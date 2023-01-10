Read full article on original website
JERRY G. VINCENT
(PARKERSBURG) The graveside funeral service for Jerry G. Vincent, age 71, of Parkersburg, will be held Friday afternoon, January 20, at 1:30, at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg, with burial to follow. There is no visitation and no other services. The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Jerry G. Vincent of Parkersburg.
BARBARA SPRAGGINS
(YALE) The funeral service for Barbara Spraggins, age 84, of Yale, will be held Tuesday morning, January 17, at 11:00, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Greenup, with burial in the Yale Cemetery. The visitation is also Tuesday morning, January 17, from 9:00 until service time, at the Barkley Funeral Home in Greenup. Again, that’s for Barbara Spraggins of Yale.
BOYS LIC HOOPS THIS FRIDAY NIGHT
(OLNEY/NEWTON) in Boys High School Basketball – — all eight of the LIC teams will be action tonight. * Olney will host Mt. Carmel in Ron Herrin Gym at RCHS. * Newton is on the road to Lawrenceville to play the Indians. * Marshall will host Casey-Westfield in...
RICHARD LEE MALERI
(OLNEY) The celebration of life for Richard Lee Maleri, age 80, of Olney, will be held Saturday evening, February 11, from 4:00 until 8:00, at the Richland Golf Club in Olney. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Richard Lee Maleri of Olney.
