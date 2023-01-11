Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Could Be In Tough Spot If Saudi Arabia Buys WWE
Sami Zayn emerged as one of WWE’s highlighted talents over the past few months. His work with The Bloodline won his accolades from fans and critics all over. Now, WWE’s reported sale to Saudi Arabia could derail all of that. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer approached the...
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon’s Role In WWE Amidst Vince McMahon Return
Shane McMahon made his return to WWE television after a long hiatus during last year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about and it turned out to be highly controversial instead. He was more or less ousted from the company after that. That being said, McMahon still has a role in WWE, especially after his father Vince McMahon came back.
ringsidenews.com
Ring Rope Snaps Twice During Title Match At NXT New Year’s Evil
Grayson Waller played mind games with Bron Breakker in the buildup to their NXT Championship match at New Year’s Evil. Tonight, the two finally collided but controversy soon followed. Bron Breakker put his NXT Championship on the line against Grayson Waller tonight during NXT: New Year’s Evil. At one...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Announcer Reveals They Have Left WWE
WWE is seeing a lot of changes, both internally and on television. Those changes will continue as the company is now out an announcer. Vince McMahon’s return to WWE sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world. This departure from the company might be interesting timing to coincide with McMahon’s return, but it wouldn’t surprise a lot of people within WWE if cuts are on the horizon.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Triple H’s WWE Status Following Stephanie McMahon’s Resignation
*** UPDATE – WWE has reportedly been sold to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund with plans to take the company private – read more at this link ***. The latest twist in the Vince McMahon WWE return saga was announced today (January 10), when it was announced that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from her position as co-CEO of WWE.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Signs Deal With Former NJPW Star
As Triple H took the reins of WWE creative last year, it seems he has set his eyes on Japanese talent. After onboarding prominent NJPW talent Dragon Lee, it looks like WWE has added another NJPW star to the mix. According to a report by PW Insider, former NJPW Star...
ringsidenews.com
MJF Called Out For Trying To Pick Up A Fan In Parking Lot After AEW Dynamite
MJF apparently has the entire world on its feet. His boosted arrogance and heated social exchanges are often the talk around the wrestling world. Recently, he was called out for trying to pick up a girl right after AEW Dynamite. MJF’s road to become AEW World Champion culminated at AEW...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Was 100% Hurt After Her WWE Release
Mandy Rose climbed to the top of the WWE NXT mountain, only to take an unexpected fall back to the ground. The former Golden Goddess was fired from the company in December 2022. Rose recently revealed that she was indeed hurt by that after doing so much to elevate young talent and the developmental territory itself.
ringsidenews.com
Andrade El Idolo Posts Strange Goodbye Message
Andrade El Idolo is one of the brightest talents in AEW that is missing from action, and that’s been the case for quite a while now. El Idolo was reportedly thought to be on his way out of the company, and he has further ignited the fuel by posting a cryptic message.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Acknowledges Fan’s Fear That WWE Will Release Him Again
Bray Wyatt is definitely a big attraction for WWE today. His resurgence has the WWE Universe excited in a big way. However, with the recent change in management, a fan’s fears that Wyatt’s days in the company are numbered reached his ears. The Eater of Worlds was one...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Warned Against Removing Triple H From Creative Power
Triple H took over WWE’s creative direction when his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, stepped down due to a hush money scandal. Now, it seems that there are a lot of reports and rumors going around about the Chairman of the Board, including a narrative that Triple H might be out the door along with his wife, Stephanie McMahon, after Vince McMahon took over once again.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Says Transition From WWE To Her Premium Content Service Has ‘Been Awesome’
Mandy Rose had a career-defining run in NXT as the brand’s Women’s Champion, where she was the champion for 413 days before dropping it to Roxanne Perez. Rose was then subsequently fired by WWE under controversial circumstances, drawing the ire of many fans. That being said, Rose is quite happy after her WWE release. In fact, Rose believes her transition from WWE to FanTime has been awesome.
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Would Have A ‘Conversation’ With WWE About Taking Down Her Premium Content Site
Mandy Rose was one of the top attractions in WWE’s developmental territory, NXT. However, she was unexpectedly let go from the company for releasing explicit content on her website. Mandy has recently opened up about if a possible return to WWE is on the table. After serving as a...
ringsidenews.com
What Happened To Jon Moxley After AEW Dynamite Match
Jon Moxley is one of the top stars in AEW. The Death Rider never fails to give his one hundred percent, whether he’s in the ring or on the microphone, against opponents on AEW television. Jox Moxley squared off against Adam Page on the latest edition of Wednesday Night...
ringsidenews.com
Andrade El Idolo Plans To Tell His Whole Story After Dropping Cryptic Goodbye Message
Andrade El Idolo debuted in AEW in 2021 following an uninspired run on the WWE main roster. Unfortunately, his run in AEW turned out to be a disappointment following a lot of questionable booking decisions. He has been absent from AEW television due to injury and just recently dropped a cryptic goodbye message. Now it seems Idolo plans to tell his whole story very soon.
ringsidenews.com
The Acclaimed Drags Vince McMahon’s WWE Return In During Promo
Vince McMahon ruthlessly maneuvered his way back to WWE, and that didn’t sit well with fans and talent alike. The billionaire reinstated himself and close aides to the Board of Directors in a huge power move. The biggest trash talkers in AEW made a satirical reference to rival WWE and its co-founder Vince McMahon’s move to return himself to the company’s Board of Directors.
ringsidenews.com
Bam Bam Bigelow Dragged Over His Lack Of Talent
Bam Bam Bigelow was one of the bigger stars during the 80s and 90s, especially in WWE, which was known as the WWF back then. He was a huge man and many fans were always in awe of his size and stature. That being said, it seems Beglow was dragged for his lack of talent recently.
ringsidenews.com
WWE NXT Superstar Seemingly Comments On Saudi Arabia Buying The Company
Vince McMahon is back in WWE, but he might only be around long enough to sell his company to the highest bidder. A new report is out that says Saudi Arabia is looking to purchase the company and make it private once again. Naturally, this got a lot of attention.
ringsidenews.com
Ex-WWE Superstar Called Out For Trying To Get Talent Fired
WWE Superstars have a great job, because of all the perks involved. Nothing lasts forever, and it’s always possible to lose your job, especially in WWE. That being said, one former Superstar apparently made it his mission to get other guys bumped off the roster. Hardcore Holly largely made...
