Morganton, NC

qcnews.com

23-year-old son sought in father’s death at Troutman home

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old son is being sought for his father’s death in a Saturday homicide investigation in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign...
TROUTMAN, NC
WBTV

Stolen puppies returned home after burglary suspects crash in York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Several bulldog puppies were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte early Saturday morning, but were later returned home, deputies said. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects fled Charlotte, with law enforcement pursuing them into South Carolina. The suspects wrecked their vehicle...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County brings back Women’s Build

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus Women’s Build project is a community favorite, and it’s back. “The power of a group of women is unstoppable and with this force for good, Habitat Cabarrus has a goal of having one home each year that is built and paid for primarily by women,” wrote Bonnie Jones. “Join us today in putting God’s love into action and build homes, community, and hope.”
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Police Search For Missing Teen

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police are searching for 15-year-old Frecia Urias-Avelar. Gastonia Police do not believe she is in danger, but they are asking for the public’s help to identify the man pictured with her. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-866-6702.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after person surrenders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A SWAT situation that began in southeast Charlotte Friday morning has come to an end after the person surrendered, authorities said.. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team assisted officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning fire

A person and a family dog died while another person went to the hospital after an early-morning fire Friday in Salisbury. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is investigating. One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning …. A person and a family dog died while another person went to...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

SWAT Team called for barricaded person in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – SWAT team members have been deployed to a home in southeast Charlotte Friday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, members of the department’s SWAT team are assisting officers on Wheeler Drive for a barricaded person. This is off Rama Road and near Rama Road Elementary School.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Missing leopard forces zoo closure

The Dallas Zoo was closed Friday after a clouded leopard was reported missing. Zoo officials announced at about 10:15 a.m. that the zoo was closed “due to a serious situation,” WFAA reported. They also issued a “code blue” for a “non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat.”...
DALLAS, NC
WBTV

One dead, one injured in house fire on Duke Drive in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – One person died and another person was injured in a fire early Friday morning in Rowan County, authorities said. According to the fire marshal, the fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on Duke Drive, which is near Old Concord Road and Peeler Road in a neighborhood called Correll Park.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

