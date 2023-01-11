Pageland neighbors say lowered speed on Highway 601 isn’t working

PAGELAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – From 55 to 45, drivers traveling on Highway 601 in Pageland will be tapping their brakes a little more after the Department of Transportation drops the speed limit.

Officials say it’s a move to keep drivers safe, but it’s not quite what neighbors in the area are pushing for.

“The natural inclination of everybody is going be to go 55 or more, but speed IS not the reason why everybody got hurt… it’s the intersection,” said Eddie Savage, vice president at Dynamic Brands.

He’s one of many pleading with the transportation department for a four-way stop light at Highway 601 and Dove Sutton Road intersection.

He and his employees have seen several crashes happen right in front of his building, some deadly.

But DOT has denied every request saying no light is needed based on factors including traffic volume and frequency of accidents.

The department says they made several improvements to the intersection last year to increase safety, including ‘additional warning lights and signs around the intersection, improved pavement markings and a new offset right turn lane, providing additional visibility for drivers.’

The statement continued:

“We’re working closely with our law enforcement partners to enforce these changes and promote safety.

While the intersection does not currently meet the nationally recognized standard for a traffic signal, we will continue to monitor this corridor and evaluate the need for future improvements to include signalization.”

“In my honest opinion, I think the dot is going to do what they what regardless of what the people that they represent ask for or need; I don’t think they’re coming,” Savage said. “They’re checking it but are they sitting here and seeing it on a week-to-week basis, hourly basis, or daily basis? Are they watching cars pull out and almost get hit and not get hit? They’re not seeing that.”

His office is working with the Pageland fire department to give them a storage area for accident resources like barriers and cones.

“So that they’ll have the necessary supplies on to work wrecks when they have them. They say that they happen so frequently,” Savage continued. “It’s better to have a local spot to have it versus bringing it in. So we’re going to have it right here at our plant to try and help the community out.”

