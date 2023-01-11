Read full article on original website
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police Arrest Two Atlanta Women After High-Speed Chase
In October 2022, Cartersville Police Investigators arrested two Atlanta residents for their involvement in committing numerous Entering Auto crimes in Sam Smith Park and Pine Mountain Trail System. Weeks later, Cartersville Police Officers received continued reports of autos being broken into at the same parks. CPD Investigators determined an associate of the original perpetrators as the individual responsible for the continued break-ins.
Dozen people, 5 gang members arrested after drug bust in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A drug bust in Floyd County has led to a dozen people facing charges, five of whom are known to be involved in gangs. Deputies say they conducted a drug bust at the home of one of the suspects, Ty’Jahun Cammack, earlier this week where they found a large amount of drugs.
Several children found living in conditions ‘unfit for human habitation,’ Floyd County police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Three people received child cruelty-related charges after three children were found in a home police say was unfit for human habitation. Floyd County police said officers received reports of children who were living in bad condition at a home on Chubb Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
GBI: Georgia man arrested in murder-for-hire scheme in attempt to kill former girlfriend
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against a former girlfriend. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Last year, the Cleveland Police Department in Georgia, began an investigation into Freddie Warthen, in regard to reports of him...
chattanoogacw.com
Video captures Chattanooga PD sergeant asleep on duty, I.A. investigation underway
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An Internal Affairs investigation is now underway after a Chattanooga Police sergeant was caught on video sleeping in his patrol vehicle while on duty. The viewer took the video on December 17th of last year. The 18-second video shows the sergeant with his head down and...
Fulton Co. teacher charged with 3 counts of child molestation in Cobb Co., jail records show
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Fulton County Schools teacher is facing charges in connection with a Cobb County sex abuse case involving a child, Cobb County jail records show. Charges against Holly McQueen include child molestation and enticing a child. 11Alive is reaching out to Cobb County police...
weisradio.com
More Drug Arrests Made in Northwest Georgia
Three more people were arrested on drug trafficking charges adding to the number of significant drug arrests by the Rome Floyd Metro Task Force over the past few months. “These arrests are a result of cooperation between the community and law enforcement,” said Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher. “Neighbors see things that are suspicious and contact police.”
'He loved his job' | Family heartbroken after Georgia DOT worker dies during storm cleanup in Walker County
GEORGIA, USA — A Georgia family is heartbroken after getting a phone call about the loss of father, son Sean Kornacki who was cleaning up damages from the storm in Walker County Friday. The 40-year-old man worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation as a maintenance department foreman for...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
iheart.com
Four Georgia Residents Win Big In Mega Millions Lottery Drawing
Four lucky Georgia residents won big in Tuesday night's Mega Million Jackpot Drawing. According to WSB-TV, winners purchased their tickets from locations all across the state. Winning tickets worth $10,000 were purchased at a gas station in Norcross, a gas station in Alpharetta, a grocery store in Cordele, and "a convenience store in Murrayville."
