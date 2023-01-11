Read full article on original website
Winchester restaurants hosting benefits for boy injured in fire
Winchester restaurants are hosting benefits for boy injured in a fire in 2022. Winchester restaurants hosting benefits for boy injured …. Winchester restaurants are hosting benefits for boy injured in a fire in 2022. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation...
‘Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Officers were called to reports of a fight taking place in an area known as “Brick Alley“. At 12:30 a.m. officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. According to Frankfort police, one was...
Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County stabbing
Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing in Anderson County. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing in Anderson County. Lexington’s free trash disposal day Saturday. Lexington's has its free trash disposal...
Lexington's free trash disposal day Saturday
Lexington's has its free trash disposal day Saturday. Lexington's has its free trash disposal day Saturday. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing in Anderson County. Bill hopes to push for more partisan Kentucky elections. A Bill...
19-year-old man dies in Lexington automobile accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 19-year-old man died in a motor vehicle collision on I-75 northbound near mile-marker 111 on Friday. Kennedy B. Knowles died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries at 10:44 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, icy...
Newport News superintendent provides new details in Richneck school shooting at town hall
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Newport News superintendent provides new details …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing in Anderson County. Lexington’s free trash disposal day Saturday. Lexington's...
Multi-car crash on I-75 in Laurel Co.
The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, the condition of those involved is unknown. Multi-car crash on I-75 in Laurel Co. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, the condition of those involved is unknown. Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County …. Kentucky State Police have launched an...
KSP: Driver leads officers on chase across multiple counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting involving their troopers that shut down part of Interstate 64 for several hours. A release from KSP says it started when troopers tried to stop a car on I-64 in Woodford County. Instead of stopping, KSP says the driver...
Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
Georgetown police arrest 2, find over 400 grams of meth
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police seized over 400 grams of meth after two men were arrested Thursday. According to a Facebook post by the Georgetown Police Department, around 8:40 a.m. officers were in the Outlet Center Drive area where they were called to investigate a drunk man who may have stolen items from a nearby store.
Man injured after Lexington parking lot shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was injured Wednesday night after a shooting in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said at around 8 p.m. officers responded to a parking lot near the 500 block of Angliana Avenue to reports of shots being fired. No victim was located, but police said later a man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a reported non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Beautiful 180-Year-Old KY Home and Former B&B Is for Sale — See Inside
Drive through older residential sections of any city or town in Kentucky and you're likely to find neighborhoods that have been maintained for decades, if not decades. The Bluegrass State's history dates back well before the turn of the 19th century, and those who have strived to keep old homes built in that era have created a nice little nest egg for themselves. You need look no further than Owensboro's own Griffith Avenue. While those homes may not go back to colonial times or even the 1800s, they are mostly all very old but very beautiful and highly sought-after properties.
Multicounty Kentucky police chase ends in trooper-involved shooting, 1 person injured
The chase began in Woodford County and ended in Franklin County when the driver shot at troopers.
Abandoned Chihuahuas forced to fight over food need homes in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Seven of over seventy Chihuahuas, rescued from an abandoned home in Tennessee, have been placed at the Lexington Humane Society. The Lexington Humane Society said 77 Chihuahuas were found in deplorable conditions after their owners moved out and only stopped by occasionally to toss food down for the dogs to fight over.
Mercer County family counting their blessing after storm damage
Mercer County was one the areas hardest hit by Thursday’s storms with a confirmed tornado touching down west of Harrodsburg and straight-line winds in other places. A family of four home was ripped apart by the strong winds. Mercer County family counting their blessing after …. Mercer County was...
I-64 E near Lawrenceburg exit back open after police situation
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Interstate 64 East near the Lawrenceburg exit was shut down on Thursday afternoon due to a police situation. WLKY reached out to Kentucky State Police about the incident, but all they said at this time was that a "traffic hazard exists on I-64 just past the Grafenburg exit" and that the roadway is closed.
Residents paying to break lease at Lexington apartment after their unit was destroyed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Lexington families are moving out of an apartment complex after broken water pipes destroyed their homes. In December, The city condemned ten units at Veridian Apartments on Armstrong Mill. However, some units that were damaged were not condemned, and Residents tell us they are having to break their leases because their apartments are unlivable.
Person buys used truck with counterfeit money
A person has purchased a truck in eastern Kentucky with counterfeit money. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a black 1999 Ford F-250 truck was purchased Tuesday. Police have not released the name of the suspect accused of using the fake money to buy the truck. Anyone with...
Laurel Co. murder suspect arrested after months on the run
The sheriff's office said Danielle Kelly was driving an SUV under the influence in 2021 when she hit two other vehicles, killing one person. Kelly didn't show up to court last year and has been on the run since. Laurel Co. murder suspect arrested after months on …. The sheriff's...
Damage across central Kentucky following thunderstorm, tornado warnings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports of damage and debris are being reported in various locations across central Kentucky following Thursday morning’s severe weather system. In Mercer County, high winds peeled back the roof at the Harrodsburg YMCA, blew branches and roofing debris into trees and roadways, and damaged power lines.
