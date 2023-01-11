Effective: 2023-01-14 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 13:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fresno FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 5 PM PST this afternoon for a portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno and Tulare. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

FRESNO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO