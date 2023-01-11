ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, TN

murfreesborovoice.com

Murfreesboro Murder Suspect in the Death of a 22-Year-Old due in Court on March 17, 2023

(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS has more news on the murder of a young man that occurred in Murfreesboro a little over 26-months ago. Looking back to the initial call to dispatch, Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on North Tennessee Boulevard at Stonewall Boulevard on October 24, 2020. At the intersection, responding officers located the body of 22-year-old Blake Bolton.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Security officer killed in Williamson County crash Tuesday morning

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who died in an early morning car crash on Tuesday was a security officer at a Midstate facility services company. The driver of a SUV hit the driver of a minivan who was later identified at 61-year-old Kevin Cunningham, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) preliminary report. Cunningham died from injuries sustained during the accident.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

UPDATE: Rutherford County Woman Killed in Saturday January 7th Auto Accident

A serious accident that unfolded in Antioch took the life of a Rutherford County resident this past Saturday. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez of LaVergne was the driver of a Nissan Altima that was involved in the two-car crash at 3300 Murfreesboro Pike just before 7:15 Saturday morning. Metro Nashville Police report Perez died from injuries she sustained in the crash.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee

Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?

In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
MURFREESBORO, TN

