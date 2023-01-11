Read full article on original website
golaurens.com
City of Clinton revises garbage collection schedule for MLK, Jr. holiday
The City of Clinton Department of Public Works Sanitation Division will revise the garbage collection schedule for the week of January 15, 2023 due to observation of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday on Monday, January 16, 2023. City offices will be closed and no residential garbage will be collected...
PC’s celebration of MLK Jr. Day ‘Starts With Me’
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s dream of creating "the beloved community" drives Presbyterian College's celebration this year to honor King's incredible legacy. Following this year's national theme – "It Starts With Me: Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems" – the PC community of students, faculty, and staff worked together to develop an entire day of events for the Jan. 16 holiday.
Clinton City Council designates funding for new outdoor pool at YMCA
The City of Clinton is putting the reserved tag on $1.6 million it expects to receive from the federal government to possibly construct a swimming pool, slide, splash pad and bathhouse at the Clinton YMCA property on South Broad Street. City Council took the action Monday night at a wide-ranging...
Willard Dorsh DuBose - Waterloo
Mr. Willard Dorsh DuBose was born October 13, 1965 to James and Thyerria Allen DuBose in Meadville, Mississippi. He was a member of Waterloo Baptist Church in Waterloo, South Carolina. Mr. DuBose entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, South...
Roy Lee Rogers - Laurens
Mr. Roy Lee Rogers, age 92, of 109 Riddle Street, Laurens, South Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home. He is survived by one daughter Cherie Lucy Rogers Samuel of Houston, Texas ( Anthony) , and one son Gregory Leon Rogers of Greenville , South Carolina; and five grandchildren Tx, Ga, and SC.
Vivian Nelson Coats - Laurens
Vivian Nelson Coats, age 81, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at her home. She was born August 9, 1941 in Clinton, SC and was a daughter of the late Lawrence Addison Nelson, Sr. and Amanda Cleo Bailey Nelson. Mrs. Coats was the Church Secretary at Bellview Baptist Church for many years and was a lifelong member of Bellview Baptist Church. She was a servant to her church and community, and was a great wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Marvin G. Gault, Jr. - Clinton
Marvin G. Gault, Jr., age 97, widower of Betty Jane Carter Gault, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community. He was born September 3, 1925 in Greenville, SC and was a son of the late Marvin G. Gault, Sr. and the late Virginia Folk Gault. Mr. Gault was a graduate of Presbyterian College and attended Clemson University, before being drafted . He was a US Army Veteran; having served in WWII. He was retired from Clinton Mills and was a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church.
Melvin Washington Bryant, Jr. - Clinton
Melvin Washington Bryant, Jr., age 76, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2023 at the Upstate Community Hospice House. He was born May 8, 1946 in Spartanburg, SC and was a son of the late Melvin Washington Bryant, Sr. and Nettie Louise Orr Bryant. Mr. Bryant is survived by his brother,...
Arrest Report for January 13
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Lourdes Gamez Ramos – Gray Court. -Driving without a license -...
SLED investigating inmate death at Laurens County Detention Center
An inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center was found dead in his cell around 7:40am on Thursday morning. While routinely monitoring, Laurens County Detention Center staff discovered an inmate to be unconscious and later declared deceased in his cell. According to the LCSO, the individual did have existing health conditions.
Kay Gibson - Whitmire
Kay Gibson, age 79, of Whitmire, SC, wife of Ed Gibson, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at her home. She was born November 25, 1943 in Joanna, SC and was the daughter of the late Grover Lee Farmer and the late Ruby Ethyleen McSwain Farmer. In addition to her...
LCSO searching for information on whereabouts of wanted Clinton man
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of Travis Lynn Mize of Clinton, in reference to Criminal Sexual Conduct-related charges. According to the LCSO, Mize is possibly driving a 2008 burgundy Chevrolet Colorado with no front bumper. If you have any information related to the...
