days in Minneapolis, 16 people have been shot in the city. Those numbers include a deadly shooting Wednesday night that left two victims of an apparent attempted carjacking injured and one of the suspects dead. "Just shows the, you know, the...
fox9.com
Cedar-Riverside shooting: Councilmember calls out ‘disgusting’ lack of action on encampments
(FOX 9) - Following a reported deadly shooting at a homeless encampment Thursday morning in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis, a city council member is pitting blame against the governor, MNDOT and other agencies for their lack of action toward cleaning up homeless encampments. At approximately 6:25 a.m., Minneapolis Police...
fox9.com
Volleyball community rallying around Champlin Park coach after surprise diagnosis
(FOX 9) - For 12 years, John Yunker has been a rock for Champlin Park High School volleyball, coaching the girls team to a state championship and being named coach of the year twice. Now the man who has been there for the local volleyball community is finding out that...
fox9.com
Girl skates down street in Roseville, Minnesota
Freezing rain overnight led to icy conditions on Wednesday. And a girl in Roseville took advantage by lacing up her skates and skating down the street. Credit: Lexi Birken via Storyful.
fox9.com
Need for volunteers to help hospice care patients greater than ever
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Each and every Wednesday, volunteer Sheila Johnson wears many hats inside Brooklyn Park's J.A. Wedum Residential Hospice. "I put this upon myself. No one ever asked me to do it, and I do it with love, because I love doing it," Sheila told FOX 9. "I kind of pretend this is my house when I get here. I do some laundry, I make some coffee, I water all the plants."
fox9.com
How did Dave Hutchinson get his job back?
Disgraced Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson has been rehired to his old position due to a loophole in Minnesota statute allowing elected officials to return. FOX 9’s Theo Keith examined the roots of the law to learn exactly where it came from.
