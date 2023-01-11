Read full article on original website
Man in custody following deadly shooting on Bell Road
An investigation is underway following a shooting that occurred on Bell Road early Saturday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
WSMV
Metro police investigate fatal shooting, multi-vehicle crash on Bell Road
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place after a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting that was reported at around 9:30 a.m. at the 1500 block of Bell Road. Upon arrival, officers determined a...
TBI, Lebanon Police issue Silver Alert for missing man
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Lebanon Police Department have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.
Man arrested following armed robbery at Lebanon store
Police took a man into custody Friday after he allegedly stole a knife from a Lebanon Dollar General and pointed it at a store employee.
murfreesborovoice.com
Murfreesboro Murder Suspect in the Death of a 22-Year-Old due in Court on March 17, 2023
(Murfreesboro, TN) WGNS has more news on the murder of a young man that occurred in Murfreesboro a little over 26-months ago. Looking back to the initial call to dispatch, Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting on North Tennessee Boulevard at Stonewall Boulevard on October 24, 2020. At the intersection, responding officers located the body of 22-year-old Blake Bolton.
Help Dickson Police Identify This Subject
Please help identify this subject. If you have any information, please contact Detective Pulley at 615-441-9573, or you can message this page.
fox17.com
Police: Nashville student threatens to blow up school to 'calm himself down'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville student is charged with threatening to destroy a school after an October incident where he admitted that making the threat "calmed him down," according to an affidavit obtained by FOX 17 News. Officers say that after refusing to give up his cell phone...
fox17.com
Security officer killed in Williamson County crash Tuesday morning
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who died in an early morning car crash on Tuesday was a security officer at a Midstate facility services company. The driver of a SUV hit the driver of a minivan who was later identified at 61-year-old Kevin Cunningham, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) preliminary report. Cunningham died from injuries sustained during the accident.
4 teens arrested after drug deal goes bad in Hendersonville
Four teenagers are now locked up after an alleged drug deal went bad in Hendersonville.
WSMV
Nashville student arrested after police say he made threats against school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville student was arrested Friday after police say he made threats against his school. Omarian Pickett, 18, a student at High Road Academy alternative charter school, was charged with making threats of violence against a school and reporting a false threat. Police said the threats...
Man wanted for questioning in shooting death of teen in South Nashville
Metro police are asking for help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in South Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Fatal Accident on I-840 on Tuesday Night, THP Reports Charges are Pending Against One Driver
WGNS has more details on a Tuesday accident that claimed the life of a 61-year-old man on I-840. The wreck happened at the 37-mile marker near Arno Road, which is just over the Rutherford County line in neighboring Williamson County. The crash happened in the westbound lane of I-840. According...
murfreesborovoice.com
UPDATE: Rutherford County Woman Killed in Saturday January 7th Auto Accident
A serious accident that unfolded in Antioch took the life of a Rutherford County resident this past Saturday. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez of LaVergne was the driver of a Nissan Altima that was involved in the two-car crash at 3300 Murfreesboro Pike just before 7:15 Saturday morning. Metro Nashville Police report Perez died from injuries she sustained in the crash.
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Hickman County murder suspect
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public to be on the lookout for an alleged killer.
2 in custody after attempted store burglary in Old Hickory; search for third suspect underway
Two suspects are in custody and the search for a third suspect is underway following an attempted burglary that occurred at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Old Hickory.
Senior couple injured after fire at Watertown home
The fire began around 4 a.m. at a home on Poplar Hill Road.
Police searching for Green Hills carjacking suspects
Metro police are searching those involved in an October carjacking.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Investigating Alleged Shoplifting Case - Need Help Identifying Subject
(Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police are asking the community, “Do you know this person?” Evidently, detectives would like to interview a so called “person of interest” in a theft case that occurred last week at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Old Fort Parkway. According to...
murfreesborovoice.com
SCAM: Fake Lottery Hits Middle Tennessee
Another SCAM has hit the Middle Tennessee area and authorities are warning residents not to fall for it. The scam revolves around a $750-thousand grand prize that is in reality, too good to be true. Victims of the scam receive a letter that suggests they won the money in a...
wgnsradio.com
Person who Steals Trailer Heads Towards Murfreesboro on I-24 - Where is the Thief Now? - And - Should Trailers be Registered with the State?
In Tennessee, there's no requirement to register utility trailers, boat trailers or farm trailers, which often make trailers a target for thieves. But, that could soon change. On Wednesday, a new bill was introduced to legislators during the first week of the 113th General Assembly, that would require personal trailers to be registered with the state. If passed, the bill will require all personal trailers, including boat and utility trailers, to be registered and tied to a state database.
