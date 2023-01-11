ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

U.S. senators on Arizona border tour vow to find bipartisan solution on immigration

By Salvador Rivera
Border Report
Border Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S7tjF_0kAQshXA00

SOMERTON, Arizona ( Border Report ) — U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema led a bipartisan delegation on a tour of the border in southwestern Arizona near the town of Somerton.

The group also toured the El Paso area on Monday.

The senators toured several sites, including Yuma’s soft-sided processing center, the Morales Dam Gap and the Cocopah Fence break known as the Yuma Gap.

The group then took part in a roundtable discussion to talk about the impacts of immigration on border communities.

Yuma Gap: Immigrants enter US through incomplete border wall

The senators, which also include Republican John Cornyn of Texas and Democrat Mark Kelly of Arizona, also got a chance to ask questions from members of the community, law enforcement and nongovernmental organizations.

“This is a group of senators who have a really good track record of getting things done,” said Sinema, I-Arizona. “I’m not going to predict we’re going to have great success, what I will tell you success is available and this is a group of people who are willing to get it done.”

Cornyn added he is hopeful immigration reform will happen in the near term and that this delegation will lead the way.

Senators: No timetable for immigration reform

“I’m hopeful that we will act and we will act responsibly embracing that heritage of legal immigration which has made our country exceptional and the envy of the world,” said Cornyn.

Kelly shared Cornyn’s desire to find a solution.

“I’m hopeful that we can work over the next weeks and months to come up with a bipartisan solution and then it’s on us to convince our colleagues to move forward with a proposal that will better secure the border and at the same time provide the resources to communities along the border to deal with the humanitarian aspect of this issue,” said Kelly.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Migrant advocates like Fernando Quiroz, with the Arizona-California Humanitarian Coalition, remained skeptical and hoped the senators’ visit was more than just a photo op.

“Enough of the talk of reform, enough of the talk of that we’re going to do this, it’s time to step up, introduce it, let’s get it passed for those millions that are already here and the new incoming individuals that we’re telling you’re unwelcome here,” said Quiroz.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 18

Jerry Smith
3d ago

There is only one solution and amnesty isn't one of them. Start enforcing all laws and deport all illegals immediately end of story.

Reply(2)
29
Len Rose-bob
3d ago

the invasion you mean. send the quasimodos north to the virtue signaling sanctuary states and cities

Reply
8
stfu
3d ago

amnesty never going to happen we need enforcement not reform

Reply
15
Related
KYMA News 11

New poll has Sinema sinking

(KYMA, KECY) - The conventional wisdom on the Sen. Kyrsten Sinema party switch is that she'd be the candidate to beat in the 2024 senate election. But a new poll from Public Policy Polling says that can't be further from the truth.  Say what you will about Kari Lake's intense commitment to victory even after The post New poll has Sinema sinking appeared first on KYMA.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

US will begin expelling Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans who cross border illegally, White House says

The Biden administration will begin expelling migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration while opening a number of legal pathways for people to legally claim asylum, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.Mr Biden announced the new policies in a speech at the White House at 11.15 am, just one day after he said he intends to make his first visit to the US-Mexico border next week when he visits Mexico for a trilateral summit with the Mexican and Canadian heads of government....
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

China on ‘high alert’ after US destroyer crosses Taiwan Strait in routine drill

China has raised its security to “high alert” after a US warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait in a routine drill and accused the US of provoking tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.The US should “immediately stop provoking troubles, escalating tensions and undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for China’s embassy in Washington, on Thursday, adding that Beijing strongly opposed the routine drill involving the guided-missile destroyer.“US warships frequently flex muscles in the name of exercising freedom of navigation. This is not about keeping the region free and open,” the statement said.It added that...
WASHINGTON STATE
Border Report

Border Report

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy