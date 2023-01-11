Texans coaching rumors: Latest news on Houston's search for a head coach, including Jonathan Gannon and DeMeco Ryans

Read full article on original website
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Houston Chronicle
Astros' Dusty Baker delivers advice to Rockets coach Stephen Silas
The Houston Rockets continue to cling to the bottom of the Western Conference cellar as we pass through the midway mark of the 2022-23 season. But on Wednesday, Rockets coach Stephen Silas received some advice from a figure on the other end of Houston's sports spectrum. Astros manager Dusty Baker...
Raiders Reportedly Reach Decision On Derek Carr's Future With Team
Derek Carr appears to have played his last snap with the Raiders. This Thursday, several weeks after benching him in favor of Jarrett Stidham, the Las Vegas franchise has reportedly begun the process of evaluating Carr's trade market. Carr's current contract includes a no-trade clause, ...
Texans Owner Getting Crushed For Comment About Head Coaching Candidates
Texans owner Cal McNair made a head-scratching comment while on SportsRadio 610 this Friday afternoon. McNair was asked what he'd say to a candidate who has questions about the Texans' recent instability. The franchise has fired two head coaches in the past two years. Let's just ...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Sporting News
Chris Beard replacements at Texas? Austin's power to attract a 'big name' college coach may be overstated
So you say the University of Texas is looking for a big name to hire as its next men’s basketball coach. OK, here are some big names that might be available: Beto O’Rourke (lost another Texas election); J.J. Watt (recently retired after a dozen years in the NFL); Idris Elba (looking obvious he won’t be the next James Bond) or Gregg Berhalter (currently not under contract with U.S. Soccer).
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Sporting News
Why do the Jaguars say Duval? How Jacksonville fans' chant started and what it means
The Jaguars are back in the playoffs. For the first time since 2017, Jacksonville will host a postseason game, as TIAA Bank Field is set to welcome the Chargers in the AFC divisional round Saturday night under the bright lights of prime time. With the Jaguars back in the spotlight,...
Sporting News
How does Kevin Durant's injury impact Ben Simmons? Nets need more offense with MVP candidate sidelined
Back in late December, when the Nets were running off what ended up being a 12-game winning streak, ESPN's Nick Friedell made an appearance on "The Ryen Russillo Podcast." During that conversation, Friedell, who knows Brooklyn as well as any NBA reporter, discussed how Ben Simmons has been able to fly under the radar.
Fox 59
Texans’ McNair Jokes About ‘One-and-Done’ Coaches Amid Coaching Search
The Houston owner made a joke on local sports talk radio regarding the team’s open coaching position. After firing David Culley and Lovie Smith in back-to-back seasons after each only coached one year for the franchise, Texans owner Cal McNair cracked a joke on Houston sports radio on Friday related to the team’s coaching search.
Todd Bowles gives latest injury updates for wild-card game vs. Cowboys
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are as healthy as they’ve been all season heading into Monday night’s wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys, but they’re still dealing with some question marks in the injury department. While most of the players on this week’s injury report were able...
Sporting News
Why did the Eagles fire Doug Pederson? How Philadelphia departure led to head coaching job with Jaguars
The Jaguars had made the playoffs once in the 14 seasons prior to the 2022 NFL campaign. They're back in the postseason under first-year head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson helped lead Jacksonville to its first AFC South title since 2017 and the fourth division championship in franchise history. The Jaguars...
Sporting News
Kentucky's John Calipari grabs ESPN reporter Holly Rowe by the shoulders during uncomfortable interview
John Calipari and Kentucky basketball scored a huge win on Saturday, upending No. 5 Tennessee on the road 63-56, ending a two-game skid for the Wildcats. The outcome of the SEC quickly became secondary news, however, after Calipari was part of an awkward and uncomfortable halftime interview with ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe.
Sporting News
What time are NFL playoff games today? TV schedule, channels for Saturday's wild-card doubleheader
A Saturday chockfull of NFL action kicks off the 2023 NFL playoffs. A pair of intriguing matchups will lead off this year's tournament for the Lombardi Trophy, as the Seahawks travel to California to take on the 49ers, while two of the AFC's young gunslingers face off to cap off the doubleheader.
Texans, NFL fast-tracking new uniform process
The Texans have gone beyond the exploratory phase for potential new looks for their uniforms, which involves seeking opinions on colors, jersey and helmet design.
Texans Have 'No Loyalty' After Lovie Smith Firing, Says Falcons Ex Coach
Atlanta Falcons coach Mike Smith led the team from 2008-14. But now he has something to say about the Houston Texans and their recent coaching decisions.
Texans interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon for head coach
This is the second time the Texans have interviewed Gannon for a head coach opening. They interviewed him for the same role last year before promoting then-defensive coordinator Lovie Smith, who was fired Sunday after one season as head coach.
Tracking the Astros' Wild Day of Avoiding Arbitration With Number of Stars
The Houston Astros were able to avoid arbitration with some of their biggest and brightest stars on Friday.
Texans to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero
The Houston Texans can go offense or defense in their coaching search. According to Jon Heath of the Broncos Wire, the Texans have their eye on Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV reports Houston will interview Evero on Tuesday. Evero, 42, has a blend of different...
Raptors End Pivotal Homestand With Split Following Loss to Hawks
The Toronto Raptors were unable to stop Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, dropping the final game of their six-game homestand to the Atlanta Hawks
