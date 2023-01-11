Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s’ Angela Bassett cracks the Oscar top 5 as a ‘Women Talking’ hopeful falls out
A new year means a new face in the projected Best Supporting Actress Oscar lineup. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett has entered the top five in fifth place. The former nominee bumped out Claire Foy, who has slid from third place to sixth in the past three weeks after getting blanked by the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. It’s a far cry from earlier in the season when Foy and co-star Jessie Buckley were 1-2 in the standings. Now, only Buckley, who made Critics Choice, remains in the top five, in second place behind Kerry Condon (“The Banshees...
Golden Globes 2023: Complete winners list
The Golden Globe Awards returned in 2023 after it was canceled last year due to the HFPA having no Black members. Here's a complete winners list, including Austin Butler, Steven Spielberg and Jennifer Coolidge.
NME
Angela Bassett becomes first actor to win a major award for a Marvel movie at Golden Globes 2023
Angela Bassett has become the first actor to win a major award for a Marvel movie at the Golden Globes 2023. The annual awards ceremony is taking place tonight (January 10) in Los Angeles, where Eddie Murphy will be honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award. Bassett won...
Angela Bassett Makes History As 1st MCU Star To Win Golden Globe Award: See Photo Of Win & Red Carpet Look
Angela’s appearance at the Globes comes after she received a nomination for an award during the event in the Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category. The nomination was for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which made quite a lasting impression in the industry. She ended up winning the honor and making history as the first MCU star to be nominated and win.
ETOnline.com
Zendaya Reacts to Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama Series for 'Euphoria'
Zendaya can finally add a Golden Globe statuette to her name!. The two-time Emmy winner earned her first Golden Globe on Tuesday for her lead role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria, taking home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama. The 26-year-old actress beat out...
2023 Oscars guild awards scorecard: ‘Elvis’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ are 9 for 10
On January 9, we heard from the first three guilds — art directors, cinematographers and sound editors — with their nominees for the best of the year in their respective fields. On Jan. 10, it was the turn of the casting directors and sound mixers to weigh in with their choices. The actors, directors, and makeup artists & hairstylists were heard from on Jan. 11. And the costume designers and producers piped in just as Oscar nominations voting kicks off on Jan. 12. Two films reaped bids from nine of these 10 precursor prizes: “The Batman,” “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” The...
Waiting Fans Left Furious After Prince Harry Filmed 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' 24 Hours Earlier Than Expected
Prince Harry came under fire from furious fans this week after he failed to appear in person for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com has learned.The fiery incident took place late Tuesday night when Colbert informed his live studio audience the Duke of Sussex had filmed his interview one day earlier and would therefore not be making an appearance.According to Colbert, Prince Harry chose to film his interview one day earlier because of “security reasons.” The program, which usually runs for two hours, then came to an end after only one hour.A number of disgruntled audience...
Golden Globes: ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Best Motion Picture Drama – Complete Winners List
Universal’s The Fabelmans took Best Motion Picture Drama and Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin won for Musical or Comedy at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out tonight at the Beverly Hilton. See the full list of winners and wins by film, program, distributor and network below. RELATED: Golden Globes 2023: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Steven Spielberg earlier won Best Director for The Fabelmans — his third career Globe among 20 nominations — and Banshees of Inisherin‘s writer-helmer Martin McDonagh took Best Screenplay to go with Colin Farrell’s Best Actor win, giving that film a leading three trophies on the...
Golden Globes: Disney Dominates With Nine Wins Across Film, TV
The 2023 Golden Globes were a boon for Disney’s movie and TV empire. Universal wasn’t far behind on the film side, and Warner Bros. Discovery had a solid showing as well. Disney dominated Tuesday night’s award ceremony with nine wins across the movie and TV categories, including four on the film side. Three of those went to Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, including a best picture win for a musical/comedy. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy References Oscars Slap, and More'Abbott Elementary' Wins Best Comedy Series at the Golden...
Golden Globes: Cate Blanchett Joins Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman, Jane Fonda as Most Awarded Best Drama Actress
With her best actress in a drama category win for her role in Tár, Cate Blanchett broke a record on Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globes. She joined Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman and Jane Fonda as the most awarded actress in the category with three wins. Blanchett has won twice before in the category, once in 1999 for Elizabeth and once for Blue Jasmine in 2014. She also won in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category in 2008 for I’m Not There. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom...
Letitia Wright Says She Thinks Black Panther 3 is 'Already in the Works'
The Wakanda Forever star teased the next film in the Marvel franchise during while on the red carpet of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards After returning to Wakanda last year, Black Panther fans might be heading back! Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright revealed on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet in an interview with Variety that she "thinks" a third Black Panther film is already being worked on — and is "manifesting" it in her own ways. "I think it's already in the works," Wright, who will present at...
Will Smith, "Black Panther" and Zendaya among NAACP Image Awards nominees
Will Smith, who is receiving praise for his role in the film "Emancipation," is among this year's NAACP Image Awards nominees. The film — which earned Smith a nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture — is Smith's first major project since he slapped Chris Rock on stage during the Academy Awards ceremony in March after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
2023 Golden Globe Nominations: ‘Avatar,’ ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘Elvis,’ and More
The Golden Globes officially make their return to broadcast TV on January 10 after scrapping its 2022 telecast while the Hollywood Foreign Press Association made internal reforms. Awards trackers and pundits seem ready to forgive and forget now that the HFPA has diversified its membership, as there’s been much buzz over what this morning’s nominees, announced live on NBC’s “Today” show, will look like. The upcoming Golden Globes also marks new supporting actor and actress categories in television categories. See below for the full list of nominees. NBC will be televising the 2023 Golden Globes awards show as part of a one-year...
How Angela Bassett Got Glammed for Her Historic Golden Globes Win
“The late Toni Morrison said that your life is already a miracle of chance, just waiting for you to order its destiny,” Angela Bassett told the audience last night as she made Golden Globes history winning best supporting actress performance in a motion picture for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The first actor to be nominated in an acting category for a Marvel film, winning the Globe felt doubly historic. Lighting up the stage in floor-length silver sequins, Bassett referenced standing there nearly 30 years earlier holding the Best Actress award for What’s Love Got to Do With It. Bassett noted that patience and a true sense of self were essential for manifesting that destiny. “It’s not easy because the path is circuitous, and it has many unexpected detours,” she said. Just hours before making history, she’d been getting ready with her longtime beauty team, who’ve spent decades by her side.
Golden Globes Return to TV; `The Fabelmans,' Spielberg Among Major Winners
The Golden Globe Awards returned to the airwaves following last year's scandal, "The Fabelmans" -- Steven Spielberg's largely autobiographical movie about a young boy who dreams of becoming a filmmaker -- captured the Best Motion Picture, Drama award, while Spielberg himself won as best director .
Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, 'Glass Onion' snubbed in 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations
Oscar hopefuls Olivia Colman and Jennifer Lawrence were shut out when the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its 2023 nominations on Wednesday.
SHOOT Online
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Elvis," "Tár," "The Whale" Among Producers Guild Award Nominees
TV drama series nods go to "Andor," "Better Call Saul," "Ozark," "Severance" and "The White Lotus" The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced nominations in the Motion Pictures and Television categories for the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards to be held on Saturday, February 25, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The biggest award of the night, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, has historically been considered a strong prognosticator for the Best Picture Oscar each year.
CBS News
Eddie Murphy to be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at Golden Globes
"Eddie Murphy will be honored with this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January. Murphy, who has previously won a Golden Globe, is also a six-time nominee. "We're honored to present this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed...
2023 Golden Globes: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and 5 big winners of the night
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just came up big at the 2023 Golden Globes by giving the Marvel Cinematic Universe its first major acting award, thanks to Angela Bassett’s performance as Queen Ramonda. But it isn’t just the MCU blockbuster film that brought a close to the MCU’s Phase 4 slate of projects. We take a […] The post 2023 Golden Globes: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and 5 big winners of the night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
News Channel Nebraska
Julia Roberts has discovered she's not actually a Roberts
We are learning even more about the heritage of Julia Roberts. Not long ago, the internet was all abuzz about the fact that civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. had paid the hospital bill for her birth. Now comes news that there was a big secret in the "Ticket...
