Ames, IA

Silkowitz makes history as first ISU player drafted in NWSL

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania — An Iowa state soccer player made history Thursday night by becoming the first in program history to be selected in the NWSL draft. Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz was selected in the second round by the Kansas City Current. “As good of a soccer player as she has...
AMES, IA
2023 Home & Remodeling Show THIS WEEKEND at the Iowa State Fairgrounds | Paid Content

Paid Content | The 2023 Home & Remodeling Show presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Des Moines is THIS WEEKEND, January 13-15th, at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Jacobson Building. Parking and Admission are FREE! Dan Knoup, Executive Director of the HBA and Jeff Ellis, President of First Call & President of the HBA discuss the variety of venders that you can visit to help you prepare for your next project. We also learn about "The House That She Built" organization that will be at the show building panels that will be used in a future project here in the Des Moines area. Show times are Friday 12p-5p, Saturday 9a-6p and Sunday 10-4p. Get complete information, including a digital guide, by visiting www.DSMHBA.com.
DES MOINES, IA
Winter Experiences at the Blank Park Zoo | Paid Content

Paid Content | Jay Tetzloff, Chief Animal Officer at the Blank Park Zoo, talks about exploring the zoo, even in the winter! Jay is broadcasting from the tortoise & penguin building...where you can see those animals year round! Jay also describes a route that you can take to see all the indoor areas of the zoo as part of your Winter Zoo Experience. We learn about some of the animals that LOVE the colder weather...tigers, macaques & lions enjoy the snow! It is also time to sign up for the Spring & Summer Safari Camps at the zoo for the kids! www.blankparkzoo.com.
DES MOINES, IA

