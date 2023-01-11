Read full article on original website
Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Hudson At The ‘Golden Globe Awards’
Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Romance Is in the Air for Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw According to ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2 Insider
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett will lock lips as Carrie and Aidan at least once more, that is, if an 'And Just Like That...' insider is to be believed.
Harry Styles just added 2 last-minute 'Love on Tour' shows near Palm Springs
Love on Tour is back once again. Harry Styles has been on this tour since 2021, first for his album "Fine Line" and then to promote his 2022 album "Harry's House." As if Harry has been to his own house since 2021, given the stage is his current home. The...
Demi Lovato posters promoting album banned in UK as offensive to Christians
Posters of singer and former Disney Star Demi Lovato were banned in the United Kingdom after being deemed "likely to cause serious offense to Christians," following an investigation by the country's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA). The pop star, who grew up in Dallas, was photographed lying on a white bed...
Julia Butters on ‘The Fabelmans,’ Stealing Scenes From DiCaprio and Meeting Anne Spielberg
Although she’s just 13 years old, actor Julia Butters has already worked with Quentin Tarantino, Michael Bay, the Russo brothers and, most recently, Steven Spielberg. Her breakthrough came in Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” in which she stole scenes as Trudi, a pint-sized thespian whose commitment to her craft shocks Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton out of paycheck complacency. In Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans,” she again plays an actor, though this time a decided amateur: Reggie, protagonist Sammy’s younger sister whom he enlists to star in his adolescent filmmaking endeavors. Butters says her own approach to performing falls somewhere between the two characters.
James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Thought ‘Titanic’ Was ‘Boring’: ‘I Had to Really Twist His Arm to Be in the Movie’
“Titanic” remains the biggest hit of Leonardo DiCaprio’s career, but it sounds like getting the actor to star in the film was tough work for director James Cameron. The filmmaker recently told People magazine that DiCaprio thought the “Titanic” screenplay was “boring” and didn’t want to star in the epic disaster romance film. Cameron had to “twist” DiCaprio’s arm.
