(PARKERSBURG) The graveside funeral service for Jerry G. Vincent, age 71, of Parkersburg, will be held Friday afternoon, January 20, at 1:30, at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg, with burial to follow. There is no visitation and no other services. The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Jerry G. Vincent of Parkersburg.

PARKERSBURG, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO