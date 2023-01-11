Montgomery Co. launches task force to address behavioral health

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County commissioners have announced a task force to address behavioral health.

This task force will include healthcare providers, leaders, and community partners to address what they are calling a growing need in our area.

A 2022 Community Health Survey by Public Health-Dayton and Montgomery County shows that in the past year, the percentage of people who have had serious thoughts of suicide has been increasing among all age groups.

The Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association also reports an 8.6 percent increase in substance abuse.

“We have seen a significant increase in emergency department visits from individuals in our community who are suffering from behavioral health challenges, so we know that we need to start doing something different, to address everyone’s needs with equity in mind, " Sarah Hackenbracht, president and chief executive officer of GDAHA said.

Commissioners said they will meet with the task force monthly so they can better understand their challenges and learn where resources should go.

