RELLIS students concerned about lighting near campus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students that attend Texas A&M-RELLIS are growing concerned with their commutes at night time. Along Highway 47 near the campus, there are no lights or reflecting objects, which Jessica Gaines says makes it hard for her to enter or leave her classes at night. “You have...
The Lincoln Recreation Center is celebrating the MLK holiday with a week of community events
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Lincoln Recreation Center will hold their 39th Annual Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King this evening with many influential speakers and performers. The facility has been a staple in the community for many years, and staff wanted to highlight the leaders that have fought...
City of Navasota holds annual State of the City address
NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota held their annual State of the City address on Wednesday at the Navasota Center. The event included speakers from the county, city, and school district levels who spoke to the major milestones for their respective areas in 2022, as well as their goals for 2023.
What is the Brazos Valley Connection project? How a new project is looking to make a greater impact locally
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos Valley Community Connection is a new project born of the collaborative efforts of several Brazos County non-profit organizations that are looking to organize their resources and serve community members in a more effective way. The project is set to kick off on Feb. 24...
Bryan native takes acting school to the future
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan native found an innovative way to share her love of the arts and entertainment with students in the area and beyond. Bria Landry, the founder and director of Off The Wall Performance Academy, is taking her acting school to the metaverse, a virtual reality space.
City of Navasota joins It's Time Texas Community Challenge
NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota has revealed in a press release that they are joining the It's Time Texas Community Challenge for 2023. The challenge is an eight-week health competition between local communities to get Texans active and start the new year off right. To participate, click...
New manufacturing and distribution facility coming to Bryan, will create over 100 jobs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to Gov. Greg Abbott, CertainTeed LLC will be building a new roofing manufacturing and distribution facility in Bryan. CertainTeed is a manufacturing and distributing company that produces exterior and interior building projects and is a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain. The new location will be located in...
One hospitalized in College Station shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in College Station. College Station Police officers were on scene in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive, at The Pearl Apartments. A victim was found and transported to the hospital. Police...
BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on top of a train Friday night. Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped. Police say they do not believe the death happened in Bryan, but the cause of death is unknown.
From Zoom auditions to state honors | Three A&M Consolidated students qualify for All-State choir
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Students are finally getting back into the swing of things and one district has their students singing them into a successful 2023 after a tumultuous two years. The three A&M Consolidated High School students that were selected for the All-State choir include:. Ashton Jasperson. Samantha...
Candles and whiskey: Secret speakeasy The Meltdown coming to Downtown Conroe
The Conroe Candle Company and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) A hidden speakeasy in an empty Downtown Conroe warehouse is coming soon to Montgomery County. The Conroe Candle Co. and clandestine bar, The Meltdown, will open in late April at 98 Ave. A, Conroe.
Aggieland Humane Society announces 50% off adoption special for dogs through Jan. 14
BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society recently announced that they are holding an adoption special for dogs currently at the shelter and in foster care. The adoption special kicked off on Monday, Jan. 19 and will conclude on Saturday, Jan. 14. Additionally, a number of dogs that are...
Bryan PD: body found on top of train in 3500 blcok of Finfeather Road, railway traffic stopped
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police have reported that a body has been found on top of a train car in the 3500 block of Finfeather Road in Bryan. The identity of the person has not been revealed at this time. Railway traffic has also been stopped, according to Bryan...
‘Gruesome scene at best’: Texas man accused of decapitating wife
MAGNOLIA, Texas — A Texas man is accused of murdering his wife, leaving her decapitated in a small home in a rural area, authorities said Wednesday. Jared James Dicus, 21, of Magnolia, was charged with murder in the death of Anggy Diaz, 21, of Magnolia, the Waller County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
High egg costs, shortages leave College Station bakery scrambling
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some inflation hiked food costs and supply chain issues have started to become more bearable, but one essential item in most households kitchen’s remains high. The Consumer Price Index reports egg prices in December of 2022 rose 60% from a year earlier. Experts blame...
Family of decapitated Waller Co. woman working to get her body sent back to Nicaragua
WALLER COUNTY, Texas — On Wednesday, a Waller County woman was found decapitated in her home, according to the county sheriff. Now, her mother is speaking out. Anggy Diaz, 21, was an immigrant from Nicaragua. KHOU 11's Anayeli Ruiz spoke with her mother, Dani, outside the country's consulate in Houston on Friday.
WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT: Decapitated Body Found in Tiny Home Near Houston
HEMPSTEAD, TX – A domestic violence incident apparently turned into a horror scene after a Waller County man allegedly decapitated his wife Wednesday. According to the Waller County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 11, 2023 at around 5 p.m., deputies with the WCSO were dispatched to a property 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd. for the report of a domestic problem.
WOMAN FOUND DECAPITATED INSIDE WALLER CO. HOME; HUSBAND IN CUSTODY
The Waller County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old woman’s body was found decapitated inside a home Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded after 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard, west of Magnolia. Inside, they discovered the woman’s body.
Two killed on Hwy. 90
Two people were killed in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon. Around 4:45 p.m. Jan. 10, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma and a 2004 Chevrolet pickup were traveling southbound on Highway 90 near CR 409. A 2001 Ford F-250 traveling northbound crossed into the southbound lane striking the Toyota in the rear...
BCS Salvation Army receives a $25,000 donation for local utility assistance
BRYAN, Texas — The BCS Salvation Army recently received a $25,000 donation from ATMOS to help local people and families with their utility bills in 2023. "We're very privileged and honored that ATMOS would choose the Salvation Army as the organization to which to give these funds through," Salvation Army Captain Timothy Israel said. "For us it means they trust us to help facilitate those funds and get those to the people in need."
