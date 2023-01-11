Read full article on original website
Related
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Hudson At The ‘Golden Globe Awards’
Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Finds Its Directors
To make its grand Disney+ introduction, Marvel Studios presented fans with a truly captivating miniseries: "WandaVision." As the title implies, it focuses on Wanda "Scarlet Witch" Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they enjoy a quiet, sitcom-esque life together in the town of Westview, New Jersey. However, as the program goes on, their perfect little world is pulled apart by internal and external forces. Among the most powerful of them is the centuries-old witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), who uses her magic to shatter Wanda's illusion of a perfect life with her android husband.
Why Thanos From The MCU Actually Had A Point
Marvel's uber-baddie, Thanos, has done some pretty terrible things in both the MCU and comics over the years. But when it comes to Josh Brolin's version of the Mad Titan, and his infamous snap at the end of "Avengers: Infinity War," is it possible that the big purple guy actually had a point?
Helen Mirren Recalls The Fascinating Train Ride That Swayed Her Decision To Join 1923
There isn't much denying that the "Yellowstone" franchise has given us many strong female characters. These stories take place in the American West, after all, and as Elsa (Isabel May) reminds us several times throughout "1883," nobody of any gender is going to survive if they aren't a certain amount of tough. And as we've all learned by now, Dutton women continue to be tough well into the 21st century.
Whatever Happened To Crazy Caroline From That '70s Show?
"That '70s Show" followed the trials and tribulations of what it's like to come of age in a small, do-nothing town in the middle of Wisconsin. The main cast of friends went through various ups and downs, figuring out what they wanted to achieve in life while becoming romantically entangled with one another and other kids around. Of course, the main romantic pairings on the show consisted of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) as well as Jackie (Mila Kunis) and Kelso (Ashton Kutcher).
This Look At Miles Teller As Nova Has Our Imaginations Running Wild
One of the biggest Marvel Comics superheroes yet to make the leap from the page to the screen is Nova, aka Richard Rider (although other characters have used the moniker as well), a human being who becomes a member of the intergalactic security force known as the Nova Corps after one of its dying members, Rhomann Dey, bestows his suit and the superhuman powers of the Nova Force upon him.
See How The Adam Project's Walker Scobell Makes The Perfect Ben 10 In This Fan Art
In the mid-2000s, Man of Action Entertainment came to Cartoon Network with a concept that would go on to become one of the channel's 25 best shows of all time: "Ben 10." The series, which launched in 2005, follows a kid named Ben Tennyson (voiced by Tara Strong), who comes into possession of a mysterious artifact known as the Omnitrix. With it, he can transform into a variety of alien creatures, eventually doing so against a wide array of enemies. Thankfully, the lifeforms in the Omnitrix ensure he's prepared to take on any foe no matter their strengths.
The Big Bang Theory's Melissa Rauch Says The Oddest Body-Shaming Incident Cost Her An Acting Gig
For fans of "The Big Bang Theory," Melissa Rauch is easily one of the most recognizable outside of the main cast of friends. This is on account of Rauch's character, Bernadette Rostenkowski, having quite a distinctive voice and demeanor. With a soft and high-pitched voice, Bernadette usually appears to be sweet and caring, which she is, though she sometimes manages to hide the fire and explosive anger that tends to manifest when she is frustrated.
Maude Apatow to Make Her Off-Broadway Debut in ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
Maude Apatow is taking her talents from the small screen to Off-Broadway. The Euphoria actress will be making her New York stage debut in Michael Mayer’s Little Shop of Horrors revival. She will be appearing in the production from Feb. 7 to April 2 as Audrey, taking over the role from Tony Away winner Lena Hall. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Last of Us' Star Bella Ramsey Comes Out as Gender FluidPedro Pascal, 'The Last of Us' Creators on Navigating Fan Expectations for Video Game AdaptationWarner Bros. Discovery to Launch 'Warner Pass' With Content From HBO and Other Networks on...
Devotion Actor Glen Powell Had A Rough Time Bringing The Film Together
Glen Powell is an actor who has put in the time and work necessary to earn his place as a performer in the competitive entertainment industry. Like many actors, Powell began his career with bit parts in smaller films and gradually worked his way up to landing bigger, higher-profile roles over the years.
James Gunn Shoots Down The Skinny Superman Rumor
James Gunn is back to shooting down more rumors spreading about the upcoming slate of DC films. Ever since Gunn, along with producer Peter Safran, took over the role of overseeing DC Studios, he has been fielding questions left and right about what's to come from eager and excited fans. While Gunn does intend on unveiling the initial part of his plan for the first round of movies made under his watch, he hasn't stated anything yet.
Tulsa King's Dana Delany Had To Overcome A Lifelong Fear Of Horses For Her Role As Margaret
The character of Margaret Devereaux (Dana Delany) on "Tulsa King" is a natural with horses, which is why it's so surprising that Delany has actually always hated horseback riding. What's doubly surprising is the fact that, despite her aversion to horses, Delany has been in a Western before. In 1993 she played the role of Josephine Marcus in the George P. Cosmatos film "Tombstone" alongside Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer, and Sam Elliott. In 2019, when @EMTJen15 tweeted at Delany to ask if she had to learn how to ride side-saddle for "Tombstone," Delany responded saying that she had a stunt double for those scenes because she's "not a very good rider."
The Ending Of The Glory Season 1, Part 1 Explained
Korean movies and television seem to be in a golden age, which is likely unsurprising to most viewers since there has been a substantial influx of South Korean content in recent years. Much of this movement was fueled by "Squid Game," which became the most-viewed Netflix series to date, the twisted tone-hopping cultural behemoth earning the equivalent of 128,000 years of streaming in its first month. Now, Netflix's latest K-drama, entitled "The Glory" hopes to find some similar modicum of success.
Here's Where You Can Stream Chasing Evel: The Robbie Knievel Story
On January 13, 2023, news broke of the death of Robbie Knievel, son of iconic stunt performer Robert "Evel" Knievel (via TMZ). Robbie began emulating his dad from a young age, performing his own stunts at four years old, and even appearing in a big time show Evel Knievel put together at Madison Square Garden just four years later. From then on, Robbie effectively remained a career stunt performer.
M3GAN's Allison Williams Is Still Impacted By The Ring (Like Every Other Millennial)
Whether she set out to or not, Allison Williams has managed to become a significant actress in the horror genre. That's mainly on the strength of two films: "Get Out" and "M3GAN," both of which are already new classics among fans and within pop culture in general. With "M3GAN," Williams finds herself in opposition to a killer android doll who develops an unhealthy attachment with her newly orphaned niece Cady (Violet McGraw), but all you really need to know is that the Model 3 Generative Android is a killing and dancing machine that many are enthusiastically welcoming into the pantheon of iconic horror antagonists.
Patrick Swayze Ended His Career With A Flop Instead Of A Bang
Patrick Swayze literally rolled his way onto the Hollywood scene in the much-maligned "Skatetown U.S.A." in 1979. However, the actor's appearance in 1983's "The Outsiders" solidified his membership as the eldest constituent of The Brat Pack, which featured up-and-coming actors like Anthony Michael Hall, Molly Ringwald, Tom Cruise, and Robert Downey Jr. (per IMDb). Swayze and the group's popularity soared in the '80s. In addition to being part of a pack of performers who arguably brought about a cinema renaissance for teenage angst and coming-of-age movies, Swayze soon blazed his own trail thanks to the role of Johnny in "Dirty Dancing."
M3GAN's Allison Williams Assures Us That The Robotic Nightmare Isn't Realistic... Yet
When James Cameron announced that "Avatar: The Way of Water" would need to be one of the highest-grossing films of all time to break even, Cameron acolytes and industry buffs alike kept a watchful eye on the box office. Now sitting pretty at the number seven spot, "The Way of Water" is on pace to join the $2 billion club.
Yellowstone's Infamous Cowboy Camp Took Its Toll On 1923's Cast Members
"Yellowstone" has become one of the most popular franchises in the world, proving that there's still a market for modern Westerns. What began as a contemporary series set in the modern day about a family trying to hold onto their ranch quickly spun off into various sub-stories about that same family. From "Yellowstone" came "1883," and now, Paramount+ has gifted us with "1923," following a whole new generation of Duttons as they face a myriad of threats.
Vikings: Valhalla's Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, And Leo Suter Discuss Their Season 2 Character Arcs - Exclusive Interview
In a show like "Vikings: Valhalla," the characters are constantly changing and adapting to the ever-shifting circumstances of their time period. Vikings were always on the move, and Season 2 of "Vikings: Valhalla" is honing in on that facet of history. The trials of the time period aren't lost on the cast, who are very happy that they have modern amenities, like heat and air conditioning. So, while filming isn't always a walk in the park, it's easy to see how good you have it when you embody characters who lived 1,000 years ago.
Why You Can't Stream Spongebob Squarepants' 'Mid-Life Crustacean' Episode On Paramount+
"Spongebob Squarepants" fans may find something missing when searching through the available episodes on Pararmount+. A 2003 episode from Season 3 of the popular animated show has been removed from the streamer. The episode in question is called "Mid-Life Crustacean," and it follows Mr. Krabs dealing with a mid-life crisis. He turns to Patrick and Spongebob for a night out on the town to help make him feel young again, and some of their antics are what led to the episode being pulled.
Looper
16K+
Followers
59K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0