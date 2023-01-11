Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
weareiowa.com
Silkowitz makes history as first ISU player drafted in NWSL
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — An Iowa state soccer player made history Thursday night by becoming the first in program history to be selected in the NWSL draft. Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz was selected in the second round by the Kansas City Current. “As good of a soccer player as she has...
weareiowa.com
Cyclones remain undefeated in Big 12 play
Iowa State rolled past Texas Tech last night to remain undefeated in Big 12 play. Senior guard Gabe Kalscheur led the way with 25 points.
weareiowa.com
2023 Home & Remodeling Show THIS WEEKEND at the Iowa State Fairgrounds | Paid Content
Paid Content | The 2023 Home & Remodeling Show presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Des Moines is THIS WEEKEND, January 13-15th, at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Jacobson Building. Parking and Admission are FREE! Dan Knoup, Executive Director of the HBA and Jeff Ellis, President of First Call & President of the HBA discuss the variety of venders that you can visit to help you prepare for your next project. We also learn about "The House That She Built" organization that will be at the show building panels that will be used in a future project here in the Des Moines area. Show times are Friday 12p-5p, Saturday 9a-6p and Sunday 10-4p. Get complete information, including a digital guide, by visiting www.DSMHBA.com.
weareiowa.com
Immigrant student challenges coach to spend a day in his shoes, learn about day-to-day challenges
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s hard to understand what a person’s going through until you can take the time to just see their perspective. That’s what one student at North High School in Des Moines told his soccer coach. “I just play soccer and go to...
weareiowa.com
Winter Experiences at the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content
Paid Content | Jay Tetzloff, Chief Animal Officer at the Blank Park Zoo, talks about exploring the zoo, even in the winter! Jay is broadcasting from the tortoise & penguin building...where you can see those animals year round! Jay also describes a route that you can take to see all the indoor areas of the zoo as part of your Winter Zoo Experience. We learn about some of the animals that LOVE the colder weather...tigers, macaques & lions enjoy the snow! It is also time to sign up for the Spring & Summer Safari Camps at the zoo for the kids! www.blankparkzoo.com.
weareiowa.com
1 dead after car crashes into Iowa DOT road maintenance vehicle, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. One person is dead following a crash on Interstate 235 Thursday afternoon, according to Des Moines police. Patrol officers and Des Moines...
weareiowa.com
Ankeny man sentenced to 5 years probation in 4-year-old daughter's shooting death
A judge sentenced Akeem Holmes Thursday. He pleaded guilty back in October to involuntary manslaughter and neglect.
