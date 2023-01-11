Read full article on original website
Behind-The-Scenes WWE News On Dominik Mysterio's Recent Performance
As Jacobim "Mugatu" Moonberg proved in the ill-fated "Zoolander 2," prison can change a man. That has certainly been the case for Dominik Mysterio, who's short stint in "prison" has led to a complete overhaul for the 25-year-old WWE star. And the changes are starting to draw some very positive notices.
Dave Bautista Says He And Fellow WWE Champion Weren't 'Getting Equal Opportunities'
Six-time WWE world champion Dave Bautista has revealed that he didn't feel he received the same opportunities as John Cena outside of the ring. In a recent interview with GQ, the WWE star-turned-actor spoke about some key moments in his wrestling career, one of which was how his original run in WWE came to an end. In 2009, despite being a legitimate draw who helped usher in a popularity boom for the company, he felt as though he was not receiving the treatment commensurate with a star of his stature.
Report: WWE Talent Will “100%” Walk Out If Saudi Deal Goes Through
WWE could be about to see an exodus of talent if the reports of a deal with Saudi Arabia turn out to be accurate. This week, it was reported that WWE has been purchased by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither side has confirmed these reports. Speaking during...
Kevin Dunn Accused Of Trying To Bury Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa collided with former world champion Dolph Ziggler in a singles match on the red brand last night. Sikoa took control in quick fashion, stomping on Ziggler before suffering a headbutt. The end of the match came after a Samoan Spike, but Vince Russo recently indicated that Kevin Dunn intentionally attempted to bury Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW by showing an unflattering replay.
Shane McMahon’s Staggering 2022 WWE Earnings
It was a case of there goes the money as the 2022 WWE earnings of Shane McMahon come to light – and remember he only competed in a single match that year. Shane McMahon was a part of the men’s Royal Rumble in 2022, spending a grand total of 5 minutes and 38 seconds in the ring before being eliminated by the match’s eventual winner Brock Lesnar.
Legal Action Launched Following Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
If Vince McMahon thought his return to the WWE board would be plain sailing he was wrong, as it would appear legal action has already been launched against him. Having retired as WWE Chairman in July 2022 amidst plenty of allegations against him, Vince McMahon made a dramatic return to the company earlier this month and joined the Board of Directors. There has been plenty of discussion around whether he has come back to get involved in the creative direction again, or to push for a sale of the company.
WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him
The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
Ring Rope Snaps Twice During Title Match At NXT New Year’s Evil
Grayson Waller played mind games with Bron Breakker in the buildup to their NXT Championship match at New Year’s Evil. Tonight, the two finally collided but controversy soon followed. Bron Breakker put his NXT Championship on the line against Grayson Waller tonight during NXT: New Year’s Evil. At one...
New Official WWE Title For William Regal Revealed
Pwinsider has an update on William Regal’s new title in WWE since he returned to the company. Regal started his behind-the-scenes duties with WWE last week. The report notes that Vice President, Global Talent Development is Regal’s new formal position within WWE. Regal recently left AEW to join...
Brandi Rhodes Appears On WWE TV For First Time Since 2016
Ever since Cody Rhodes re-signed with WWE, there have been question marks over whether or not his wife Brandi Rhodes would follow him and continue her journey in the wrestling world. So far, that hasn't materialized, but on "WWE Raw" this week, Brandi did make an appearance on the show as part of the latest video package hyping up the impending return of "The American Nightmare." WWE has been releasing vignettes on a weekly basis following Rhodes' recovery from tearing his pectoral muscle, detailing his progress to getting back in the ring, although it is currently unknown when that will be happening. This week focused on his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins and his subsequent surgery, which is where Brandi was shown as she watched the surgery take place.
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce
A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
Rumored WWE Sale To Saudis Reportedly Created Fear At WWE NXT Taping
Concern for the future of WWE can be felt throughout the company, and according to Dave Meltzer, that includes "WWE NXT." Meltzer and Garret Gonzales discuss all the chaos surrounding the possible sale of WWE on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer talks about the call he initially received from WWE regarding Vince McMahon's return and at the time, the company was adamant that the then-former Chairman was strictly returning to the boardroom with no additional duties planned. However, those plans went sideways after Stephanie McMahon resigned from her position as Co-CEO and Chairwoman on Tuesday which was then followed by Vince returning to his role as Executive Chairman.
Shane McMahon’s Role In WWE Amidst Vince McMahon Return
Shane McMahon made his return to WWE television after a long hiatus during last year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about and it turned out to be highly controversial instead. He was more or less ousted from the company after that. That being said, McMahon still has a role in WWE, especially after his father Vince McMahon came back.
Mandy Rose On If Triple H Has Reached Out To Her
Mandy Rose had a dominant reign as NXT Women’s Champion as she was able to hold on to the title for 413 days, but last month Rose dropped the title to Roxanne Perez. Shortly after it was reported that WWE had released Mandy Rose due to content posted on her FanTime page.
New Top Contenders Emerge As WWE Hints At Splitting Undisputed Tag Titles
WWE has created new contenders for The Usos on "WWE Raw" this week as The Judgment Day ended up winning a tag team turmoil match to earn a future shot at the gold. However, WWE interestingly promoted the match as one that would lead to a shot at the "Raw" Tag Team Championship specifically, rather than saying the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, which raised some eyebrows.
Steve Austin Fuels WWE Comeback Rumours With New Video
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has done nothing to quash rumours of a comeback to the ring with a new video. In early 2022, rumours began to swirl that something that was thought to be unthinkable for many years was about to happen – Stone Cold Steve Austin was going to wrestle one more time.
AEW Star Confirms Their Contract Has Expired
Since the beginning of the company All Elite Wrestling has made it a point utilize legends and Tully Blanchard happened to be one of them. It was reported back in July of 2022 that Tully Blanchard was effectively done with the promotion, and he noted on the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast that with the exception of autograph signings his career is probably over.
Look: Former WWE Star 'Hurt' By Controversial Release
Last month, the WWE released Mandy Rose after racy photos from her FanTime page surfaced online. Rose held the NXT Women's Championship for over 400 days. She lost the belt in a match with Roxanne Perez prior to her release. During an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show, Rose was ...
Tony Khan & Shad Khan Could Afford To Buy WWE
Vince McMahon shocked the world when he dropped a press release stating it would be in the company’s best interest if he returns to the board to facilitate a sale. Within 24 hours, WWE sent out a press release of their own confirming Vince’s return. Now the company is apparently up for sale, and this is a huge topic of conversation.
MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite
MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
