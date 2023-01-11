88-year-old woman is found dead in auto accident
An elderly woman was discovered dead after an automobile accident in Anniston Tuesday, officials say.
Officers responded to the intersection of General Gerald Watson Way and Veterans Memorial Parkway around 2 p.m. Tuesday in response to a two-vehicle crash, a press release from the Anniston Police Department stated. Upon their arrival, officers discovered a woman, 88, had died, but the press release did not specify whether she had died due to the collision or for some other reason.
