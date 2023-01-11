ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilmer County, GA

Cartersville Police Arrest Two Atlanta Women After High-Speed Chase

In October 2022, Cartersville Police Investigators arrested two Atlanta residents for their involvement in committing numerous Entering Auto crimes in Sam Smith Park and Pine Mountain Trail System. Weeks later, Cartersville Police Officers received continued reports of autos being broken into at the same parks. CPD Investigators determined an associate of the original perpetrators as the individual responsible for the continued break-ins.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
More Drug Arrests Made in Northwest Georgia

Three more people were arrested on drug trafficking charges adding to the number of significant drug arrests by the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force over the past few months. “These arrests are a result of cooperation between the community and law enforcement,” said Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher. “Neighbors see things that are suspicious and contact police.”
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
Four Georgia Residents Win Big In Mega Millions Lottery Drawing

Four lucky Georgia residents won big in Tuesday night's Mega Million Jackpot Drawing. According to WSB-TV, winners purchased their tickets from locations all across the state. Winning tickets worth $10,000 were purchased at a gas station in Norcross, a gas station in Alpharetta, a grocery store in Cordele, and "a convenience store in Murrayville."
GEORGIA STATE

